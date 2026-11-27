David Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth rebuilt the Los Angeles of 1977 across soundstages and real locations stretching from Ventura down to Huntington Beach. Using the film’s production notes and a year’s worth of on-the-ground reporting, here’s every filming location we know about for the Brad Pitt movie, which opened in IMAX on November 25th and arrives on Netflix on December 23rd.

Written by Quentin Tarantino and picking up eight years after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the movie finds Cliff juggling part-time jobs as a projectionist and bartender while working as a fixer for Hollywood’s great and not-so-good. Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller co-star.

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Principal photography ran from July 28th, 2025, through January 15th, 2026, with additional photography taking place in August 2026. The production stayed in California throughout, having picked up a $20 million state tax credit.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth 16 filming locations 1 Highland Theatre 5604 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042 The film's New Beverly Cinema exterior Doubles as the exterior and lobby of the 1977 New Beverly Cinema, where Cliff works as a projectionist. Filmed over five nights from July 28, 2025. View from Figueroa St; the theatre itself was closed at the time of filming. Directions Street View Share stop 2 N Figueroa Street storefronts 5601 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042 1977 street dressing around the cinema The block between Avenues 55 and 57 was redressed with period storefronts, including a Bank of America branch and a hardware store. The businesses have since returned to normal; walk the block around Avenue 56. Directions Street View Share stop 3 Gardena Cinema 14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249 New Beverly auditorium interior Auditorium scenes for the New Beverly opening sequence, shot in early August 2025. The seats were refitted with faux-wood armrests to suit the period. Working single-screen cinema; check its schedule for screenings. Directions Street View Share stop 4 Lucy's El Adobe Cafe 5536 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Cliff's restaurant job, opposite Paramount Exterior of the restaurant where Cliff works and the setting for a violent encounter. The interior was rebuilt on a stage at Red Studios. Exterior only; the restaurant was closed at the time of writing. Directions Street View Share stop 5 Avalon Hollywood 1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Disco 9000 Plays Disco 9000, the disco set of Disco Kingpin, the TV film Charlie Peters shoots with Hot Rod Harrison. Operating music venue; entry is by ticketed event. Directions Street View Share stop 6 Red Studios Hollywood (RSH Studios) 846 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Main soundstage base The production's main base, using almost every stage. Sets built here included the Lucy's El Adobe interior. Working studio lot; not open to visitors. Directions Street View Share stop 7 Sunset Gower Studios 1438 N Gower St, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Additional set builds Some of the film's sets were built on the lot. Working studio lot; not open to visitors. Directions Street View Share stop 8 Universal Studios Lot 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 Soul Brothers Die Hard backlot The backlot hosted Soul Brothers Die Hard, the blaxploitation film-within-the-film. One further set was built here. The backlot can only be seen on the Universal Studios Hollywood studio tour. Directions Street View Share stop 9 Chili John's 2018 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506 Big Kahuna Burger Dressed as a 1970s Big Kahuna Burger, the fictional chain from Tarantino's films, as seen in the teaser. Working diner; check opening hours before visiting. Directions Street View Share stop 10 Norms La Cienega 470 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Diner scenes Reported location for diner scenes, filmed in early August 2025. Working diner. Directions Street View Share stop 11 Marina Drive / Marina Pacifica, Long Beach N Marina Dr, Long Beach, CA 90803 Cliff's waterfront apartment & walk-and-talks Driving shots and walk-and-talk scenes outside the Marina Pacifica waterfront condominiums across from Mother's Beach (doubling as Cliff's Marina del Rey apartment), filmed August 4, 2025. Public street; condo complex is private/gated. Directions Street View Share stop 12 Bolsa Chica State Beach 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Pitt and Caan's beach scene Beach scene with Brad Pitt and Scott Caan, filmed in September 2025 between lifeguard towers 17 and 18 with camera track dug into the sand. Public state beach with paid parking; pin marks Lot 17. Directions Street View Share stop 13 Ventura Raceway 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001 Demolition derby Demolition derby sequence with Cliff behind the wheel, filmed in mid-October 2025 on the dirt track at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Hosts public race nights; check the raceway calendar. Directions Street View Share stop 14 Malibu oceanfront house Malibu, CA 90265 Ocean balcony scene Brad Pitt, Carla Gugino and Scott Caan filmed an oceanfront balcony scene in early September 2025. The exact property has not been identified. Private residence; pin marks Malibu generally, not the house. Directions Street View Share stop 15 ★ The Warehouse Restaurant Central filming location 4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 Beach Bum Bill's tiki bar Doubles as Beach Bum Bill's, the waterfront tiki bar where Cliff tends bar and women wrestle in a pit of mud. Working waterfront restaurant opened in 1969; check opening hours before visiting. Directions Street View Share stop 16 Me-n-Ed's Pizza Parlor 4115 Paramount Blvd, Lakewood, CA 90712 1970s Shakey's Pizza Parlor Dressed with Tiffany-style lamps to double as a 1970s Shakey's Pizza Parlor, where Cliff goes on a date with talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki). Working pizzeria opened in the 1960s with its wood-paneled interior still intact. Directions Street View Share stop No matching locations.

