Two Sonic Series Are Leaving Netflix in December 2024

December 2024 will be a big month for Sonic fans, with Paramount’s live-action movie franchise returning for its third entry with Shadow, voiced by Keanu Reeves, being the big headline. We’re not here to talk about that good news; we’re here to talk about the fact that two major licensed Sonic series are leaving Netflix globally.

So what two Sonic series are leaving Netflix? Let’s dive in:

Sonic X (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving Netflix: December 1st

First released in the early 2000s, Sonic X is perhaps one of the most beloved iterations of Sonic to date, with the show following Sonic and friends who vow to help Earth after being transported there mysteriously along with the evil villain Dr. Eggman.

Most Netflix countries picked up both seasons, consisting of 52 episodes, back in January 2020, with many others getting it exactly a year later. Now after streaming for three to four years, the series is leaving Netflix globally on the first of the month.

Sonic Boom (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving Netflix: December 20th

Created by Donna Friedman, Evan Baily, and Sandrine Nguyen, this iteration of Sonic first hit our screens through Cartoon Network and Boomerang in the early 2010s. It followed Sonic teaming up with his pals to stop Dr. Eggman’s plans to turn their home into a giant theme park. It ran for two seasons and 104 episodes, all of which have been streaming on Netflix in some regions since 2016.

There is some good news here if you reside in the United States. You won’t lose Sonic Boom in December but will keep the show through January 2026. That’s because the show was only recently licensed to the streamer in January 2023. For everyone else, you will lose the show towards the end of December 2024.

What about Sonic Prime? Is That Leaving Netflix?

Sonic Prime is safe, at least for the next ten years. According to our intel, Netflix has the license through 2034, which aligns exactly ten years after the third and final season hit Netflix on November 1st, 2024.

With any luck, we’ll hear more about a follow-up Sonic series in due course. Daniel Richtman reported recently that a new one is in the works and set to be a new standalone show rather than a sequel to Sonic Prime. Whether it’s Netflix-bound at the moment is unclear.

Are you disappointed that both of these Sonic shows are leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments.