Netflix isn’t hanging around with its newest medical drama. Just 13 days after it debuted, Anaesthesia has officially been renewed for a second season, with Leszek Lichota confirmed to return as the brilliant but disgraced neurosurgeon, Dr. Dawid Łazarz.

Medical dramas are having a moment right now, and when we previewed the series ahead of its release, we asked whether it could be Netflix’s answer to The Pitt. All eight episodes dropped on November 4th, and the show quickly found an audience well beyond its home country of Poland, where it was one of the headline titles in Netflix’s 12-title local slate for 2026.

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For those yet to check it out, the show follows a gifted, arrogant neurosurgeon whose career at a major hospital implodes following a bold surgery that goes wrong. Forced out, he takes a job at a provincial hospital, where his willingness to bend the rules to save patients earns him admirers and enemies in equal measure.

The series also has some serious genre pedigree behind it. Neal Baer, the physician and producer best known for his work on ER, provided creative input to the writers and cast, while medical consultants oversaw production to keep the procedures accurate. Łukasz Ostalski directs.

How well has Anaesthesia performed on Netflix?

In short, it’s been a chart-topper at home and has traveled better than most international medical dramas manage, although the raw viewing numbers are more modest than the rankings suggest.

As we covered in our latest top 10 report, Anaesthesia drew 3.5 million views in its opening week. That puts it in the middle of the pack among recent Polish titles that also premiered on a Wednesday, ranking fourth of the seven.

It’s well behind the two standout hits: Colors of Evil: Black, which opened with 14.1 million views (four times as many), and High Water, which opened with 10.2 million. It also fell just short of Lead Children (4.2 million) but outperformed Heweliusz (3.3 million), The Doll (2.5 million), and It Takes a Village (2.4 million).

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Colors Of Evil: Black, High Water - Season 1, Lead Children - Limited Series, Anaesthesia - Season 1, Heweliusz - Limited Series and 2 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 7 Netflix titles: Colors Of Evil: Black, High Water - Season 1, Lead Children - Limited Series, Anaesthesia - Season 1, Heweliusz - Limited Series, The Doll - Limited Series, It Takes a Village. Combined total: 40,200,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Colors Of Evil: Black, High Water - Season 1, Lead Children - Limited Series, Anaesthesia - Season 1, Heweliusz - Limited Series and 2 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Colors Of Evil: Black 14,100,000 1 High Water - Season 1 10,200,000 2 Lead Children - Limited Series 4,200,000 3 Anaesthesia - Season 1 3,500,000 4 Heweliusz - Limited Series 3,300,000 5 The Doll - Limited Series 2,500,000 6 It Takes a Village 2,400,000 7

So it’s a solid but unspectacular start on views alone. Where the show has impressed is in its staying power and reach in the daily charts. Netflix says it hit number one in Poland within 24 hours and currently sits fifth on the global Non-English TV top 10.

FlixPatrol data backs that up. Across its first 12 days, Anaesthesia has featured in the TV top 10s in 60 countries and hit the number one spot in nine of them: Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Réunion. In Poland, it’s a perfect run, holding number one every single day since release.

Central Europe and Latin America have been the show’s strongest regions, while it also peaked at number two in Germany, Mexico, Turkey, and Ukraine. It’s been a harder sell in English-speaking markets. The show peaked at seventh in the United Kingdom and eighth in Canada before dropping out, and it hasn’t cracked the top 10 in the United States at all.

It’s also worth noting that the show is now on the way down in most regions. As of today, it remains in the top 10s in 33 countries, but outside of Poland, it’s no longer in the top three anywhere.

Still, that’s evidently enough for Netflix, particularly for a local-language title where domestic performance matters most.

What to expect from Anaesthesia season 2

Details are thin for now. Netflix has only confirmed Lichota’s return, teasing that the consequences of Łazarz’s past decisions will give his fight against rigid procedures a new context and force him to find his place in the medical world all over again.

No release date or filming schedule has been announced, and it’s unclear who from the supporting cast, which includes Karolina Gruszka, Aleksandra Popławska, Filip Kowalewicz, and Dorota Kolak, will be back.

The renewal gives Netflix a returning medical drama at a time when its roster in the genre remains small. It also joins a growing list of Polish Netflix Originals to score further seasons, including 1670, Go Ahead, Brother, and The Mothers of Penguins.

We’ve added the show to our full list of renewed Netflix shows, and you can see which series haven’t been so lucky in our 2026 cancellations tracker.

Need another hospital fix while you wait? Check out our picks of the best medical dramas on Netflix, or browse the full list of Polish movies and shows on Netflix.

Are you glad Anaesthesia is returning for season 2? Let us know in the comments.