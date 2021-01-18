When will ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 be on Netflix in the US & Internationally?

Riverdale season 5 will begin airing weekly outside of the US on Netflix from January 2021 onwards. Here’s an updated look at the full release schedule for Riverdale season 5 and when it’ll drop in each region. Netflix globally will be getting the new season but will release differently depending on where you live.

The series continues to be popular on Netflix around the world. Riverdale featured prominently in the Netflix US top 10 shortly after season four dropped between May 15th, 2020, and eventually dropped out of the top 10 on June 11th, 2020.

The series has also featured in the Netflix top 10s in countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

We’ve already had a few big bits of news for the fifth season including that Drew Ray Tanner has been promoted to series regular plus Erinn Westbrook who’s featured in Glee will be featured as a new character for season 5.

Why Riverdale season 5 will be on Netflix much later in all regions

Riverdale has been delayed from its usual October release schedule on The CW.

This should come as no surprise as productions for TV series around the world came to a halt due to COVID-19 and even saw a reduced episode count for Riverdale season four.

The new season started filming in August 2020 according to ProductionWeekly who reports the series will continue its filming in Vancouver, Canada. It didn’t actually occur until later in September 2020 according to sources. The series has also stopped production at least once due to COVID-19 concerns.

As with most of The CW 2021 slate, Riverdale is still currently scheduled to be back in January 2021 which was later confirmed to be from January 20th, 2021.

Riverdale Season 5 Netflix Original Release Schedule

In essentially all Netflix international territories, Riverdale continues and will continue to be a Netflix Original title going into season 5.

As you may know, Netflix releases Riverdale episodes shortly after its US premiere on The CW. That will start to happen again in January 2021.

New episodes will air in the US on Wednesdays before arriving on Netflix the following morning (typically around 8 AM GMT).

Episode Number US Release Netflix Original Release Date 501 January 20th, 2021 January 21st, 2021 502 January 27th, 2021 January 28th, 2021 503 February 3rd, 2021 February 4th, 2021 504 February 10th February 11th 505 February 17th February 18th 506 TBD TBD 507 TBD TBD 508 TBD TBD 509 TBD TBD 510 TBD TBD 511 TBD TBD 512 TBD TBD 513 TBD TBD 514 TBD TBD 515 TBD TBD 516 TBD TBD 517 TBD TBD 518 TBD TBD 519 TBD TBD 520 TBD TBD 521 TBD TBD 522 TBD TBD

When will Riverdale season 5 be on Netflix in the United States?

The US will have even longer to wait for season 5. Season four arrived on Netflix around a week after its season finale in May 2020.

With the release now pushed back three months, that’s likely going to push the US release back three months also. In which case, you can probably expect the new series to arrive on Netflix US in either August or September 2021 at the earliest.

If you’re worried about Riverdale potentially leaving Netflix US, don’t stress as it’s due to stay on Netflix for the show’s lifetime plus a number of years thereafter.

In the meantime, if you’re all caught up with Riverdale, do check out Chilling Adventures of Sabrina if you haven’t already. Also, if you can (it’s not available on Netflix) give Katy Keene a try too as it also is within the shared Archie Comics universe.

Are you looking forward to watching Riverdale season 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.