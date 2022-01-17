Netflix K-Drama Movie ‘Love and Leashes’: Coming to Netflix in February 2022 & What We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in February 20222 is the highly anticipated adaptation of the South Korea webtoon, Love and Leashes, starring Seo Hyun and Lee Jung Young. We have everything you need to know about Love and Leashes, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Love and Leashes is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy movie directed by Park Hyun Jin, and based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Winter.

Love and Leashes is officially the first Korean movie to land on Netflix in 2022.

When is the Love and Leashes Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the teaser trailer we can confirm that Love and Leashes will be available to stream globally on Netflix on Friday, February 11th, 2022.

What is the plot of Love and Leashes?

Despite his straight-laced, cold, and blunt demeanor, Jung Ji Hoo is still adored by his female co-workers. One day, his co-worker Ji Woo, mistakenly opens a package of Ji Hoo’s, accidentally revealing for all the world to see one of his sexual fetishes. Passing it off as owning a pet, in secret, Ji Hoo and Ji Woo arrange a contract, that begins a racy romance and the indulgence of Ji Hoo’s fetish for slave/master fantasies.

Who are the cast members of Love and Leashes?

Lee Jun Young recently starred in the popular crime drama Original D.P. whereas K-Pop star and actress Seo Hyun officially makes her Netflix debut in Love and Leashes.

So far we only have three cast members listed for Love and Leashes:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jung Ji Woo Seo Hyun Private Lives | Time | Bad Thief, Good Thief Jung Ji Hoo Lee Jun Young Class of Lies | Avengers Social Club | Good Casting TBA Kim Bo Ra Love Scene Number | Touch | SKY Castle

What is the movie runtime?

Love and Leashes has a confirmed runtime of 118 Minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Love and Leashes on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!