Highland Park and Gardena: Building the New Beverly Cinema

The movie opens at the New Beverly Cinema, where Cliff works the projection booth. Despite early set reports suggesting the cameras were rolling at Tarantino’s real-life theater on Beverly Boulevard, the New Beverly you see on screen is actually stitched together from three different places.

The exterior and lobby belong to the Highland Theatre at 5604 N. Figueroa Street in Highland Park, picked because of its architectural similarity to the real thing. Closed to moviegoers since February 2024 (and later acquired by Kristen Stewart with plans to renovate), it’s where Brad Pitt was first photographed back in character on the opening night of the shoot, and where Figueroa Street was closed overnight for five nights while the surrounding block was dressed with period storefronts, including a Bank of America branch and a hardware store.

For the auditorium, the production headed south to the family-run Gardena Cinema on Crenshaw Boulevard. Even then, the crew had to remove the plastic cup holders and fit faux-wood armrests to make the seats period-correct. The backstage area and projection room were built on a soundstage.

Hollywood: Lucy’s El Adobe and the Avalon

Another of Cliff’s workplaces is Lucy’s El Adobe Cafe, the Melrose Avenue institution directly across the street from the Paramount lot, and the setting for one of the film’s more violent encounters. The exterior was shot at the real restaurant, while the interior was recreated on stage.

“It was very iconic Hollywood, but at the same time it wasn’t high-end Hollywood, it was sort of in the seams,” says production designer Donald Graham Burt, who frequented the restaurant when he first moved to LA in 1980.

A short drive north, the Avalon on Vine Street, a nightclub that dates back to 1927, plays Disco 9000. That’s the disco setting for Disco Kingpin, the TV movie Charlie Peters (Caan) is shooting with Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Abdul-Mateen II).

Just outside on Hollywood and Vine is where they filmed Hot Rod Harrison’s street attack – The daylight block where the Verdusco brothers ambush Abdul-Mateen II’s character. Burbank, West Hollywood and Lakewood: Retro Diners and Shakey’s Pizza

Tarantino fans spotted this one early. Chili John’s, the Burbank diner that previously appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was made over as a 1970s Big Kahuna Burger, the fictional chain that dates back to Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. It features in the Super Bowl teaser.

Diner scenes were also reportedly filmed in early August 2025 at Norms on La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood, the Googie-style coffee shop that’s been an LA landmark since 1957.

Meanwhile, for Cliff’s date with talent agent Karen Crosby (Debicki) at a vintage Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, the crew headed down to Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor at 4115 Paramount Boulevard in Lakewood. As supervising location manager Mandi Dillin told the Los Angeles Times, “Shakey’s don’t look like Shakey’s anymore”—making the untouched 1960s Lakewood pizzeria, fitted with period Tiffany-style lamps for the shoot, an ideal stand-in.

