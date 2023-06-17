‘Berlin’ Money Heist Spin-off Series: Netflix Release Date & What We Know

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel), one of Netflix’s biggest shows, is over, but we’re not done with the franchise yet. Not only have we received a new South Korean remake of the Spanish series, but we’re also getting a full-fledged spin-off with the fan-favorite character, Berlin. Here’s what we know about the upcoming spin-off series due to release in December 2023.

A spin-off was long rumored as we came closer to the final season that touched down on Netflix in two parts in 2021. Alex Pina, the creator of Money Heist, had teased numerous times about the possibility of expanding further into characters introduced in the mothership series.

Before Berlin was officially unveiled, Alex Pina (the creator of Money Heist) told Oprah Daily he was open to a spin-off, saying:

“We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that’s thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts.”

Netflix officially unveiled the new season in late November 2021, just days before season 5, part 2 arrived on Netflix.

Alongside the announcement of the series, we got a very brief tease about the upcoming spinoff alongside the caption (translated to English):

“We already met Berlin in#LaCasaDePapeland now is the time for Andrés de Fonollosa. We can already announce that in 2023 the spin off of his life will arrive.”

Before we dive into our full preview for Berlin, here’s the latest trailer for the series that released at Netflix TUDUM 2023:

When will Berlin release on Netflix?

Thanks to the most recent announcement from Netflix, we know that Berlin is coming to Netflix in December 2023.

In addition, we can exclusively reveal Netflix is eying a December 29th, 2023, release date for season 1 of Berlin.

Alongside the announcement, we’ve also received first-look images of the show.

Who’s behind Berlin on Netflix?

Alex Pina will be returning to write the show. He’ll be working through his production company Vancouver Media. Atresmedia are also listed among the production companies.

Pina struck a deal with Netflix in July 2018 and renewed that deal in March 2022.

What will Berlin be about?

As the title suggests, we’ll focus on the titular character Berlin, also known as Andrés de Fonollosa.

Despite his backstory being explored in season 5, we don’t know a lot about Berlin. Including the fact there are 5 ex-wives, including Tatiana (played by Diana Gómez). He’d described his relationships in the series as the “5 times that he believed in love.”

Given that Berlin is, in fact, brothers with The Professor, we’ll likely explore their early years together. We also don’t have much information regarding their father dying or how he met Palermo (another lover of Berlin), Marsella, and Bogotá.

We may also see more of the heist Berlin made in Champs-Élysées, Paris where he stole 434 diamonds. We may also see more of his battle with Helmer Myopathy.

At Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event, we got to hear Pedro Alonso and Alex Pina discuss the upcoming spinoff.

“Love and heists” was the first sentence uttered by Pina to answer the question about what the new series is about. Pina added, “This is going to be a trip throughout the golden years of the character. When he was stealing all over Europe, madly in love.”

We also got to see the first script (referred to as the 33rd version), which was can see the episode title is “Historias de Paris,” which translates to “Paris Stories.”

The script was written by David Oliva, David Barrocal, Esther Martinez Lobato, and Alex Pina.

Who will star in Netflix’s Berlin series?

49-year-old actor Pedro Alonso aka Berlin has already been confirmed to be reprising his role in the prequel series.

Netflix released a video introducing us to the characters of Berlin;

Michelle Jenner as Keila

Begoña Vargas as Cameron

Julio Peña as Roi

Tristán Ulloa as Damián

Joel Sánchez as Bruce

As a prequel there is still a chance we can see some of the following characters reprise their roles;

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Álvaro Morte as El Profesor

Diana Gómez as Tatiana

Beyond the Berlin series, we recommend you check out Pina’s other work on Netflix, including Sky Rojo. He’ll also do a new pandemic-era series based on a Spanish newspaper article about the increased purchasing of bunkers.

Until the release of Berlin, you’ll find Pedro Alonso in his upcoming movie Awareness, set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Most regions of Netflix also carry his 2019 movie The Silence of the Marsh (2019).

Are you looking forward to the new Berlin spin-off? Let us know in the comments down below.