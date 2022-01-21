Stop Motion Animation Movies & Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

Stop motion has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent years with Netflix fostering projects from the likes of Aardman and releasing incredible titles like The House. More is on the way though so let’s take a look through the upcoming stop motion shows and movies coming soon to Netflix.

Before we dive into what’s next, you may want to head back and watch some of Netflix’s other stop motion content. Good examples include:

The House

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

I Lost My Body

The Little Prince

Robin Robin

Love, Death & Robots

Various Shaun the Sheep entries including shows and movies

Pinocchio

Expected to release in 2022



Guillermo Del Toro is heading up this stop motion project that adapts the classic tale of Pinnochio. He’s directing alongside Mark Gustafson who’s known for his sublime Fantastic Mr. Fox movie.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“Drawing on the classic Carlo Collodi tale, this stop motion musical follows the extraordinary journey of a wooden boy magically brought to life by a father’s wish. Set during the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, del Toro’s Pinocchio is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations”

It’s been a long-time in development with the cast being announced all the way back in August 2020. Among the cast assembled for the movie includes Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, and Ron Perlman.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

Expected to release in 2022

Rilakkuma and Kaoru will be receiving a new spin-off series in 2022 with the release of Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure with Masahito Kobayashi directing the stop motion slice of life title.

The series was first announced at Netflix’s anime festival. Here’s what you can expect:

“The series depicts an active day of incidents and meetings that take place when Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru go play in an amusement park that is about to close.”

Wendell & Wild

Expected to release in 2022



Henry Selick, perhaps best known for his work on Nightmare Before Christmas and Carolin will be bringing his next feature film to Netflix in 2022. Jordan Peele is on board to write the project as well as voicing alongside long-time collaborator Keegan Michael Key.

The new movie (which has seen plenty of build-up on YouTube with various music playlists) is about two demon brothers who get to escape the Underworld and have to go into hiding while being hunted by a “demon-duster”.

From the 🧠s behind CORALINE & GET OUT, meet WENDELL & WILD (Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele), the hellishly funny demons of a teen named Kat. Directed by Henry Selick, co-written by Selick & Peele, coming to Netflix in 2022. Keep an 👁 on the boombox: https://t.co/8EE39prpjU pic.twitter.com/MGzDKrxEdL — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 28, 2021

Chicken Run 2

Coming to Netflix in 2023

First announced a couple of years ago, the lid was lifted on some of the key details behind the sequel to the 2000 stop motion movie that was released by Dreamworks.

Now, Netflix is taking the reins and set to release the sequel called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Among the cast set to voice in the movie includes Zachary Levi, Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, and others.

Wallace & Gromit

Expected to come to Netflix in 2024

First debuting in the United Kingdom back in 1989, Wallace & Gromit will be jumping to Netflix (and the BBC in the UK) for a new feature film coming out in 2024.

The new movie will be directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham and will see “Gromit becoming concerned that Wallace is a little too dependent on his inventions.”

ONI

This hybrid series will mixed CGI and stop motion set in Japanese mythology. It comes from the animation studio Tonko House in Japan with Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi serving as creator and showrunner.

Just to tidy up a bit, you may remember a Taika Waititi project called Bubbles that was in development at Starburns Industries. That project has since been nixed in 2019 with it unclear whether it’ll ever see the light of day.

What stop-motion project are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in the coming years? Let us know in the comments down below.