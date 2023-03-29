‘Narcos’ El Chapo Spin-off Series in Development at Netflix with Alejandro Edda

It’s been a couple of years since the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico landed on Netflix, but we could soon be returning as we’ve learned that a new El Chapo spin-off set in the Narcos universe is in development at Netflix.

Gaumont Television will be behind the new series as they were both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico that came before it. We’re hearing Alejandro Edda is in talks to reprise his role as Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, which is no surprise given he played the role in 24 episodes of the three seasons of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix.

Netflix did not provide comment for this article.

Where will the story pick up from Narcos: Mexico?

By the time we reached the end of Narcos: Mexico, many key players of the Mexican cartels were either killed, imprisoned, or their positions of power under threat.

Amado Carrillo Fuentes “died” after complications with plastic surgery, and even if the rumors are to be believed that he survived, Amado is out of the game and retired, leaving control of the Juarez cartel in the hands of his brother Vicente.

One of the leaders of the Tijuana Cartel, Ramón Arellano Félix, was murdered before he could make a move against the Sinaloa Cartel. This means two of the siblings are left fighting for control over their cartel, and a war with the Sinaloa Cartel was on the horizon.

As for El Chapo, despite being behind bars, he was still able to find even more power and influence. Taking the advice he was given from Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, he had Hector removed and transferred to another prison, leaving the power of the Sinaloa cartel in his hands, and El Mayo.

El Chapo’s rise to power as one of the richest, most influential, and most dangerous men in Cartel history is paved with blood and drugs. His $2.5 million escape from prison in 2001 left him as one of the most wanted men, with multiple attempts to capture him spearheaded by the US authorities, but El Chapo was able to avoid the authorities for thirteen years. During that time, an unprecedented amount of drugs entered the US, making El Chapo one of the richest men in Mexico. The Drug Enforcement Administration had estimated his wealth, and power matched that of former Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. Overall it was estimated that El Chapo had assets worth roughly $12.6 billion.

The 2000s was also a war period between some of the Cartels as they continued to fight over the power vacuum left behind by dismantling the Guadalajara Cartel.

Expect the story to pick up roughly after we were left off with El Chapo still in prison; from there, we’ll see his ability to control the Sinaloan Cartel from behind bars before his eventual escape after he is threatened with extradition to the USA. After that, we’ll see the ongoing war between the Mexican cartels as El Chapo and his Sinaloan Cartel becomes even larger, more powerful, and richer. The first season should take place over the course of 15 years if it ends with his eventual capture in 2014.

Of course, if you need some El Chapo content ahead of a potential Narcos El Chapo spin-off, you’ll find plenty on Netflix. You’ve got the three-season Univision-produced series exclusively on Netflix, plus two documentary series in the form of The Day I Met El Chapo and Drug Lords.

Netflix is also working with the creative team behind Narcos on another drug series covering Griselda Blanco starring Sofia Vergara.

Note: Contains additional reporting from Jacob Robinson.