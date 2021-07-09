‘The Witcher’ Season 2 & Nightmare of the Wolf: Witchercon News Roundup

On July 9th, 2021, Netflix and CD Projekt Red live-streamed WitcherCon; the first-ever multi-format event dedicated to The Witcher universe. Here’s a roundup (following our live blog of the event) of everything newly announced for Netflix’s upcoming projects including The Witcher season 2 and Nightmare of the Wolf.

The global virtual fan event includes a number of interactive panels, each of which also holds a host of exclusive surprises from The Witcher live-action series and forthcoming anime feature Nightmare of the Wolf. Hosted by Julia Hardy, WitcherCon is also studded with special short-form content, giving never-before-seen insights into the production and creative processes behind the Witcher universe.

The Witcher is a Polish-American fantasy drama streaming television series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as “the Continent”, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. It stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra.

At WitcherCon, a few new first looks at season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher were revealed. You can view them below:

Ciri and Lambert; the student and the teacher, though from the sounds of it, not quite clear on which is which.

Your wishes (and demands) for new Jaskier content have been granted. Here’s a preview of the bard in Season 2.

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Announcement

It was revealed at WitcherCon that season 2 of Witcher will be premiering this year. The release date was announced to be December 17, 2021. This is almost exactly two years after the first season premiered, as season 1 made its debut on the 20th of December, 2019. A poster was also released together with the news. It can be seen above.

Destiny has revealed itself. Prepare for The Witcher Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/wx5RuCn11Z — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

Nightmare of the Wolf Trailer & Release Date Announcement

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an upcoming 2D animated fantasy film for Netflix, and is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The film serves as a spin-off of the Netflix television series The Witcher. It focuses on the origin story of Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Papa Vesemir. You can view the trailer for the film below:

Additionally, it was revealed that the film will be released on the 23rd of August, 2021, exclusively on Netflix.

Dark Horse Netflix Geralt Collectible

Live today on WitcherCon, Netflix and CD PROJEKT RED revealed the first of three figures from the world of Netflix’s series based on CD PROJEKT RED’s hit video game, The Witcher. Fans, it’s time to toss a coin to your witcher with the new Geralt figure arriving in December 2021!

Standing at 8.5” tall, Netflix’s The Witcher- Geralt can now grace your home. The new deluxe hand-painted plastic figure features Geralt wearing his Season 1 armor and equipped with his meteorite sword adorned with Renfri’s brooch. Fans will notice the beautifully intricate details that tie this figure to both the hit show and the original video game.

Netflix’s The Witcher- Geralt arrives on December 1, 2021, for $49.99.

The Witcher Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

The episode titles for the upcoming second season of The Witcher have also been revealed at WitcherCon. You can view them below:

A Grain of Truth

Kaer Morhen

What Is Lost

Redanian Intelligence

Turn Your Back

Dear Friend

Voleth Meir

Unknown

Can you decipher the clues hidden in our Season 2 episode titles? Share your theories! #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/owpvZE5oVw — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Netflix DLC Announcement

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt videogame will be getting a free next-gen remaster. This remaster will also include free DLCs based on Netflix’s The Witcher series. It is currently unclear what these new DLCs will include, though it has been revealed that the DLCs will contain new items that are inspired by season 1 and 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an action role-playing game developed and published by Polish developer CD Projekt Red and is based on The Witcher series of fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. It is the sequel to the 2011 game The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and the third main installment in The Witcher video game series, played in an open world with a third-person perspective.

The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

It looks like several sneak peeks, teasers and episode title reveals weren’t enough; Now Netflix has also released a teaser trailer for season 2 of The Witcher! You can view the trailer below: