‘Sailor Moon Crystal’ Coming to Netflix in July 2021

More anime is lined up for Netflix in the US on July 1st with “multiple seasons” of Sailor Moon Crystal planned for release. In reality, that almost certainly means all seasons of the anime that originally aired back in 2016 is headed to Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect from the series which adapts the manga:

“Usagi Tsukino is chosen to be a guardian of justice and is sent on a quest to locate a Silver Crystal before the Dark Kingdom invades the Earth.”

Here are the three seasons that are expected to arrive on July 1st:

Season 1 consists of 14 episodes and is titled Dark Kingdom

Season 2 consists of 12 episodes and is titled Black Moon

Season 3 consists of 13 episodes and is titled Death Busters

The series is being licensed to Netflix via Viz Media who continues to license key anime to Netflix including a collection of Naruto titles and Bleach. It also has produced Seis Manos exclusively for Netflix too.

Netflix is unlikely to be the sole home for the show for the foreseeable. Hulu is already season all three seasons whereas Crunchyroll currently holds 2 seasons. The original 1992 series Sailor Moon is only available in full on Hulu.

Only the United States is currently set to get Sailor Moon Crystal as far as we’re aware but check in with your Netflix applications on July 1st as it may have a broader release.

Netflix is already heavily invested in the Sailor Moon anime franchise. Earlier in June 2021, they picked up exclusively two movies entitled Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie. Netflix carries those two movies globally with Japan being the only exception.

The series is part of Netflix’s huge July 2021 lineup for the United States. We’re also specifically tracking all the anime coming to Netflix in July 2021 here.

Are you looking forward to catching Sailor Moon Crystal on Netflix in the United States?