K-Drama ‘Reflection of You’ Coming to Netflix in October 2021 & What We Know So Far

We’re hoping it’s going to be another busy Fall season of K-Dramas on Netflix, and it starts with Reflection of You. Coming to Netflix this October, we have everything you need to know about Reflection of You including the plot, cast, and episode release schedule.

Reflection of You is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original K-Drama series directed by Im Hyun Wook and written by screenwriter Yoo Bo Ra.

Upon release Reflection of You will be the 14th K-Drama from jTBC to be licensed as an Original for Netflix.

When is the Reflection of You season 1 Netflix release date?

The very first episode of Reflection of You will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021.

Like traditional seasons of K-Dramas from jTBC, Reflection of You will have a total of 16 episodes. Episodes will be available to stream twice a week every Wednesday and Thursday until the finale airs on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021.

Episode runtimes are approximately 70 minutes.

Reflection of You Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Reflection of You will be broadcast on the South Korean cable network jTBC before arriving on Netflix.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 13/10/2021 13/10/2021 2 14/10/2021 14/10/2021 3 20/10/2021 20/10/2021 4 21/10/2021 21/10/2021 5 27/10/2021 27/10/2021 6 28/10/2021 28/10/2021 7 03/11/2021 03/11/2021 8 04/11/2021 04/11/2021 9 10/11/2021 10/11/2021 10 11/11/2021 11/11/2021 11 17/11/2021 17/11/2021 12 18/11/2021 18/11/2021 13 24/11/2021 24/11/2021 14 25/11/2021 25/11/2021 15 01/12/2021 01/12/2021 16 02/12/2021 02/12/2021

What is the plot of Reflection of You?

In her youth, Hee Joo grew up in a poor family, but despite her background, she grew up to become a successful painter and essayist. Despite her successful home and work-life, Hee Joo feels her time is spent meaninglessly, that is until she meets Hae Won, a young woman that reminds her of her youthful self who in spite of her poor background is still able to shine.

Who are the cast members of Reflection of You?

Below are the confirmed leads of Reflection of You:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jung Hee Joo Go Hyun Jung Dear My Friends | The Queen’s Classroom | Queen Seon Duk Goo Hae Won Shin Hyun Bin Hospital Playlist | Confession | Mistress Seo Woo Jae Kim Jae Young My Secret Romance | Dear My Room | Secret Boutique Ahn Hyun Sung Choi Won Young Mystic Pop-Up Bar | SKY Castle | Hello Monster

There are some familiar names and faces in the lead roles, especially that of Choi Won Young who has featured in some popular K-Dramas we’ve seen on Netflix such as Mystic Pop-Up Bar, SKY Castle, and Hyena.

We also have the full list of all of the supporting cast members of Reflection of You:

Role Cast Member Lee Jung Eun Kim Jo Hung Yoon Sang Ho Kim Sang Ho Ahn Ri Sa Kim Soo An Lee Joo Young Shin Hye Ji Lee Dong Mi Park Sung Yun Goo Jeong Yeon Seo Jung Yeon Lee Hyung Gi Hong Seo Joon

Any cast member from Kingdom is practically Netflix royalty, so many subscribers will instantly recognize Kim Sang Ho from his time as Moo-Young in Kingdom, and Han Du Sik in Sweet Home.

Are you looking forward to the release of Reflection of You on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!