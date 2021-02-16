‘Ozark’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Ozark is returning to Netflix for season four, with a supersized final season. We’ve already got a bunch of information surrounding the fourth season including new cast members and what we can expect. Here’s the latest on what we know so far about season four of Netflix’s Ozark.

Often ranked among the best shows on Netflix, Ozark is a Netflix Original crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams.

The popularity of Ozark has skyrocketed, becoming one of the best Originals on Netflix to date. In April 2020, we got word that the series ranks among the most-watched titles of all time. Just under 30 million people watched the third season.

The show kickstarted its life on Netflix back in the summer of 2017 and despite drawing constant comparisons to Breaking Bad, it’s earned its place among the best on Netflix. It’s one of the top awards magnets earning 32 Emmy nominations alone.

So, with season 3 wrapped up, let’s take a look to the future:

Has Netflix renewed Ozark for season four?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 06/30/2020)

A day after we reported that Ozark had been renewed in June 2020, Netflix has finally confirmed that Ozark will be returning for a fourth and final season.

The news broke on multiple Netflix social media platforms, confirming that season 4 will be the last of Ozark, with the caveat that it will be split into two halves. Fourteen episodes will make up season four in total, with each half being seven episodes.

Jason Bateman had the following to say:

“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes.”

And showrunner Chris Munday has had his say on Netflix allowing the series to conclude.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving #Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right.”

Ozark was destined to return

It should come as no surprise that Netflix would renew Ozark for a fourth season. For almost two months Ozark dominated the daily top 10 lists on Netflix.

Just before the season four announcement, in an interview with Jason Bateman in Collider (a really great read by the way!) Bateman revealed some interesting insights into the production and what that means for season four.

He revealed that each episode takes around eleven days to film, with two weeks beforehand to prep. In all, it’s around six months of production to film an entire season.

When asked whether the series could be picked up for two additional seasons back-to-back to conclude the story, Jason Bateman said the following:

“I kind of leave all those smart and complicated conversations up to those who can manage them. My fastball, if I’ve got one, is more on the set. So, I’ll leave it up to Chris and MRC and Netflix to figure out what the life of the show is and what shape it will take.”

When Collider then asked Chris Mundy (the showrunner for Ozark) about the fourth season, he said the following:

“Well, if we’re lucky enough to get a season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?”

Where is Ozark season four in production and when will it release on Netflix?

Thanks to Wesley Hogan, the location manager of Ozark, we know that the first block of filming for the fourth season has been completed.

In Hogan’s discussion with KFTV in October 2020, he revealed the incredibly busy filming schedule Ozark was going under.

The first block of filming will take place over 38 days, 30 of which will be in 40 different locations.

Filming for the fourth season began on November 9th, and assuming there we no delays in production thanks to COVID-19, the first block will have ended on Thursday, 17th December 2020. It’s unclear when filming will resume for Ozark as the series is not currently listed as filming on the Now Filming section of the official Georgia State website.

Due to Covid-19 Jason Bateman has revealed he won’t be directing any further episodes of Ozark.

Ozark season 4 release date

Based on the previous season release dates of Ozark there has been around 19 months between seasons but with two shortened seasons which could see the series return a little earlier. Our money is currently on a Q3-Q4 2021 release for season 4A and then 2022 for season 4B.

What can we expect from the fourth season of Ozark?

Warning: huge spoilers for Ozark season three ahead!

Season three was an explosive season of Ozark, leaving us with huge amounts to contemplate for the fourth season.

Langmore/ Snell/ KC Alliance

The death of Ben became the straw that broke the camel’s back for Ruth and her loyalty to the Byrdes. Choosing to quit and distance herself from the family, Ruth, like her cousin Wyatt, has instead joined Darlene at the Snell poppy farm. Darlene has offered Ruth a position, running the day-to-day production, ensuring the heroin, manufactured on-site, gets to the Kansas City mob for distribution.

Switching loyalties proved to be an easy decision for Ruth in the end, as Darlene had shown more loyalty and love to Ruth’s family in months, than what the Byrdes did in years.

Ruth has a lot to prove, mainly to herself, but also to the Byrdes that she is not a person to be trifled with. The Langmore matriarch is intelligent and ruthless, all of which Darlene greatly admires.

In a recent interview, Julia Garner teased that in season four, “she [Ruth] wants that independence back that she had before the Byrdes came in.”

Darlene’s actions against Frank Jr. is unlikely to reap any repercussions, due to the fact she negotiated a deal worth millions of dollars to the KC mob with Frank Sr.

There’s no love lost between the KC mob and the Byrde’s operation in Lake Ozark, but without the mob to move the cartel cash, and now Darlene is in league with them, we can expect even more fireworks next season.

The Impact of Ben’s Death

Ben was the wildcard foreshadowed by Agent Evans at the start of the third season, and his presence was felt throughout from start to finish, and will arguably be felt long into the fourth season despite being dead.

Despite the fact that Ben suffered from mental illness, he arguably had the most human reaction to his family’s ongoing business with the Navarro Cartel. His confusion, disgust, but ultimately his naivety of his family’s situation resulted in his own sister, Wendy, giving up his whereabouts so that Helen’s hitman could dispose of him.

Wendy has become a cold, calculated and hardened woman, but her decision to let Ben die may be the one to break her. Her will to survive is incredibly strong, but with time to reflect on her actions Wendy may find herself down a dark rabbit hole that there may not be any chance of coming back from.

