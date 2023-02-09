‘Agent Elvis’ Adult-Animation Series Coming to Netflix in March 2023

An exciting and fun new adult animated series will be landing on Netflix in March 2023. Agent Elvis sees the King of Rock and Roll don the mantle of a US government agent who saves the world from dark forces. Coming to Netflix soon, here’s everything we know so far about Agent Elvis on Netflix.

Agent Elvis is an upcoming adult animation created by the ex-wife of Elvis, Priscilla Presley, and John Eddie. Eddie is also an executive producer and a co-showrunner alongside Mike Arnold.

The studios attached to the series are Sony Pictures Animation, Authentic Brands Group, and Titmouse. The full list of executive producers on the project are; Mike Arnold, John Eddie, Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, and Priscilla Presley. Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, and Marc Rosen are executive producers through Authentic Brands Group. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina are executive producers through Titmouse.

The music and original score were composed by Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams. Gary Ye is the Supervising Director, Chris Thompson is Art Director, and Josue Sanchez is Editor.

When is Agent Elvis season 1 coming to Netflix?

We don’t have an exact release date, however, thanks to the official teaser trailer we can confirm that the series will arrive sometime in March 2023.

What is the plot of Agent Elvis?

A fun spin on the life of Elvis Presley who on the surface is the King of Rock and Roll but moonlights as a super agent for the US Government.

An official synopsis for the story from Netflix is;

Elvis trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country.

Who are the cast members of Agent Elvis?

So far, the only cast member we know of is Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey taking on the role of Elvis Presley.

What is the episode count for Agent Elvis?

We can confirm that there are a total of ten episodes for the first season.