Marina del Rey, Long Beach, Huntington Beach and Malibu: The Coast

Much of Cliff’s story plays out in Marina del Rey, which Burt notes is “more upscale now, but back in the day it was a little bit grittier.” The production spent time up and down the Southern California coast:

Marina del Rey – The Warehouse Restaurant at 4499 Admiralty Way, a nautical tiki landmark open since 1969, doubles as Beach Bum Bill’s—the waterfront bar where Cliff tends bar and where the film’s mud-wrestling match takes place.

– at 4499 Admiralty Way, a nautical tiki landmark open since 1969, doubles as Beach Bum Bill’s—the waterfront bar where Cliff tends bar and where the film’s mud-wrestling match takes place. Long Beach – Driving shots and walk-and-talks were filmed on August 4th, 2025, along Marina Drive across from Mother’s Beach, according to the Long Beach Post. Those waterfront condominiums—specifically the 1970s Marina Pacifica complex—actually double as Cliff and his father Gus’s (Weller) Marina del Rey apartment.

– Driving shots and walk-and-talks were filmed on August 4th, 2025, along Marina Drive across from Mother’s Beach, according to the Long Beach Post. Those waterfront condominiums—specifically the 1970s complex—actually double as Cliff and his father Gus’s (Weller) Marina del Rey apartment. Huntington Beach – In September 2025, Pitt, Caan, and Fincher were spotted at Bolsa Chica State Beach near lifeguard Tower 17, where crews dug channels in the sand for camera track.

– In September 2025, Pitt, Caan, and Fincher were spotted at Bolsa Chica State Beach near lifeguard Tower 17, where crews dug channels in the sand for camera track. Malibu – Pitt, Caan, and Carla Gugino were photographed filming an oceanfront balcony scene in early September 2025. The exact property hasn’t been identified.

That Huntington Beach sighting lines up neatly with a sequence described in the production notes: a six-minute sunset walk-and-talk in which Charlie lays out what he needs from Cliff, captured with five cameras suspended around the two actors. “It’s probably the longest dolly track ever,” says Caan, describing “a football field and a half of sand” dug out so the track could be buried beneath it.

Ventura: The Demolition Derby

The derby sequence glimpsed in the trailers, with Cliff behind the wheel on a dirt track, was filmed at Ventura Raceway at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in mid-October 2025 (doubling on screen for Carson). The Ventura County Star reported that the film permit covered around 125 cast and crew plus 50 extras.

Stunt coordinator Dave Macomber says Fincher wasn’t satisfied with an animated previsualization of the scene and asked for a rehearsal with the actual cars. “So the week before we shot the derby, I shot the derby,” he says.

The Soundstages: Red Studios, Sunset Gower and Universal

With the city having changed so much in 50 years, plenty of 1977 had to be built from scratch with most, we’re told, mostly at Red Studios.

Red Studios (since rebranded as RSH Studios) in Hollywood served as the main base and housed the Lucy’s El Adobe interior, among other sets. The Universal backlot, meanwhile, hosted Soul Brothers Die Hard!, the blaxploitation film-within-the-film that’s playing at the New Beverly when we first meet Cliff.

Which Locations Are Still a Mystery?

A handful of the film’s settings haven’t been pinned down yet:

The tennis club – A wide shot was captured on location before the rest of the poolside scene was finished on a stage against a cylindrical LED wall. The club itself hasn’t been named.

– A wide shot was captured on location before the rest of the poolside scene was finished on a stage against a cylindrical LED wall. The club itself hasn’t been named. The Hollywood Hills house – Where we first meet the Verdusco brothers.

Can you help us with any of these remaining locations? Let me know in the comments on reach out directly kasey@whats-on-netflix.com. I did reach out to Netflix’s official publicity team for help but they ignored me. Woop. Thank you!