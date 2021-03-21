‘Sky Rojo’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status, Release & What to Expect

Alex Pina’s brand new Netflix Original series Sky Rojo has just released in full on Netflix and will be returning for a second season. Here’s what we can expect going into season 2 and when it could be releasing.

Dubbed as Netflix’s most ambitious project out of Spain so far, the series follows three “chicas” who are trying to escape their old life in a club as prostitutes for their freedom all while being tailed by their bosses.

Season 1 touched down on Netflix after production delays on March 19th, 2021.

Will Sky Rojo be returning for season 2 on Netflix?

Official renewal status: Renewed (Last updated: 03/21/2021)

When Netflix commissioned the show it did so with an initial two-season order back in November 2019.

It’s not super rare for Netflix to commission projects multiple seasons in advance. It happened with Ratched for example and in this case, it’s likely because the show was pitched as a two-season show to allow it to conclude its story (more on this in a second).

How has Sky Rojo performed on Netflix?

It’s a little too early to tell how well Sky Rojo is performing globally but after a few days, the show hasn’t made much of an impression in the top 10s outside the major Spanish language territories.

The series has peaked at number 1 on Netflix in Spain. Money Heist does exceptionally well (it’s still in the top 10s there as of March 21st, 2021) in India but we’ve yet to see if Sky Rojo has made an impression there just yet.

One day after the release, the show was the sixth most popular title globally on Netflix.

The show has yet to feature in the top 10s in any English-speaking country, however.

Any official Netflix stats will likely come out in mid-to-late April 2021.

In an interview, Martínez Lobato set the bar lower for performance on Sky Rojo saying:

“It’s almost been the opposite in that the content in “Sky Rojo” is much more adult, so this series isn’t for young audiences and therefore won’t have as broad an appeal. Early on we stripped away any specific expectations for this series that might have been imposed based on our previous work, which gave us a certain freedom.”

What to expect from Sky Rojo season 2

Warning: spoilers follow for season 1 episode 8 – Bear Trap

OK, let’s set the chessboard to see where the pieces landed by the end of season 1.

At the end of season 1, Coral is seen trying to save Romeo’s life after he appears to have a cardiac arrest after nearly getting a sword through his head. Of course, the main reason she’s there is to escape with the passports and money from the safe which is preventing their freedom.

After performing CPR, Romeo awakes and begins to strangle Coral. Cut to credits.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who plays Moses is in a bit of a predicament. After the plan successfully lures him into the pit dug out by the digger, he’s now stuck in his car (last scene with his shirt over his face likely to help with breathing) and buried in the construction lot. His return will more than likely depend on whether his brother, Christian can come and dig him out.

In his last-ditch effort to escape the car, he’s seen shooting Wendy who now has a bullet wound and that will likely lead to season 2’s plot early on trying to get her medical attention (the vet is likely going to get another unannounced house visit!)

All this is to say the back-and-forth between the men and the women will absolutely continue into season 2.

If you want to catch Alex Pina’s other projects on Netflix you can do so with two of them right now. Money Heist is the biggest one as we’ve mentioned which will return for season 5 later in the year. White Lines was added to Netflix last May and although it wraps up somewhat nicely, it’s not set to return for a second season. You can also catch the non-Netflix Original Vis a Vis on Netflix too.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Sky Rojo on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.