K-Dramas What's New on Netflix

One of the Best Zombie Series from South Korea Just Touched Down on Netflix

All 12 episodes of the limited series just landed on Netflix in a handful of regions including the United States.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Happiness Now On Netflix In Select Regions

Picture: Studio Dragon / tvN

Happiness (also known as Infectious Smile) is now available on Netflix in several new countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. The series is considered one of the best recent zombie series from South Korea. 

Ahn Gil-ho and Han Sang-Woon created the series, which is headlined by Han Joo (Dong Yi), Park Hyung Sik (Doctor Slump), and Jo Woo-jin (Gangnam B-Side). The plot revolves around a special agent and a detective who has been investigating a mysterious new disease. They are locked in their apartment while a zombie apocalypse is ravaging the outside world, but it turns out the other residents sheltered in the apartment may be just as bad as what awaits them outside. 

The series comes from Studio Dragon and tvN, two companies Netflix has carried dozens of shows over the past few years, but sadly, Netflix didn’t pick up this show during its initial run in the late months of 2021. 

Some regions of Netflix have been lucky enough to have been able to stream the series for nearly a year (or two!) now. According to Unogs, countries like the Czech Republic, Israel, India, Italy, Switzerland, South Korea, and Nordic regions first picked the show in late 2022 or 2023. Until now, the show has been exclusive to Rakuten’s Viki service in most regions (where it continues to stream alongside Netflix). 

If you’re adding the new series to your queue, you’ll want to plan a watch within the next year, as our understanding is that this is on a tight one-year license, meaning the show will depart as soon as December 13th, 2025. 

New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: December 13th, 2024

Poster For Happiness Series

Picture: Studio Dragon

The series notably holds an 8.8 out of 10 on MyDramaList, the IMDb equivalent for Korean dramas. For comparison, that’s the same rating as Kingdom, widely considered one of the best zombie series ever. Certainly the best Netflix has ever produced anyway. 

Happiness also has a strong rating on IMDb, with a 7.8 rating. One user wrote that the people in the story are scarier than the zombies, adding, “Thrilling and exciting, and I swear every episode is just so surprising, you won’t be able to stop watching it.”

Another, giving the show a 10/10, said, “It is so much more than just an apocalypse show. It subtly portrays the dark side of humanity and how we humans are so fragile in holding our sanity in difficult times.”

2025 is set to be a busy year for new zombie series from South Korea, with Netflix’s long-awaited follow-up All Of Us Are Dead expected to arrive (or at the very least get some significant updates after its filming postponement). There’s also the highly anticipated new series called Newtopia, starring Park Jeong Min and Kim Ji Soo, although that’s not currently expected to land on Netflix. Netflix also remains the home to Kingdom (which sadly doesn’t look like it’s ever coming back for a season 3) and Zombieverse, which recently returned for its second season.

For a look ahead at all the new K-dramas heading your way throughout 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Will you be checking out Happiness on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below. 

Newest Articles - K-Dramas

'The Crown Prince' Netflix K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Crown Prince' Netflix K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & What We Know So Far
New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond Article Teaser Photo

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond
'Lady Doir' Netflix Crime Thriller K-Drama Begins Filming in January 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Lady Doir' Netflix Crime Thriller K-Drama Begins Filming in January 2025
Still No Confirmed Release Date for Medical K-Drama 'Resident Playbook' on Netflix Article Teaser Photo

Still No Confirmed Release Date for Medical K-Drama 'Resident Playbook' on Netflix