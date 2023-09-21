New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 21st, 2023

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix (US) for this week, where we’ll be looking through all six new movies, seven new series, and a new mobile game added to the streamer so far this week.

Quite a few titles still to come this week, including not least the brand new Spy Kids movie that sees Robert Rodriguez returning to the director’s chair on the over-the-top franchise.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



On the removal front, you only have hours left to watch In Darkness (2018) with other titles set to leave in the coming days, including The Vanishing (2018), My Mother’s Wound (2016), and Animal World (2018).

Best New Releases on Netflix This Week So Far

National Champions (2021)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Sport

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Cast: Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig

Writer: Adam Mervis

Runtime: 116 min / 1h 56m

In a surprise addition today (Netflix didn’t include it in its September 2023 schedule) is the STX Films feature-film National Champions.

“Determined to win his first title, a college coach struggles to keep his life and team together when his quarterback goes on strike against the NCAA.”

If you’re a fan of All American and can’t wait for the new season, which has been delayed due to the strikes, this should be a perfect stopgap.

In their review of the movie, ReadySteadyCut concluded that both the main actors “give a knockout turn in the flawed but highly entertaining National Champions,” ultimately handing it a 3-star rating.

Sex Education (Season 4)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa

Writer: Laurie Nunn

Runtime: 45 min

Today comes the bittersweet news that Sex Education has come to an end at the streaming service four years after the first touched down. It’s been a whirlwind adventure for the teens who have now moved up from High School into Sixth Form College.

Reviews haven’t been particularly strong for the final season, with DiscussingFilm noting that the final season falters under the weight of its giant cast.

New Amsterdam (Season 5)

Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims

Runtime: 43 min

If you’re looking for a show you can now binge from start to finish on Netflix, now is your chance to do just that with New Amsterdam that saw its fifth and final season added to the streamer.

Season 5 of the medical drama sees Dr. Goodwin trying to come to terms with his recent breakup all while dealing with the regular headaches of running a hospital.

All 89 episodes will now reside on Netflix for the foreseeable future.

Full List of New Titles Added to Netflix: September 21st

6 New Movies Added

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.

– TV-MA – English – Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus. National Champions (2021) – R – English

– R – English Skylines (2020) – R – English – When a mysterious alien virus begins to endanger humanity, an elite team of soldiers launches into space to end the threat for good.

– R – English – When a mysterious alien virus begins to endanger humanity, an elite team of soldiers launches into space to end the threat for good. Suspect X (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When a single mother is caught in a crime investigation, her neighbor — a gifted math teacher — offers to help and a relentless cop digs into the case.

– TV-MA – Hindi – When a single mother is caught in a crime investigation, her neighbor — a gifted math teacher — offers to help and a relentless cop digs into the case. The Foreigner (2017) – R – English – After his daughter is killed by terrorists, a sullen restaurateur seeks the identities of those responsible, taking vengeance into his own hands.

– R – English – After his daughter is killed by terrorists, a sullen restaurateur seeks the identities of those responsible, taking vengeance into his own hands. The Saint of Second Chances (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A baseball dynasty built on fun — and a disco disaster that nearly undid it all. Explore the comeback of a lifetime in this documentary about Mike Veeck.

7 New TV Series Added

Hard Broken (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic – A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

– TV-MA – Arabic – A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives. KENGAN ASHURA (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Ohma Tokita enters a hidden world where corporate disputes are settled in brutal gladiator bouts. Forget the money, he just wants to fight — and win.

– TV-MA – English – Ohma Tokita enters a hidden world where corporate disputes are settled in brutal gladiator bouts. Forget the money, he just wants to fight — and win. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 2 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family.

– TV-MA – English – Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 5) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

– TV-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow! New Amsterdam (Season 5) – TV-14 – English – One of America’s oldest hospitals welcomes a new maverick director in Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps up to change the status quo and save patients’ lives.

– TV-14 – English – One of America’s oldest hospitals welcomes a new maverick director in Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps up to change the status quo and save patients’ lives. Scissor Seven (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Chinese – Seeking to recover his memory, a scissor-wielding, hairdressing, bungling quasi-assassin stumbles into a struggle for power among feuding factions.

– TV-14 – Chinese – Seeking to recover his memory, a scissor-wielding, hairdressing, bungling quasi-assassin stumbles into a struggle for power among feuding factions. Sex Education (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mother. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for September 21st

# TV Shows Movies 1 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Love at First Sight 2 Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer The Wolf of Wall Street 3 Virgin River My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 4 Liebes Kind Woody Woodpecker 5 Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Cry Macho 6 One Piece Matilda 7 Band of Brothers Despicable Me 2 8 Surviving Summer The Boss Baby 9 The Pacific Sing 2 10 New Amsterdam You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

What are you currently watching on Netflix? Let us know down below.