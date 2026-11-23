Netflix is rounding out its 2026 documentary slate with a royal one. The Trust, the feature documentary that sees Sir Idris Elba team up with King Charles III to mark 50 years of The King’s Trust, now has a confirmed release date of December 26th, 2026, and today we got our first proper look at it with a full trailer, poster and 14 new stills.

We first reported on the project when it was going by the working title The King, His Trust and Me and was penciled in for Fall 2026. The title has since been trimmed down, and the release has slipped a little later than first planned, landing the day after Christmas instead.

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Watch the Trailer for The Trust

Running at just over two minutes, the trailer opens with Elba in the back of a car, medal on, reflecting on how differently his life could have turned out. We then see the moment King Charles knights him, with Elba crediting both the King and the Trust for helping shape his career.

From there, the pair take a walk through the snowy grounds of a Scottish royal estate, where Elba talks about getting support from the charity as a teenager. When he notes that times change but many of the challenges facing young people haven’t, the King replies that’s exactly why the Trust is needed “whatever age we live in.”

It’s not all about the two headline names, though. The trailer introduces some of the young people the Trust is supporting right now, including a young woman grieving the loss of her mother and a drummer who felt directionless at school.

Elsewhere, Elba hosts a roundtable dinner with former beneficiaries. Among them are former Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees and magician Dynamo, who recreates the trick he originally pitched to a Prince’s Trust panel and jokes that it won him “a couple of grand.”

There are some lighter moments, too. Elba introduces the King to his mum (“Mum, I brought the King to come and see you”) before snapping a photo of the two of them on his phone. The trailer builds toward the Trust’s 50th anniversary garden party at Buckingham Palace, and closes on the King telling Elba, “I’m very proud of you anyway, you know that.”

What to Expect from The Trust on Netflix

Filmed over the course of a year, the documentary uses Elba’s own story as its way in. Growing up in Hackney, he received a grant from what was then The Prince’s Trust, which helped launch his acting career. You’ll know how that turned out, with The Wire, Luther and plenty of Netflix titles, including Beasts of No Nation and The Harder They Fall, on his resume.

Alongside Elba looking back, the documentary follows three young people chasing their ambitions with the Trust’s support today and the hurdles they’re up against.

Here’s the official logline from Netflix:

Sir Idris Elba joins forces with His Majesty King Charles III to mark 50 years of The King’s Trust and explore how life has changed for young people. Growing up in Hackney, Idris received a Trust grant that helped launch his acting career. As he reflects on his own extraordinary journey, the documentary also follows three young people pursuing their ambitions with The Trust’s support and the challenges they face today. Filmed over the course of a year, the documentary captures how The Trust has helped more than 1.5 million young people around the world develop the confidence and skills they need for work – and offers an intimate and insightful portrait of the friendship it forged between two men united by a shared vision.

Speaking about the documentary, Sir Idris Elba said:

Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open. This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important.

For those unfamiliar, The King’s Trust was founded by the then Prince of Wales in 1976 and was known as The Prince’s Trust for most of its life. It runs education, employment and entrepreneurship programmes in the UK and in more than 20 countries, and says it has helped more than 1.5 million young people over its 50 years.

Who’s Behind The Trust?

The documentary comes from 22 Summers, the production company Elba founded in 2024 with Diene Petterle and Gina Carter. If that name rings a bell, it’s because the company is also producing the new Luther movie for Netflix, plus a three-part series for Disney+, a feature documentary for Sky and a movie directed by Elba for Apple.

Here’s the full rundown of the key creatives:

Director: Ashley Francis-Roy

Ashley Francis-Roy Showrunner: Clare Bradbury

Clare Bradbury Executive Producers: Diene Petterle, Eva Omaghomi and Jonathan Smith

Diene Petterle, Eva Omaghomi and Jonathan Smith Production Company: 22 Summers

22 Summers Featuring: King Charles III and Sir Idris Elba

























The Trust premieres on Netflix globally on December 26th, 2026, ie boxing day for those in the United Kingdom and a day after the King’s Speech on Christmas Day.