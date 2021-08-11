Netflix K-Drama ‘The Sound of Magic’: What We Know So Far

2021 continues to prove it’s been one of the busiest years on Netflix for K-Drama content. And hopefully, a K-Drama we’re hoping to see on Netflix before the end of the year is the TV adaptation of the webtoon Annarasumanara, The Sound of Magic. We’re keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about The Sound of Magic, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Sound of Magic is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original psychological K-Drama series written by Kim Min Jeong, directed by Kim Seong-Yoon, and based on the webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-Kwon.

Producing the series is JTBC, but Netflix will receive all the episodes of the K-Drama upon release, unlike the internationally licensed K-Dramas from JTBC that typically release episodes on a weekly basis.

When is the Netflix release date for The Sound of Magic?

Netflix has yet to reveal the official release date for The Sound of Magic, but the K-Drama is still listed for a 2021 release. Considering production is still ongoing, expect to see The Sound of Magic on Netflix in November or December 2021.

We’re unsure on the number of episodes The Sound of Magic will be released with, but every episode should be released

What is the plot of The Sound of Magic?

Abandoned by her parents because of debt, Yoon Ah Yi supports herself and her younger sister. Despite how busy she is with her part-time job and her studies, Yoon Ah Yi is still one of the top students of the school. All Yoon Ha Yi wishes for is to grow up as fast as possible so that she can have a stable job, and when she reveals her dream to the magician Lee Eul, her life is changed forever.

Who are the cast members of The Sound of Magic?

Only a limited number of cast members have been revealed for The Sound of Magic:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lee Eul Ji Chang Wook Lovestruck in the City | Melting Me Softly | Suspicious Partner Yun Ai Choi Sung Eun Beyond Evil | Start-Up | Na Il Deung Hwang In Yeop True Beauty | Freshman | W.H.Y. Lee Eul Nam Da Reum Beautiful World | Six Flying Dragons | While You Were Sleeping Ji Soo Hong Seo Hee *Debuting in The Sound of Magic*

What is the production status of The Sound of Magic?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 11/08/2021)

Filming has been ongoing since May 2021, but a short break was required from July 26th to August 11th due to the actor Ji Chang Wook, and another crew member testing positive for Covid-19.

Are you looking forward to watching The Sound of Magic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!