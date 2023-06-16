Michel Roux’s ‘Five Star Chef’ To Release on Netflix in July 2023

Netflix’s July 2023 lineup gets a bit tastier with a brand new cutthroat cooking competition series set to arrive on the service in all regions except the United Kingdom.

Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr. judges, advised by chefs and industry insiders Mike Reid and Ravneet Gill, present the series that’s about seven professional chefs competing to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel. It was filmed throughout early-to-mid 2022.

Michel Albert Roux is an English-French chef with two Michelin stars to his name. He’s previously featured in Gordon Ramsay’s Hell Kitchen series and the BBC series Masterchef.

Per the Palm Court website, the new restaurant that won the competition series is scheduled to launch on July 14th, with tables available to book now.

The series has aired on Channel 4 (a state-owned but independently run network behind Big Brother, Derry Girls, and The Inbetweeners) since June 8th, 2023.

Now it’s the turn of Netflix to stream the show, with all six episodes (each running at 60 minutes) dropping on July 14th.

Twenty Twenty is producing the series for Channel 4 and Netflix, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery. Bradley Edwards commissioned the show for Netflix with Amanda Westwood serving as executive producer.

Per Twenty Twenty, here’s their description of the new series:

“London’s five star hotel, the Langham is on the hunt for a new chef. This ground-breaking competition show features a truly extraordinary prize – a restaurant in one of London’s most luxurious hotels.”

Netflix UK notably doesn’t have the show in its July 2023 lineup, given the broadcast on Channel 4. With that said, we’ll likely see the show added to Netflix in the United Kingdom in the years to come but notably without any Netflix Original branding.

