‘The Five Juanas’ Season 2: Will Netflix Renew & What To Expect

The Five Juanas (La Venganza de las Juanas) is steadily rising up the top 10 charts after its debut on Netflix in October 2021. The new Spanish-language series originating out of Mexico that’s akin to the likes of Pretty Little Liars is perhaps one of the biggest entries of 2021 but will it be returning for season 2? Let’s take a look.

In case you didn’t know, this new series is based on the Colombian telenovela La Juanas by Bernardo Romero Pereiro. The series was added in full on Netflix globally on October 6th, 2021. 18 episodes made up the first season.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve yet to dive into season 1:

“Five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician.”

Has Netflix Renewed The Five Juanas for Season 2?

The Five Juanas was only given a single season order upfront and right now it’s still too early for Netflix to pull the trigger on a second season just yet. We typically have to wait 1-3 months after the series releases for an official confirmation which is almost certainly going to come from the CheNetflix account.

Most Spanish language sources seem to conclude that a second season is on the cards but none had any firm plans from the showrunners or cast quoted.

What does the data say?

While it had a very slow start on Netflix’s top 10s it did slowly build up around the world on the top 10s but seems to have peaked at the number 4 biggest show on Netflix on October 15th, 2021.

In Mexico, where the show as produced, the series has spent 12 days in the top 10s as of the time of publishing averaging position number 6.

Netflix US also saw the series appear in the top 10s 2 days after it arrived on Netflix. It peaked at position number 6 on the TV charts and number 5 overall on October 15th. It dropped out of the top 10s entirely in the US on October 16th.

On IMDb, the series has rocketed up the charts after its release and currently sits at #87 for the week ending October 17th, 2021. The week the series was released it was sitting at #492.

The reason we mention the data is that it often goes into driving the decision behind renewing a show. A show being in the Netflix top 10s in any region for 28 days we’ve seen is a surefire way to get renewed.

It does look like The Five Jaunas, while having a slow start, is gaining legs around the world.

Our verdict is that it’s highly likely The Five Juanas will return for season 2.

What to Expect From Season 2 of The Five Juanas

As you’ll know if you’ve now finished watching the show, the conclusion of season 1 certainly sets up a second season.

As SectorCine excellently recaps, here are the big lingering questions going into a second season:

The biggest question going into season 2 is what exactly will happen to Victor. Victor had a complete 180 on his character arc but it’s still not clear what his future is and SectorCine even speculates he could be the major villain in season 2.

They also speculate that there may be a sixth Juana out there in the wild which could be Victor’s daughter.

Would you like to see The Five Juanas return for season 2 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.