For his age, Jonah has already experienced more trauma than most adults. His exposure to the family business had left Jonah desensitized to murder, but the death of his uncle has pushed him to the edge. Jonah almost murdered Helen in an act of revenge but learned from her that his mother, Wendy, gave Ben up, leading to his death. In a fit of rage, Jonah blew a hole in the living room window with a shotgun, but next season his actions could be far heavier.

Charlotte, who wasn’t seen to be particularly close with her uncle, will still be reeling from his death. She is close to her brother, but depending on his actions she may need to decide between siding with him, or siding with her parents. Charlotte had previously wanted to emancipate, but ultimately decided to stay with the family, now could be the perfect time to leave.

Marty will have to contend with his family in the wake of Ben’s death. Not to mention Marty no longer has Ruth working for him, which means he’ll be under more pressure running the day-to-day business of the casino.

The Byrdes become Navarro’s right-hand couple

By using the footage of the Lagunas cartel attack, Marty and Wendy were able to stop the war between the Navarro and Lagunas cartel. By stopping the war, and securing the safety of Navarro’s family and assets, Marty and Wendy have proven their value to the drug lord.

The Byrdes ultimately proved they were far more valuable than Helen, who was murdered right before the eyes of Wendy and Marty. Helen had lots of power and influence within the Navarro Cartel, and with her, out of the picture, it can be assumed that the Byrdes, most likely Wendy, will be given the same power as what Helen held.

The implications of this are huge, as it will now be expected of Wendy to make some extremely tough decisions. For the sake of the cartel, and making money, Helen had no problem with making decisions that lead to the death of innocent people. Previously, Wendy has shown the same ruthlessness, but the death of Ben may weigh heavily on her, impacting her ability to carry out tasks like Helen.

Marty’s role is likely to continue on as normal, laundering money for the cartel and trying to get Agent Miller on side.

Will the Byrdes attempt an escape?

Each passing season the Byrdes have sunk deeper and deeper into the clutches of the Navarro cartel. By this point, to escape with their lives and freedom, Marty would have to take the deal with the FBI.

If they even dared to try and run away they would be relentlessly hunted by both the Navarro cartel and the FBI.

Who are the cast members of Ozark season four?

The following cast members are confirmed to return for the fourth season of Ozark:

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore

Carson Holmes as Three Langmore

Jessica Frances Dukes as Special Agent Maya Miller

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro

It’s unclear if Tom Pelphrey will return as Ben Davis due to his character’s death. If the actor is to return, it’s more than likely to be in a flashback.

In November 2020, we got word of a number of new castings for the final season via Deadline. Here’s the list of new cast members:

Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist) as Javi Elizonndro – “member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle’s cartel”

Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street) as Mel Sattem – “cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I. He enjoys the chase and won’t rest until he unravels the truth.”

Felix Solid (Charmed) as Omar Navarro

Damian Young (Homeland) as Jim Rettelsdorf

Bruno Bichir (Narcos) as Navarro’s Priest

CC Castillo (Outer Banks) as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero

Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit) as Clare Shaw

Ozark’s Primetime Emmy Nominations in 2020

Netflix and many other streaming services had an excellent year for nominations. Ozark stole the show when the nominations were first announced when it was revealed that the Netflix Original had been nominated for a total of Eighteen awards!

Here’s the full list of Ozark’s Primetime Emmy Nominations:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Garner (Winner)

– Julia Garner (Winner) Outstanding Drama Series – Ozark

– Ozark Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Jason Bateman

– Jason Bateman Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Laura Linney

– Laura Linney Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – Alik Sakharov – “Fire Pink”

– Alik Sakharov – “Fire Pink” Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – Benjamin Semanoff – “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”

– Benjamin Semanoff – “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – John Shiban – “Boss Fight”

– John Shiban – “Boss Fight” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – Miki Johnson – “Fire Pink”

– Miki Johnson – “Fire Pink” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – Chris Mundy – “All In”

– Chris Mundy – “All In” Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) – Danny Bensi / Saunder Jurriaans – “All In”

– Danny Bensi / Saunder Jurriaans – “All In” Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series – Alexa L. Fogel / Tara Feldstein / Chase Paris

– Alexa L. Fogel / Tara Feldstein / Chase Paris Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series – Vikash Patel – “Fire Pink”

– Vikash Patel – “Fire Pink” Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series – Cindy Mollo – “Wartime”

– Cindy Mollo – “Wartime” Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) – Larry Benjamin / Kevin Valentine / Felipe Borrero / Phil McGowan – “All In”

– Larry Benjamin / Kevin Valentine / Felipe Borrero / Phil McGowan – “All In” Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) – Armando Salas – “Boss Fight”

– Armando Salas – “Boss Fight” Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) – Ben Kutchins – “Civil Union”

– Ben Kutchins – “Civil Union” Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – Tracy Ewell / Jillian Erickson / Jack Lazzaro / Susan Reilly LeHane – “In Case of Emergency”

– Tracy Ewell / Jillian Erickson / Jack Lazzaro / Susan Reilly LeHane – “In Case of Emergency” Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) – David J. Bomba / Sean Ryan Jennings / Kim Leoleiss – “Wartime”

Out of all of the nominees, only Julia Garner was successful in winning the award for her outstanding performance as Ruth Langmore. The award was her second nomination for the role of Ruth Langmore, and her second win.

Notably, Tom Pelphrey was not nominated for an Emmy Award. This shocked much of the fanbase, including ourselves, who thought Pelphry gave one of the best performances of his career, and of 2020, in his role as Ben Davis, the bi-polar brother of Wendy Byrde.

Would you like to see another season of Ozark on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!