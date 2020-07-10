‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3: Renewal Status & What to Expect

Knocking it out of the park once again, Narcos: Mexico returned in fine form and was arguably even better than the first season. The finale of the series has left us with plenty to discuss, and a huge shake-up will see some bloody and incredible developments in season three. Netflix has yet to officially renew Narcos: Mexico for a third season, but we have it under good authority that the incredible crime-drama will return soon.

Narcos: Mexico is a Netflix Original crime drama series created by Chris Brancato and Doug Miro. Originally scheduled to become the fourth season of the popular crime-drama Narcos, the decision was to ultimately produce Narcos: Mexico as a spin-off. Starring actors such as Diego Luna and Michael Pena, the series has been an incredible platform for the pair to show off their acting chops.

Has Netflix renewed Narcos: Mexico for a third season?

Despite there being no word from Netflix surrounding the renewal of Narcos: Mexico, it looks like production of the third season is already underways. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Latin pop-star Bad Bunny revealed that earlier this year he was shooting scenes as a supporting actor for Narcos. But due to the Coronavirus, production for the series had to be postponed.

The interview was published on May 14th, 2020, and in the interview, Bad Bunny also revealed that he hopes to shoot Narcos later this year.

By all accounts, this definitely means we’re getting a third season of Narcos: Mexico. We just have to wait for Netflix to officially announce what we already know.

Does Narcos: Mexico need to return for a third season?

Even though the story of Félix Gallardo is all but over, a bloodbath awaits us for the third season of Narcos: Mexico.

Despite the power and influence that Félix had amassed over the course of his time as head of the Guadalajara Cartel, it was just as easily dismantled in a few fell swoops.

When DEA agent Walt Breslin visited Félix in prison, we learned the reality of the situation that the DEA and all of the law enforcement now faces without Félix at the helm of the federation. Félix was right, if all of the plazas had been working together unanimously, then they could have pushed out the Columbians and made billions together.

Without Félix as the figurehead with all the connections, each of the plazas, which have now become their own respective cartels, will eventually fight each other. The entire time Félix had maintained peace in Mexico, but now “all of the animals run free” and war and bloodshed await.

There is bad blood between Tijuana and Sinaloa, and from what we know of history the two cartels go to war. With Félix in prison, the series will need a new antagonist, and that will be none other than Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The war on drugs has only just begun.

Who is ‘El Chapo’?

Even without context, there are many people in this world who will have at some point heard of the name El Chapo. Now serving a life sentence in prison in the USA, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was once the leader of the Sinaloan cartel, and under his leadership, it became the richest and most powerful cartel in Mexico.

During his reign, there were record levels of drugs being smuggled into the USA and Europe from Mexico. His influence and power have been compared to that of Pablo Escobar, and his notoriety the level of Al Capone. Overall it was estimated that El Chapo had assets worth roughly $12.6 billion.

In total El Chapo was arrested three times but had escaped on two occasions. On his first escape, his return to the cartel and subsequent thirteen years in power was devasting for the US and Mexican government’s War on Drugs.

Casting Calls confirmed for Narcos: Mexico season 3

A number of new roles have been confirmed for the next season of Narcos: Mexico. The following casting calls have been sent out for the following characters:

Maria

Age: 24-29 | Gender: Female | Ethnicity: Latina, Spanish, Mexican

Role: Series Regular

Maria has been described as an idealistic and ambitious journalist for Zeta in Tijuana.

Ismael

Age: 37-39 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: Latino, Mexican, Spanish

Role: Series Regular

Ismael is an independent trafficker who gets caught up in the growing cartel wars. Humble and practical, Ismael cares more for his family than he does about riches. His deep intelligence is hidden by his simplicity, but his masterful manipulation will show he played his hand best.

Dani

Age: 30 | Gender: Female | Ethnicity: TBA?

Role: Recurring

Dani is an associate professor of sociology at a university. Loyal to the bone, Dani is also an intellectual.

The General

Age: 50 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: Latino, Mexican, Spanish

Role: Series Regular

The General will be at the forefront of the cartel wars, using his charm and ruthless military tactics to put him in the right position to lead the war effort. His hostile and public stance against the cartels covers a more complicated situation.

Vicente

Age: 24-30 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: Latino, Mexican, Spanish

Role: Series Regular

The heavyset younger brother of Amado Carillo Fuentes, Vicente is hired as Amado’s chief of security and top hitman. Not as smart as what he thinks he is, he makes up for it with loyalty and ambition. A trouble maker, he’s protected by Amado’s position in the cartel.

Arturo

Age: 24-30 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: Latino, Mexican, Spanish

Role: Recurring

Chapo’s trusted friend and associate whose role in the Sinaloan cartel continues to grow. Arturo aspires to run his own cartel one day.

Miguel

Age: 55-65 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: Latino, Mexican, Spanish

Role: Recurring

The puppet master, Miguel is the most powerful man in Mexico. A businessman and politician, Miguel is in deep with the cartels but uses his power and influence to control everyone from behind the scenes. Miguel is charming and has a ruthless intelligence.

Steve

Age: 25-30 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: American, Spanish

Role: Recurring

Steve is an American DEA agent located in El Paso, Texas. Good-natured and loyal, Steve is drawn to his boss’ operational side of things but is smart enough to know where to draw the line.

Alfredo

Age: 20-29 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: Hispanic, Latino, Mexican

The oldest son of an elite family from Tijuana, Alfredo is looking worse for wear after living a little bit harder despite his family’s wealth. Alfredo is fond of his younger brother.

Hortensia

Age: 30 | Gender: Female | Ethnicity: Latina, Mexican, Spanish

Role: Recurring

The wife of a dirty cop in Juarez. Aware of her husband’s dirty deeds, she doesn’t judge him for it.

Santos

Age: 40-50 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: Hispanic, Latino, Mexican

Role: Recurring

A fearless columnist, Santos is widely considered as the newspaper’s ‘Number 2’. A man at the top of his game, he is well dressed and very put together. Santos loves to tease his co-workers but is well-liked amongst his fellow columnists.

Katz

Age: 25-30 | Gender: Male | Ethnicity: Asian or African American

Role: Recurring

Katz is an American DEA agent located in El Paso, Texas. He has a bit of a problem with his attitude, but overall has a good sense of humor.

When is filming expected to begin for Narcos: Mexico?

As we briefly discussed above filming had already begun for Narcos: Mexico, albeit production has since been postponed due to the global pandemic.

We’re hoping to learn more, but its likely filming for Narcos: Mexico season 3 will have concluded by the end of Summer or Fall of 2020.

Did subscribers enjoy the second season of Narcos: Mexico?

Naturally, fans have taken to social media to express how much they enjoyed the second season of Narcos: Mexico:

When could we see a third season of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix?

If Netflix is to renew Narcos: Mexico for a third season, we’ll be waiting until 2021 for it to arrive. The time in-between the first and second seasons was fifteen months, and if the same logic is applied for season 3 then we could see it arrive in May 2021.

The best bet for a release date is Summer 2021.

Would you like to see another season of Narcos: Mexico? Let us know in the comments below!