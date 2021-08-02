Netflix Limited Series ‘The Night Agent’: What We Know So Far

Netflix has greenlit yet another series based on a bestseller novel. Emmy nominee Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T) will develop The Night Agent for the streamer based on the 2019 New York Times bestseller by the same name by author Matthew Quirk.

Seth Gordon will direct the first episode of the series, which will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Ryan and Gordon are under overall deals. Gordon has worked on such projects as For All Mankind, Atypical and The Goldbergs.

Ryan will serve as showrunner of the 10-episode series, which he will executive produce via his MiddKid Productions. Ryan revealed the development of the project back in December 2020.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Night Agent:

What’s the plot of The Night Agent?

The Night Agent is an action-thriller centered around Peter, a low-ranking FBI agent whose finds himself at the heart of a conspiracy years in the making, involving a Russian mole at the highest levels of the government. To save the nation, Peter must take the rules into his own hands and do the right thing, no matter the cost.

Per the logline, Netflix’s The Night Agent, based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, is a “sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Who is cast in The Night Agent?

No cast has been announced for the series as of July 2021.

How many episodes will be in The Night Agent?

Netflix’s The Night Agent has been confirmed via Deadline to have 10 hour-long episodes.

What’s the production status of The Night Agent?

As of July 2021, Netflix’s The Night Agent is at its development stage as the scripts are still being written. When that is finished, the limited series will enter pre-production and hopefully soon we will find out when and where the series will be filmed.

What’s the Netflix release date of The Night Agent?

Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for The Night Agent as of yet, but it is supposedly aiming for a 2022 release.