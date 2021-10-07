November is going to be an exciting, but currently a quieter, month for new anime on Netflix. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the new anime coming to Netflix in November 2021.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in November 2021:

New Anime on Netflix in November 2021

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 152

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yuuki Ono, Takahiro Sakurai, Wataru Takagi

Netflix Release Date: Monday, November 1st, 2021

We saw the addition of Diamond is Unbreakable in May 2021, and now with the soon-to-be release of Golden Wind on Netflix, JoJo fans can look forward to the arrival of Stone Ocean in December 2021.

Two years after the events of Diamond is Unbreakable, Jotaru Kujo tasks Koichi Hirose to search Italy for the aspiring mafia gangster Giono Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando. However, despite Giono’s blonde hair, he is more Joestar than a Brando as his father possessed the body of Jonathan Joestar at the time of his conception.

New Netflix Original Anime on Netflix in November 2021

Super Crooks (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Maaya Sakamoto, Kenjirô Tsuda

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, November 25th, 2021

Netflix continues to invest in the world of Mark Millar and his Dark Horse Comics, but for the first time in the author’s history, one of his fictional works will be released as an anime. We’ve all been incredibly excited for the release of Super Crooks, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us.

Just one last heist is why the jails are filled to the rafters with supervillains, including the Heat. By racking up a serious gambling debt, the Heat has little to no choice but to pull off one final score or face the consequences in blood. However, Heat’s biggest fan Johnny Bolt has a plan, a plan that will make him and all of his buddies filthy rich. The only problem is, they must head to Spain to rob the world’s most notorious supervillain.

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in November 2021

Blue Period (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA (Released Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Hiromu Mineta, Yumiri Hanamori, Daiki Yamashita, Kengo Kawanishi, Yume Miyamoto

New Episodes: Saturdays

The first of two exciting new anime set to arrive weekly on Netflix throughout Fall, we’ll be deep in the thick of the series come November and we’ll have an indication of how Netflix subscribers feel about new weekly anime.

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Slice of Life | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Aoi Koga, Gakuto Kajiwara, Rie Murakawa, Rumi Ookubo, Junya Enoki

New Episodes: Thursdays

The second of Netflix’s weekly anime, new episodes will be available to subscribers on Thursday. Just like Blue Period, the importance of Komi Can’t Communicate

Shouko Komi begins her first day at a prestigious private high school where she instantly rises to the very top thanks to her beautiful looks, black hair, and tall stature. However, she’s terrible at communicating and scares away other students. When fellow student Hitohito Tadano realizes that Shouki is poor at communicating, and likely has never had a single friend, he makes it his number one goal to help Shouki make one hundred friends so that she can overcome her communication disorder.

What new anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in November 2021? Let us know in the comments below!