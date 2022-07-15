‘Resident Evil’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What to Expect

Love it or hate it, the eyes of the world have been on the long-anticipated television adaptation of Resident Evil. Arguably the best adaptation of the series we’ve seen thus far, will it be enough for Netflix to renew the series for a second season? Time will tell, but ultimately we’re convinced Netflix will renew Resident Evil in the near future.

Resident Evil is the now released Netflix Original series based on the Capcom game of the same name and created by Andrew Dabb. The series is produced by Constantin Film and Moonlighting Films, the same producers behind all of the Resident Evil movies. It’s just one of many video game adaptations Netflix is currently working on.

In the year 2022, Albert Wesker settles into life in New Raccoon City with his daughters Jade and Billie. However, years later, it is revealed that the world has succumbed to the t-virus, where mutated monsters and zombies roam, leaving Jade Wesker to search the globe to find a cure to save the last remnants of humanity.

Has Netflix renewed Resident Evil for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 14/07/2022)

Our Renewal Prediction: Too early to call

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Resident Evil for a second season.

Given the franchise’s popularity, there will certainly be plenty of eyes on the show, which means it guarantees that Resident Evil will be seen in many top ten lists around the globe. Whether it can get the numbers it needs to secure a second season is yet to be seen, however.

We should note at this point the reviews of the show at this point which could put people off from even giving the show a try.

While critics’ reviews were ultimately split (it has a 62% on RottenTomatoes), audiences have been pretty vocal thus far about their dislike for the series.

As of July 15th, the series is currently only carrying a 3.4/10 on IMDb and a 26% on RottenTomatoes.

For context, Netflix has rightly or wrongly developed a reputation of adapting either anime or video games and doing the source material an injustice. That certainly is the problem here.

Many of the fan reviews seem to cite this in their reviews. One IMDb review for example is headlined “This is NOT “Resident Evil”!” adding:

“When the rights to make these type of shows are sold or loaned out there should have to be some ground rules. Netflix has hurt so many franchises by making subpar material it isn’t funny at all, truly. I will not bore you, there are lists of every movie and show Netflix and other streaming services have completely destroyed.”

What to expect from Resident Evil season 2?

Tyrant Running Rampant

The collapse of civilization was heavily hinted throughout the season to have been caused by Joy, the miracle pill that Albert Wesker had been working on for Umbrella. However, it seems that what may have caused the initial outbreak in New Raccoon City is the escaped Tyrant.

One of the most powerful bio-weapons created by Umbrella, Tyrants are a force of nature, and practically impossible to destroy by conventional methods. With a Tyrant running loose on the streets of New Raccoon City, and Cape Town only an hour away, it’s not hard to see how an infection could spread rapidly.

We may get to see Jade, Billie, and Uncle Bert attempt their escape from South Africa as the virus rages around them.

Ada Wong

Before leaving the lab Albert gave Jade a piece of paper with the address for Ada Wong. A former employee of the original Albert Wesker, it will be interesting to learn what the relationship between Ada and the cloned Albert.

A master of hand-to-hand combat and using small arms, Ada may teach Jade how to fight.

Jade vs Billie

Suffice to say Jade and Billie are currently the most dysfunctional pair of siblings on the planet. But with Billie kidnapping her niece Bea, Jade will stop at nothing to get her daughter home.

There’s also the question of what abilities Bea possesses, as she exhibited some level of control over the giant crocodile. It’s unclear if Bea can control any of the zeros, but you can bet Billie will definitely look into experimenting with Bea’s blood.

Where is the real Albert Wesker?

As the series is loosely tied to the story of the video games, by the events of 2022, the original Albert Wesker should have been destroyed by Chris Redfield in an African volcano. But nothing is ever simple for an individual like Wesker, who is an expert at escaping certain death.

Who will be in the cast of Resident Evil?

We can expect some of the following cast members to return for the second season of Resident Evil:

Role Cast Member Jade Wesker Ella Balinska Young Jade Wesker Tamara Smart Billie Wesker Adeline Rudolph Young Billie Esker Siena Agudong Albert Wesker Lance Reddick Evelyn Marcus Paola Nuñez

No new cast members have been announced, but we can expect to see the character of Ada Wong cast in the second season given where the story is heading.

When can we expect to see Resident Evil season 2 on Netflix?

We are a long time away from seeing a second season of Resident Evil on Netflix.

Filming took place in multiple locations and took place throughout 2021.

The first batch of filming took place between February 2021 and July 2021. A short break took place in the summer before filming resumed in September 2021, before ending a few months later in December 2021.

At the earliest, we aren’t expecting to see the second season of Resident Evil on Netflix before 2024.

