Seasons 5-6 of ‘Hunter X Hunter’ Coming to Netflix in July 2021

After waiting for almost years since it first arrived on Netflix, the final two seasons of Hunter X Hunter will be arriving in July 2021. The release of fifth and sixth seasons of the anime will see the Chimera Ant Arc and the Elections Arcs finally available to stream on Netflix.

Hunter X Hunter is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Yoshihiro Togashi. The anime series is the second time the manga has been adapted but has arguably been far more successful than its 2002 counterpart.

Gon Freecss is the son of a famous legendary hunter and aspires to become a legendary hunter too. With boundless potential, talent, and some incredible friends Gon Freecss has all the tools he needs to become the world’s greatest hunter and find his missing father.

When are seasons 5 and 6 of Hunter X Hunter coming to Netflix?

The next set of seasons of Hunter X Hunter will be arriving on Thursday, July 1st, 2021.

If you check your Netflix App and search for Hunter X Hunter you will find the notification confirming that season 6 is coming to Netflix on July 1st.

Viz Media and Netflix have a very fruitful and lucrative relationship, which has seen the likes of Naruto, Bleach, Castlevania, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and very soon the Sailor Moon Crystal series, all available to stream on Netflix.

Can we expect to see more Hunter X Hunter?

Unfortunately, there are only six seasons of Hunter X Hunter as the anime came to an abrupt end in 2014. This was due to the anime catching up to the manga series, which lead to author Yoshihiro Togashi taking a break for health reasons.

In the seven years since the anime ended, many more chapters of Hunter X Hunter have been released, this means there’s lots of. material for the anime to adapt. So while there’s no confirmation that the anime is returning, due to the fact there is so much more to adapt, Hunter X Hunter is destined to return eventually (So we think).

Where else can I stream Hunter X Hunter on Netflix?

Since the last time we reported on Hunter X Hunter, only two more regions have been added to the list of countries where you can stream the anime. Those two countries are Malaysia and Singapore.

Region Seasons Episodes Belgium 6 148 France 6 148 Hong Kong 6 148 India 6 148 Malaysia 6 148 Phillipines 6 148 Singapore 6 148 Thailand 6 148 Argentina 4 75 Canada 4 75 United States 4 75 Germany 4 75 Switzerland 4 75

