Aliette Opheim and Björn Gustavsson star in Permafrost as two mismatched cops racing against time to stop a deadly virus from falling into the wrong hands. Coming to Netflix on December 10, 2026, here’s everything we know about the film.

Permafrost is an upcoming Swedish Netflix Original buddy-cop comedy film directed by Patrik Eklund and written by Peter Arrhenius. Lotta Westberg of Jarowskij/Yellow Bird is producing the film, with Elin Kvist serving as executive producer. Martin Fogelström and Mattias Gustavsson composed the film.

When is Permafrost coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Permafrost will premiere globally on December 10, 2026.

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An official trailer has been released.

What is the plot of Permafrost?

Netflix has provided a logline for Permafrost:

When a deadly virus falls into the wrong hands, two hopelessly mismatched cops must partner up to stop an attack during Stockholm’s Nobel Prize ceremony.

Who are the cast members of Permafrost?

Aliette Opheim plays Ann Wilding. The actress has starred in three Netflix titles so far: Black Crab, Katla, and The Storm.

Björn Gustavsson plays Marcus Tell. The actor has only starred in one other Netflix Original, Clark. He also appears in The Penguin Lessons, which is available on Netflix.

The rest of the cast is confirmed as:

Marie Richardson (Eyes Wide Shut) as Gabriella Sundin

(Eyes Wide Shut) as Gabriella Sundin Jimmy Lindström (Codename: Annika) as Birger

(Codename: Annika) as Birger Maria Lundqvist (Äideistä parhain) as Monika T Lindahl

(Äideistä parhain) as Monika T Lindahl Vera Vitali (Brimstone) as Jenny Ovelius

(Brimstone) as Jenny Ovelius Peter Eggers (Evil) as Sebastian Marksman

(Evil) as Sebastian Marksman Leo Razzak (Bonus Family) as Amir Rosa

(Bonus Family) as Amir Rosa Fredrik Hiller (Vikings) as Simon Cornelius

(Vikings) as Simon Cornelius Bahador Foladi (Kandahar) as Sandor

(Kandahar) as Sandor Ala Riani (Leyla) as Sonya Hamad

(Leyla) as Sonya Hamad Slaven Spanovic (Vaka) as Sgt Alpha

(Vaka) as Sgt Alpha Edvin Bredefeldt (Midnight Sun) as Noble Kock

(Midnight Sun) as Noble Kock Per-Arna Idenfors (Black Crab) as Tomte

(Black Crab) as Tomte Jonathan Sand (A Day and a Half) as Kypare

More First Look Images at Permafrost

What is the film’s runtime?

We can confirm that Permafrost’s runtime is 104 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Permafrost on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!