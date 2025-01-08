‘Sex Education’ Is Coming Back to Netflix With New Story Game

This year marks the two-year anniversary of the multi-award-winning Netflix Original series Sex Education concluding on Netflix with its fourth and final season. While the series is not expected to return anytime soon, it seems Netflix isn’t finished with the franchise just yet. Sex Education is now teased as the next franchise to receive a story within the Netflix Stories app.

Netflix Stories was first released in September 2023 and is one of two big projects by Netflix’s internal game studio, Boss Fight Entertainment (the other being Squid Game: Unleashed). The interactive story game puts you in your favorite Netflix shows by getting you to design your character and interact with all the well-known characters from within the shows. Most have you engaging with these characters retelling stories from the show itself, or in the case of a few other titles, have you living brand new adventures.

This marks the 10th Netflix Story within the Netflix Stories following other recognizable Netflix IPs, all of which are being adapted in the choose-your-own-adventure game. Most entries thus far have been set in Netflix’s reality TV franchises, but we’ve seen several high-profile scripted shows that also get the Netflix Story treatment. Here’s a look back at all the old entries (oldest to newest):

Love Is Blind

Virgin River

Perfect Match

Emily in Paris

Selling Sunset

Outer Banks

A Virgin River Christmas

The Perfect Couple

Love is Blind: Winters Kiss

Recently, a tile has begun displaying, teasing that a new Sex Education story will premiere on January 14th, with new chapters rolling out weekly. The tile features a bowl of phallic-shaped fruit, and one even features some protection. Smart.

What can you expect? Netflix has been tight-lipped so far, but expect to revisit some of the stories in earlier seasons with all your favorites like Otis, Jean, Eric, Maeve, Adam, and Jackson to all feature.

We’ll update this article once we have some official assets and loglines from Netflix, which should be imminent!

It’s been a slow start of the year for brand new games on Netflix, with the only other notable release coming up being Carmen Sandiego, a new puzzle game from Gameloft that’s due out at the end of the month (sometime between January 28th and 30th, according to reports). On the bright side, lots to look forward to throughout 2025, with confirmed releases like Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, BATTLE VISION NETWORK, and Don’t Starve Together all on the docket for release this year.

Are you excited for the return of Sex Education on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.