Will Doctor X: Mafia in White return for a second season? After a stellar performance on Netflix, with over 152 million hours viewed and massive domestic ratings in South Korea, the hit medical thriller has fans clamoring for more, though its “limited series” status leaves its future up in the air. Here’s everything we know so far about a potential second season of Doctor X: Mafia in White on Netflix.

Doctor X: Mafia in White is a South Korean medical thriller directed by Lee Jung Rim and written by Pyeon Seong Geun. The series is an adaptation of the beloved Japanese series of the same name, which ran for several seasons on TV Asahi, and is now available to stream on Netflix.

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Gye Su Jeong is a genius surgeon. Introduced through Jang Hui Suk’s doctor placement agency, Kye Su Jeong is placed at Guseo University Hospital to fill a surgical vacancy. She proves her worth through her surgical skills, and she exposes absurdities in the medical field. She becomes involved with Bu Seung Gwon, the director of Guseo University Hospital, and intern Park Tae Gyeong.

Has Doctor X: Mafia in White been renewed for a second season?

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 17/11/2026)

At the time of writing, Doctor X: Mafia in White has not been renewed for a second season. The likelihood of a renewal is drastically reduced by its branding as a ‘Limited Series’ on Netflix. While limited series have occasionally defied the odds and returned for second seasons, Doctor X: Mafia in White is internationally licensed, meaning the decision to renew ultimately rests with SBS.

The series’ performance and popularity, both domestically and internationally, certainly keep the door open to a second season.

In South Korea, the series achieved a peak nationwide rating of 19.5% by its sixth episode. Although viewership dipped slightly toward the end, it maintained a strong average of 16% across its 12-episode run, translating to roughly 3.162 million viewers per episode.

As for Netflix, the series has spent 5 weeks on Netflix’s global top ten list so far. In that time, it has amassed 152.8 million viewing hours and 25.6 million completed views.

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 Oct 4 to Oct 11, 2026 9,900,000 (New) 4,600,000 1 2 Oct 11 to Oct 18, 2026 30,000,000 (+203%) 7,100,000 1 3 Oct 18 to Oct 25, 2026 36,700,000 (+22%) 5,800,000 2 4 Oct 25 to Nov 1, 2026 37,200,000 (+1%) 4,400,000 5 5 Nov 1 to Nov 8, 2026 39,000,000 (+5%) 3,700,000 4

After five weeks on the platform, Doctor X has established itself as 2026’s second-best weekly K-drama on Netflix, trailing only the dominant Agent Kim Reactivated.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Agent Kim Reactivated, Doctor X: Mafia in White, My Royal Nemesis, No Tail to Tell and 100 Days of Deception (5-week analysis) Cumulative views over 5 weeks for 5 Netflix titles: Agent Kim Reactivated, Doctor X: Mafia in White, My Royal Nemesis, No Tail to Tell, 100 Days of Deception. Combined total: 100,200,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Agent Kim Reactivated, Doctor X: Mafia in White, My Royal Nemesis, No Tail to Tell and 100 Days of Deception over 5 weeks. Title Cumulative Views (5 weeks) Rank Agent Kim Reactivated 41,700,000 1 Doctor X: Mafia in White 25,600,000 2 My Royal Nemesis 20,200,000 3 No Tail to Tell 7,600,000 4 100 Days of Deception 5,100,000 5

The K-drama has also made the top 10 in 48 countries.

For now, it’s 50/50 on whether we’ll get more of Doctor X: Mafia in White on Netflix.

Our Renewal Prediction

50/50

Does Doctor X: Mafia in White need a second season?

While the Japanese original took its time, stretching the lead’s personal development and dynamic with their mentor across multiple seasons, the South Korean adaptation crammed Gye Su Jeong’s entire emotional arc into the show’s final stretch.

Because Gye Su Jeong’s personal arc is essentially wrapped up, a second season doesn’t need to dwell heavily on the deep psychological aspects of her character. Instead, it’s the perfect opportunity to lean into the Japanese playbook: dropping our lone-wolf surgeon into a rotating lineup of increasingly cutthroat, prestigious medical institutions. This route gives the writers a perfect way to raise the stakes, letting Su Jeong systematically tear down Magnolia’s corporate empire, hospital by hospital.

Would you like to see a second season of Doctor X: Mafia in White on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!