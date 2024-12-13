Last Chance To Watch ‘Last Tango in Halifax’ As Show Sets Departure From Netflix

Bad news for fans of British shows on Netflix if you’re a US resident. All four seasons of Last Tango in Halifax, the sleepy comedy-drama that first aired on the BBC and has been on Netflix in one way or another since 2014, will soon be departing.

Starring Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker, Edward Ashley, and Louis Greatorex, the critically acclaimed series follows two widowed childhood sweethearts who fall for each other all over again when they are reunited over the Internet after nearly 60 years.

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported that Last Tango in Halifax is leaving Netflix. The last time the license came up for renewal was back in 2019, with the show removing that November, although, thankfully, Netflix opted to relicense the show a few months later, with season 4 then dropping on January 12th, 2021. Sadly, the fifth season aired in 2020 and hasn’t ever made its way onto Netflix stateside.

When will Last Tango in Halifax leave Netflix?

As confirmed by Netflix in its New on Netflix newsletter and now within the Netflix app and on their website, the series is due to leave Netflix in full on January 12th (exactly four years after season 4 dropped), with your last day being able to watch being January 11th.

Thankfully, as with most British shows, the seasons aren’t exceptionally long meaning that you could easily binge watch this over the Christmas break.

Where will Last Tango in Halifax be streaming after it leaves Netflix? Sadly, we don’t have any indication of this now, although many BBC titles now stream exclusively on Acorn. We’ve searched many streaming services’ January lineups and can’t find it yet. Your immediate option is to buy the show on disc or a VOD service.

While by no means a replacement, you can now watch Sarah Lancashire in her latest role in a Netflix series, Black Doves, which dropped with its first season just recently and has been renewed for a second season.

Sadly, this is just the latest BBC show to have exited Netflix in the US after many years of the broadcaster pulling back its titles from Netflix. Thankfully, Call the Midwife is still receiving annual releases, and Still Game will remain streaming for the foreseeable future. Netflix even got to license Killing Eve (which aired on AMC in the US), Graham Norton clips, and Boiling Point. That’s in addition to all the co-production that they’ve teamed up with Netflix on.

It will be a busy start to the year for series rotating off Netflix in the United States. The year starts with the removals of fan favorites like Longmire and Friday Night Lights, with other titles now confirmed to depart throughout the month, including New Amsterdam and The Magicians. For the entire list of what’s leaving Netflix throughout January, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you disappointed that Last Tango in Halifax is leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments.