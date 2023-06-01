Netflix Tudum Livestream Announced for June 2023; Full List of Shows and Movies to Feature

A new Netflix Tudum event is just around the corner in Brazil. As part of the festivities, a global live stream will be taking place on June 17th that’ll look ahead at some of the major new Netflix Original movies and series coming soon. Here’s what we know so far and what will feature.

As we covered recently, Netflix has yet to unveil a Geeked Week or global Tudum event in 2023. In 2022, Geeked Week took place in June, while Tudum took place in September. The Netflix Geeked account recently teased that Geeked Week would return, but nothing has been confirmed.

Recently, Netflix Brazil has been publicizing a Tudum event, albeit all promotion has been localized to just Brazil. Described as an in-person event, its scheduled to take place between June 16th and June 18th in São Paulo. Japan also is hosting a similar in-person event titled “Only on Netflix,” which takes place between May 20th and June 11th.

Article Continues Below...

Now Netflix has confirmed that a Global Tudum live stream will be taking place on Saturday, June 17th, 2023.

Date : June 17th, 2023

: June 17th, 2023 Time: 1:30pm PST, 4:30pm EST, 5:30pm BRT, 9:30 PM BST

1:30pm PST, 4:30pm EST, 5:30pm BRT, 9:30 PM BST Location : São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park

: São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park 100+ Netflix Stars

45+ Netflix Shows, Films, and Games

2-hour LIVE show (previous shows have been pre-recorded)

1 Global stage

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Netflix has yet to announce what platforms Tudum will be streaming on, although a leaked clip suggests it’ll be on YouTube and Instagram. It’s unclear whether the live show will be broadcast through the Netflix app itself.

Full List of Shows and Movies to Feature at Netflix Tudum 2023

Here’s a full list of the shows and movies teased to be featured during the 2-hour live stream. Many will contain announcements, first looks and news, while some others will likely be debuting behind-the-scenes, bloopers, etc.

Here’s the list of 33 shows and movies (Netflix teased 45+ in total) announced today to be featured at Netflix TUDUM on June 17th:

3 Body Problem

All The Light We Cannot See

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Listed as Avatar: The Legend of Aang on the Brazillian promo)

Back at 15

Berlin

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

FUBAR

Elite

Emily in Paris

Extraction 2

Heartstopper

Heart of Stone

Lift

Love is Blind

Lupin

Never Have I Ever

One Piece

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rebel Moon (Listed as Rebel Moon: The child [girl] of fire on the Brazillian promo)

Sintonia

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

Stranger Things

The Archies

The Chosen

The Witcher

They Cloned Tyrone

Through My Window: Across The Sea

Too Hot to Handle

Outer Banks

YOU

Wednesday

Among the stars currently expected to appear live at the event includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder, Nicola Coughlan, Chase Stokes, Gal Gadot, India Amarteifio, Gordon Cormier, Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Inaki Godoy, amongst many more.

Many stars will also be submitting special appearance clips too, including Lily Collins, Jenna Ortega, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, John Boyega, Penn Badgley, Kevin Hart, and more.

Are you excited about this Tudum event in June 2023? Let us know in the comments, and keep it locked here for more as and when we get it.