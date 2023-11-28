Netflix Original ‘The Bonfire of Destiny’ Leaving Netflix in December 2023

The Bonfire of Destiny (also known as Le Bazar de la Charité) will soon have its tenure on Netflix cut short with the show scheduled to leave the service on

Starring Audrey Fleurot, Julie de Bona, and Camille Lou, The Bonfire of Destiny was a French period drama series that aired on TF1 between November and December 2019 before arriving on Netflix globally on December 26th, 2019.

In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect from the single season that ran for eight episodes:

“After a devastating fire in 1897 Paris, three women find their lives upended by betrayals, deceptions and romantic turmoil. Inspired by real events.”

The series received generally glowing reviews after its Netflix debut. Our friends at Decider.com gave it a “STREAM IT” rating, concluding that the period drama was worth a spin.

When and Why Is The Bonfire of Destiny Leaving Netflix?

A last-day-to-watch notice is currently showing on the Netflix page, with that being December 25th (Christmas Day) and the removal planned for December 26th.

Why is the show leaving, then? Well, it comes down to licensing. As mentioned above, the show does have a broadcaster in France, and that broadcaster owns the underlying rights to the show. They’ve simply licensed, albeit exclusively, the show to Netflix for a fixed period of time. We now know that time to be exactly four years.

This is the case with hundreds of Netflix Originals that have landed on Netflix over the years.

French Netflix Originals, alongside South Korean dramas, have been among the most common to leave the service over the past few years. Removed French titles thus far include Blockbuster, Cannabis, The Crew, and Ad Vitam. You can find the full list of Netflix Originals that have been removed here.

December 2023 is going to be a hectic month for departures, with at least seven Netflix Originals currently planned to depart across the world. Alongside The Bonfire of Destiny, we’ll see the removal of The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, and Hymn of Death.

Will you miss The Bonfire of Destiny when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.