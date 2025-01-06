‘Carmen Sandiego’ Game Sets Netflix Launch Date and Opens Pre-Registration

Netflix is kicking off the year by opening up pre-registration on Carmen Sandiego, a new puzzle game coming to Netflix Games via iOS and Google Play at the end of January 2025.

The game was first revealed and confirmed for a Netflix Games release in early September 2024. Other platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch, also released it. IGN spoke to the team behind the game, who told them, “It features all of the investigative fun of the original core game loop (collecting clues and tracking VILE operatives around the world) combined with brand new on-the-ground immersive exploration of cities.”

A new expanded synopsis of the game states:

“Building on the success of the award-winning Netflix animated series, this original game takes players of all ages on a globe-trotting adventure, using high-tech gadgets to track down VILE criminal syndicates across real-world locations. Carmen Sandiego features a 3D world with puzzle-solving mechanics, real-world locations, and the classic gameplay of tracking down suspects and solving cases, delivering a fresh, immersive experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.”

Netflix will launch the game on January 28th ahead of all other platforms, according to a new press release today by Gameloft. It will then roll out to other platforms on March 4th, 2025, and a physical release is planned for late April.

Since that initial unveiling, many fans have shared their thoughts on the game, with many seeing it as controversial given that Carmen is acting on the side of the police, something in the past she’s known for the exact opposite of doing. “You’re not supposed to play or even sympathize with Carmen, she’s a master thief,” wrote one user on IGN, adding, “This odd idea that we need to get her motivation (yes, I watched the show with my daughter, and even she got bored), it doesn’t need to happen with every villain.”

Pre-registration is expected to open for the new game imminently, although the Netflix Game URL, which will redirect you to the iOS app store or Google Play store, isn’t active at the time of publishing.

Netflix previously was developing a live-action Carmen Sandiego movie to sit on the streamer alongside the four seasons of the animated series, which came from WildBrain and HarperCollins Productions, the latter of whom is producing this new mobile game alongside Gameloft. This marks the second major Gameloft title on Netflix Games, following Asphalt Xtreme, released in November 2021. Other games the French studio is known for include Minion Rush, Disney Magic Kingdoms, Sniper Fury, and Ice Age Adventures.













For more games scheduled to arrive on Netflix throughout 2025, we’re keeping track of them all via our coming soon post here. Are you looking forward to checking out Carmen Sandiego on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.