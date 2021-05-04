Netflix Anime ‘Record of Ragnarok’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Fans of Fate/Zero are going to love Netflix’s upcoming anime series, Record of Ragnarok. The highly anticipated anime will be making its way to Netflix in June, and we’re keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about Record of Ragnarok, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Record of Ragnarok is an upcoming Netflix Original Japanese anime series and adaptation of the manga Shūmatsu no Warukyūre by authors Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui. Providing the animation to the series and adapting the illustrations of Ajichika is Graphinica, the studio that previously worked on Hellsing Ultimate, Another World, and Juni Taisen: Zodiac War.

When is Record of Ragnarok season 1 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has revealed that Record of Ragnarok is coming in June 2021, but an exact release date has yet to be announced.

The total number of episodes for the anime has yet to be revealed.

What is the plot of Record of Ragnarok?

With the gods deciding that the fate of humanity rests in their complete annihilation, they are given one last chance to prove their worth before the gods. Engaging in a battle of Ragnarok, 13 humans from history are brought before the gods to engage in duels to the death. Humanity requires seven wins to survive so to even the odds combatants are given a valkyrie, each tailored into a powerful weapon capable of allowing humans to fight the gods.

Who are the cast members of Record of Ragnarok?

The following cast members are the Japanese dub for Record of Ragnarok:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Adam Souma Saitou 12-sai | Akame ga Kill! | Haikyuu!! Brunhilde Miyuki Sawashiro Lupin the Third | Sword Art Online | Psycho-Pass Lu Bu Tomokazu Seki Steins; Gate | Fruits Basket | Neon Genesis Evangelion Poseidon Takahiro Sakurai Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children | Code Geass | Project X Zone Kojirou Sasaki Kazuhiro Yamaji Ghost in the Shell | Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception | Attack on Titan Shiva Tatsuhisa Suzuki Baki | The Seven Deadly Sins | Tokunana Thor Hikaru Midorikawa Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods | Kill Bill Volume 1 | Air Zeus Wataru Takagi Pokemon: The First Movie | Meitantei Conan | Resonance of Fate Aphrodite Rie Tanaka Project X Zone | Yasuke | The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Ares Hinata Tadokoro Tokyo Ghoul: re | Sirius | number24 Göll Tomoyo Kurosawa Jujutsu Kaisen | Akudama Drive | Farewell, My Dear Cramer Heimdall Yukihiro Nozuyama Tokyo Revengers | SSSS.Gridman | Haikyuu!! Hermes Junichi Suwabe Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children | Kamen Rider Ex-Aid | Fullmetal Alchemist Huginn Taisuke Nakano Golden Kamuy | Lupin III | Somali and the Forest Spirit Loki Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Sword Art Online | Devils Line | Puella Magi Madoka Magica Muninn Tomohiro Yamaguchi Your Name | Ultraman Geed | Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan Odin Show Hayami Trigun | Super Dimensional Fortress | Chrono Crusade

The English dub cast hasn’t been confirmed yet, but upon release, we expect there to be multiple dubs available.

Who are the human combatants in Record of Ragnarok?

The human representatives are as follows:

Lu Bu – Legendary warrior of the Han Dynasty in Imperial China.

– Legendary warrior of the Han Dynasty in Imperial China. Adam – The progenitor of all humanity.

– The progenitor of all humanity. Kojiro Sasaki – Famous Japanese swordsman.

– Famous Japanese swordsman. Jack the Ripper – The infamous serial killer that plagued the streets of Victorian London.

– The infamous serial killer that plagued the streets of Victorian London. Raiden Tameemon – Japan’s most famous Sumo wrestler from the 19th century.

– Japan’s most famous Sumo wrestler from the 19th century. Buddha – Despite attaining godhood, the “Enlightened One” and creator of Buddhism takes the side of humanity.

– Despite attaining godhood, the “Enlightened One” and creator of Buddhism takes the side of humanity. Qin Shi Huang – The first Emporer to unify China under the Qin Dynasty.

– The first Emporer to unify China under the Qin Dynasty. Simo Häyhä – Finnish WW2 Veteran, acknowledged as one of the deadliest snipers in recorded history.

– Finnish WW2 Veteran, acknowledged as one of the deadliest snipers in recorded history. Nikola Tesla – Serbian-American futurist and inventor.

– Serbian-American futurist and inventor. Souji Okita – Captain of the special police force in 19th century Japan.

– Captain of the special police force in 19th century Japan. Michel de Nostredame – French astrologer, physician, and seer of the 16th century.

– French astrologer, physician, and seer of the 16th century. Sakata Kintoki – Japanese folk hero of the Heian Period.

– Japanese folk hero of the Heian Period. Grigori Rasputin – The infamous Russian mystic and holy man of the early 20th century.

– The infamous Russian mystic and holy man of the early 20th century. Leonidas I – The legendary Spartan King that lead the 300 Spartans against the Persian Empire at the Battle of Thermopylae.

Are you excited for the release of Record of Ragnarok on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!