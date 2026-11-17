One of the more talked-about documentaries out of this year’s SXSW is headed to Netflix. Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Superhero will make its streaming debut on Netflix in the United States on December 12th, 2026.

Directed by Bayan Joonam in his feature debut, the documentary first premiered in the Documentary Feature Competition at the SXSW Film & TV Festival back in March before going on to play a hometown screening at the Seattle International Film Festival. At the time of its premiere, the film was still on the hunt for a distributor, and Netflix will now serve as its first streaming home.

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What is Phoenix Jones about?

If the name rings a bell, it’s because Phoenix Jones was a genuine viral sensation in the early 2010s. Behind the black-and-gold suit was Benjamin Fodor, a Seattle mixed martial artist who began patrolling the city’s streets in 2010, armed with pepper spray and a taser, and who went on to lead a team of fellow costumed crimefighters known as the Rain City Superhero Movement.

The fame didn’t last. A 2011 arrest following a pepper-spray incident outside a nightclub (no charges were ultimately filed) led to Fodor unmasking himself publicly, and the superhero league eventually dissolved. He was back in the headlines in 2020 following an arrest on drug charges after an undercover sting.

Shot over roughly six years, the documentary charts all of it, the good and the bad, and largely leaves it to the viewer to decide whether Fodor was a hero, a vigilante, or something much more complicated.

Who features in the documentary?

Fodor tells much of the story himself, with the documentary also featuring interviews with:

His brother, MMA fighter Caros Fodor , and his son, Freedom Fodor

, and his son, Fellow real-life superheroes Midnight Jack , Ghost , and El Caballero

, , and Journalist and author Jon Ronson (The Men Who Stare at Goats)

(The Men Who Stare at Goats) The Office star Rainn Wilson , who crossed paths with Fodor around the release of his 2010 superhero comedy Super

star , who crossed paths with Fodor around the release of his 2010 superhero comedy Super Former detective Mark Jamison

The film comes from production company Laugh Cry Wow, with Claire Chubbuck, Marlowe Blue, and Duncan Dickerson producing. Jami Gertz serves as an executive producer alongside Joonam.

What did critics make of it?

Reviews out of the festival circuit were broadly positive, with most critics agreeing that Fodor makes for a fascinating subject, even if a few felt the film ran a little long. Screen Rant awarded it a 6/10, calling it a wild ride, while Film Threat scored it 7/10.

The documentary runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Superhero joins a busy December on Netflix. For more on what’s headed to the service, keep an eye on our full list of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2026.

Will you be checking out Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Superhero when it arrives on Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments down below.