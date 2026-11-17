Netflix UK is in the middle of a serious British TV restock. Between mid-November and the end of the year, 25 series from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are scheduled to land on the service, headlined by two shows that have never streamed on Netflix before: Casualty and Holby City.

The first wave has already arrived, with Spooks, The Office and W1A all back after years away. Still to come through the rest of the year, according to our intel, are the likes of Luther, Gentleman Jack, Unforgotten and Douglas is Cancelled.

Casualty and Holby City Are Coming to Netflix UK for the First Time

Forty years after it first wheeled a patient through the doors of Holby City Hospital, Casualty is finally coming to Netflix. Both it and its spin-off Holby City are scheduled to arrive on Monday, November 23rd.

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On air since September 1986, Casualty follows the staff and patients of Holby City Hospital’s emergency department and has clocked up around 1,400 episodes on BBC One. It’s also a show on the move, with the drama set to relocate from Holby to a new hospital in Wales. Holby City launched as a spin-off in 1999, heading upstairs to the surgical wards of the same hospital, and ran for more than 1,000 episodes before the BBC brought it to an end in March 2022.

Up to now, BBC iPlayer and UKTV’s U have been the homes for the back catalogue. We don’t yet know how many series of either show Netflix has picked up and, given the size of both archives, we wouldn’t expect the full run, keep an eye on our New on Netflix UK page for more.

Note: All releases dates below are subject to change. Case in point, The Thick of It and Silent Witness was listed in the Netflix app and on this slate but is no longer showing as coming soon.

Now Streaming: British Shows Already Added to Netflix UK

Title Added Series Available Last on Netflix UK Spooks (BBC) November 15th 10 volumes March 2017 The Office (U.K.) (BBC) November 16th 2 series June 2021 W1A (BBC) November 16th 3 seasons November 2017 Twenty Twelve (BBC) November 16th 2 series March 2017

Full List of British Shows Still Coming to Netflix UK

Title Broadcaster Coming to Netflix UK Last on Netflix UK Countdown to Murder Channel 5 November 19th – Douglas is Cancelled ITV November 20th – The Listeners BBC November 20th – Dalziel & Pascoe BBC November 21st – Casualty BBC November 23rd First time on Netflix Holby City BBC November 23rd First time on Netflix Celebrity Haunted Mansion W November 25th – Celebrity Haunted Mansion: High Spirits W November 25th – Oprhan Black BBC November 25th March 2026 Unforgotten ITV November 25th March 2026 Gentleman Jack BBC November 26th – Stath Lets Flats Channel 4 November 26th March 2026 Bing BBC December 1st – Jamie’s Air-Fryer Meals Channel 4 December 6th – Jamie’s Quick & Easy Christmas Channel 4 December 6th – The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door Channel 5 December 6th – Luther BBC December 12th July 2020 McMafia BBC December 12th July 2021 Jonathan Creek: The Clue Of The Savant’s Thumb

BBC December 14th – Wallander BBC December 17th – Happy Valley BBC December 22nd – People Just Do Nothing BBC December 31st October 2025

The Highlights

Luther Returns After Six Years Away

Idris Elba’s detective was on Netflix UK for seven years before leaving in July 2020. That meant the original BBC series wasn’t available when Netflix’s own Luther: The Fallen Sun arrived in 2023. With another Luther film in the works (expected in 2027), the timing of its return on December 12th makes a lot of sense.

Spooks Is Back for the First Time Since 2017

The MI5 drama was one of the early staples of Netflix UK, first arriving in August 2013, but had been missing for more than nine years. It leads a run of BBC comedies returning alongside it, with The Office, The Thick of It, W1A and its predecessor Twenty Twelve all now streaming.

Douglas is Cancelled Leads the ITV Arrivals

Steven Moffat’s four-part drama stars Hugh Bonneville as a much-loved news anchor whose career is thrown into chaos by an ill-advised joke, with Karen Gillan as his co-presenter. It lands on November 20th, a few days ahead of fellow ITV drama Unforgotten, which makes a quick return having only left Netflix UK in March.

As always, dates are subject to change, and we’ll keep this post updated as each title arrives.

Which of these British favorites will you be watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments.