‘Sonic Prime’ Season 3: January 2024 Release Date & New First Looks

We’re just weeks away from the next season of Sonic Prime touching down on Netflix, which promises a new team-up. Here’s a rundown on everything known about the show’s upcoming third season.

What can you expect from the new season? Netflix has provided a short synopsis for the upcoming third season, which picks off where season 2 ends:

“With the power of the Paradox Prism under his control Nine turns the Shatterverse upside-down. However, the Prism power is as unstable as its wielder, and requires energy trapped inside of Sonic to stabilize. Extracting said energy, however, means that Sonic himself may shatter! As the final battle for the fate of the Shatterverse – and Green Hill – begins, Sonic will be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends and enemies alike!”

Continuing to lend their voice in season 3 of Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, who plays Sonic himself, plus Birdie and a few other characters. Ian Hanlin as multiple characters, including Big the Cat and Froggy. Shannon Chan-Kent as Rusty Rose. Brian Drummond returns as Eggman, too.

Netflix has been slowly teasing the third season of Sonic Prime over the past few months, with it being a prominent feature at the recent Geeked Week event. There, a new official clip of the forthcoming season was debuted.

Following Geeked Week, there were lots of rumors going around online of a release date for January 2024, but the clip itself only confirmed a 2024 window. The date itself was slipped into a small popup within the live stream, and Netflix has since reiterated the date in a new press release.

Now, let’s round out with all the new screenshots of Sonic Prime season 3 that give us a taste of what we can expect when the new season drops in mid-January:

SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza are behind the production of the show, with WildBrain serving as the animation studio. Man of Action and Erik Wiese serve as executive producers.

Will Sonic Prime season 3 be the final season?

When the show was initially announced, it was given an upfront order of 24 episodes. Season 3, set to consist of eight episodes, takes us up to the end of that initial order, meaning we’ll need to hear about some renewal for season 4 and beyond.

Some of Netflix’s communication refers to season 3 as the “final batch” of episodes, suggesting that season 3 will serve as the ending for the series.

Some of Netflix's communication refers to season 3 as the "final batch" of episodes, suggesting that season 3 will serve as the ending for the series.