Netflix Original Shows With The Most Episodes

We’ve all read the Netflix memes. 2 seasons and canceled at Netflix. In reality, however, Netflix has commissioned a bunch of shows that have produced dozens of episodes. Below, we’ll walk you through the Netflix shows with the most amount of episodes.

One thing you’ll notice is that no Netflix show has managed to hit the 100 episode mark and at least over the next few years, we’re not expecting that to happen. 100 episodes was often a big milestone for shows on traditional networks given it often meant the show entered syndicated reruns.

In this new streaming era, it’s likely we’re all going to have to get used to smaller episode runs over the lifetime of a show.

There’s also something in common with all the shows listed below (with a couple of exceptions) in that they are either comedies or kids’ titles. House of Cards is still the longest-running drama at 73 episodes.

1. Grace and Frankie

Number of Seasons: 7

Number of Episodes: 94 (when the final season concludes in 2022)

At the time of first publishing, Grace and Frankie won’t quite have beaten out Orange is the New Black but is on course to once the final supersized season of the comedy drops in 2022.

First premiering on Netflix in 2015 the show will have been with Netflix for 7 years by the time it releases which is longer than the 6 for OITNB too (albeit G&F likely has COVID to thank for that.)

Created by Marta Kauffman (Friends) and Howard J. Morris the series sees Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin having to come to terms with the fact their husbands have ditched them for a relationship with each other.

2. Orange is the New Black

Number of Seasons: 7

Number of Episodes: 91

OITNB, as stated above, will continue to hold the record for a little bit longer because Grace and Frankie we’re still waiting for the show to finish up.

Orange is the New Black has a huge legacy on Netflix and has held the record for the most number of episodes for a number of years. Back in July 2019, Netflix announced that 105 million users had checked out the series.

With all that said, there is a chance the show could eventually come back and retake its record given a spin-off and even a revival were rumored not too long back.

3. The Ranch

Number of Seasons: 8 (labeled as parts)

Number of Episodes: 80

The Ranch is an often overlooked Netflix Original series but it is the third longest-running series with 80 episodes under its belt. There are many reasons why the series was likely overlooked whether that be the tarred reputation of Danny Masterson or the fact the series targets those outside the East and West coasts.

The series starred Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger, and Sam Elliott and ran from 2016 to 2020.

4. 3 Early Dreamworks Shows

Number of Episodes: 76

We’re grouping up three of the earliest shows from the comprehensive Dreamworks agreement with Netflix as they pretty much all fall under the same banner.

Each of these initial shows were given huge upfront orders of 78 episodes with each one having different season counts. Most of Dreamworks library on Netflix continued to be thereafter albeit to a smaller extent.

Voltron: Legendary Defender – Number of Seasons: 8

Dragons: Race to the Edge – Number of Seasons: 6

The Adventures of Puss in Boots – Number of Seasons: 6

5. Bojack Horseman

Number of Seasons: 6

Number of Episodes: 77

Running between 2014 and 2020, Bojack Horseman is Netflix’s longest-running adult animated series to date and is one of its most decorated titles of all time.

No other adult animated sitcom is even close to eclipsing the number of episodes produced for Bojack Horseman with Big Mouth currently at 51 but with more episodes confirmed.

Here are some of the other shows that are the longest-running shows on Netflix:

Fuller House – 75 episodes

– 75 episodes House of Cards – 73 episodes

– 73 episodes All Hail King Julien – 65 episodes

– 65 episodes Mighty Little Bheem – 64 episodes

– 64 episodes Go! Go! Cory Carson – 64 episodes

What’s been your favorite longest-running title on Netflix?