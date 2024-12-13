New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: December 13th, 2024

Welcome to your end-of-week roundup of everything new on Netflix for the past seven days and a roundup of what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s! 30 new releases touched down this week, so let’s run through everything now!

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are a few titles to be looking forward to. On Sunday, we’ll see the release of multiple seasons of the Australian documentary series that sees marginalized groups asked questions most are too scared to ask usually. Also, the first season of the classic soccer anime series Captain Tsubasa will be added on Sunday alongside a new Christmas-themed doc on the British group Wham! titled Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped.

As a reminder, you can find an updated list of everything still coming to Netflix throughout the remainder of December and what’s coming in January.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Carry-On (2024)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Mystery

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Writer: T.J. Fixman, Michael Green

Runtime: 119 min / 1h 59m

Netflix’s big movie swing for December is Carry-On, led by Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, and Sofia Carson. A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Our critic gave it a three-star rating, concluding:

“A shiny, taut-enough thriller with PG-13 pulled punches. Another addition to the “Die Hard on a …” subgenre that doesn’t have the chops or charm to live up to John McClane but will satisfy enough with Egerton & Bateman to win over the Netflix faithful.”

No Good Deed (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Denis Leary, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini

The creator of Netflix’s beloved series Dead to Me is back with her next creation, a tangly comedy that follows multiple families as they bid (and quite literally battle) for what they all believe could and will be their dream home. While critics have been mostly positive (it fell short of our expectations but is still a good watch), most praise the performances of its well-known cast and excellent writing.

It Ends With Us (2024)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Justin Baldoni

Cast: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate

Writer: Christy Hall, Colleen Hoover

Runtime: 130 min / 2h 10m

Making its streaming debut on Netflix following its theatrical release over the summer is the romantic comedy headlined by Blake Lively. It earned its spot this week on Google’s most searched-for movies in 2024 and has had a bit of a timid start in the Netflix top 10s so far.

The film grossing over $350 million at the box office, centers on a woman who moves to Boston and looks like she’s getting her life back on track after falling head over heels for a neurosurgeon. Things take a turn when he displays behaviors that remind her of her traumatic childhood and things spiral from there. Critics weren’t overly keen on the film, but as the box office suggests, it turned into a total crowdpleaser.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

For an expanded version of this list that includes titles, posters, trailers, and much more information going back years, use our What’s New on Netflix hub page.

12 New Movies Added This Week

Bridgerton: Fireplace (2024) Netflix Original – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Carry-On (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Disaster Holiday (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Comedy, Family

– TV-PG – Comedy, Family It Ends With Us (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World (2024) Netflix Original – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Maria (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Shiva Baby (2020) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Spellbound: Fireplace (2024) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Squid Game: Fireplace (60 mins) Netflix Original – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Thangalaan (2024) – TV-MA – Tamil

– TV-MA – Tamil Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video (2024) – TV-14 – Hindi

You may notice that Netflix added three new fireplaces to serve as a screensaver for your television, but Netflix also sent to press a bunch of easter-eggs you’ll find in each:

Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown’s Quill Pen: A charming hint at the mysterious writer’s craft. Folded Lady Whistledown Newsletter: Keep an eye out for the latest gossip in this subtle nod to the Ton’s favorite publication. Bouquet of Wisteria: A delicate touch inspired by the iconic blooms of the Bridgerton estate.

Squid Game : The Head Man’s Green Telephone: Spot the iconic phone that set the deadly games in motion. Younghee, the Red Light, Green Light Doll: Keep an eye out for the eerie doll that started it all. Two Squid Game Guards: Look closely—two masked guards are keeping watch. Dalgona Cookies in a Tin Can: A subtle nod to the intense candy challenge. Jazz Diorama from the Front Man’s Office: A stylish detail straight from the Front Man’s lair.

: Spellbound : Magical Forest: Look closely to spot the enchanting forest of Wisteria glowing in the background! Scene from the Film: From the fire pit to the mountains, every detail is pulled directly from the movie. Can you guess which scene inspired this magical moment? EGOT winning Alan Menken’s heartWARMing score overlays this cozy, immersive Spellbound experience bringing the film’s magic into homes and “Into the Light”…the FIRE light!

:

17 New TV Series Added This Week

1992 (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Alaskan Bush People (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Deadliest Catch (Seasons 4-5) – PG – English

– PG – English Happiness (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean La Palma (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian

– TV-MA – Norwegian Mismatched (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi My Housekeeper Nagisa-san (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Nevertheless : The Shapes of Love (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese No Good Deed (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English One Hundred Years of Solitude (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Polo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Queer Eye (Season 9) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Rubble & Crew (Season 1) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Stepmom and Daughter Blues (Season 1 ) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

For fans of The Amazing Digital Circus, you should also be able to watch a brand new episode (episode 4) of the animated series this weekend. According to the in-app notification, it’s due out on December 13th, but at the time of publishing, it’s still not available.

1 New Game Added This Week

Monument Valley III (iOS and Android)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Despite a chorus of bad reviews (I couldn’t make it beyond 10 minutes before pausing to stop the cringe), Megan Fox clearly still has some star power left, with the AI-infused sci-fi movie taking home the biggest haul of points beating out Netflix’s Christmas roster of titles.

Subservience (76 points) That Christmas (66 points) Our Little Secret (54 points) Mary (51 points) It Ends with Us (40 points) Run All Night (28 points) Little (26 points) We’re the Millers (25 points) Faster (16 points) The Star (14 points) Midway (13 points) The Children’s Train (11 points) Maria (10 points) Transformers (7 points) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2 points) Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

No surprise for the number 1 spot here with the British Kiera Knightley thriller taking home the biggest haul of points over the last seven days with The Madness still going strong in week 3.

Black Doves (75 points) The Madness (65 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (61 points) Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (40 points) A Man on the Inside (24 points) The Great British Baking Show Holidays (20 points) The Later Daters (17 points) Is It Cake? Holiday (17 points) The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga (12 points) No Good Deed (9 points) Churchill at War (5 points) La Palma (4 points) Dan Da Dan (1 points)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.