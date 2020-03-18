‘Riverdale’ Season 4: Episode 17: When is it Coming to Netflix?

Subscribers waking up Thursday morning will be shocked to see that a new episode of Riverdale has yet to arrived. Worry not, the series will be returning in a few weeks as it takes another break in the run-up to the season 4 finale. Here’s when Riverdale Season 4: Episode 17 will be on Netflix.

Riverdale continues to be one of the most-watched dramas on Netflix around the world. The popular teen-drama faces plenty of criticism due to much of the situations not fitting with the character’s ages and past. Based on a comic book, most of the situations are quite improbable. Despite these flaws, this series has continued to be a huge hit.

When is Riverdale season 4: episode 17 coming to Netflix?

It’s been several weeks since the winter break for The CW, but we’re almost at the home stretch. March and April is typically the time when the broadcaster will take one last break for Riverdale (and various other series) before returning with the final episodes.

The episode “Wicked Little Town” will air on The CW on Wednesday the 8th of April, 2020 and will be available to stream on Netflix the following day on Thursday, April 9th, 2020.

What time will Riverdale season 4: episode 17 be on Netflix?

Riverdale is a Netflix Original outside of the US with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis. What this means is that the latest episode of Riverdale will be available to stream on Netflix at different times around the world. The further away you are from Los Angeles (Pacific Standard Time), the later in the day you will receive the latest episode of Riverdale.

The following time table is what time you can stream season 4, episode 17 on Netflix:

Time Zone Time available to stream British Daylight Savings Time 8:00 AM Central European Time 9:00 AM Eastern European Time 10:00 AM India Standard Time 13:30 PM Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM Australian Eastern Time 19:00 PM New Zealand Day Light Time 21:00 PM

No more breaks for Riverdale

Fans needn’t worry, Riverdale isn’t scheduled for any more breaks before the finale. Which means you’ll get six weeks of uninterrupted episodes of the series

How many episodes are there remaining for season 4?

Including episode 17, there is a total of six episodes left for the fourth season of Riverdale.

When is the Riverdale season 4 finale?

The finale of Riverdale is scheduled for broadcast on May 13th, 2020 which means Netflix subscribers can stream the final episode on May 14th, 2020.

When is Riverdale season 4 coming to Netflix US?

The fourth season will be coming to Netflix US. Riverdale’s season finale will be broadcast on May 13th, which means we’re expecting to see Riverdale season 4 arrive on May 22nd, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the seventeenth episode of season 4 of Riverdale? Let us know in the comments below!