Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love is the best-reviewed Netflix movie of 2026 so far, with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes from 127 critics. It beats a late-year rush that includes Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn, the Spanish epic La Bola Negra and David Fincher’s Cliff Booth movie.

Netflix has released well over 100 scripted original movies this year. Critics have reviewed fewer than half of them enough to get a Tomatometer score. We’ve ranked every one that’s Fresh, and we’ve included the December releases that critics have already seen at festivals or in theaters.

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A few ground rules before we dive in:

What counts: Netflix Original and Netflix-exclusive movies that premiere on the service in 2026, including titles coming in December.

Netflix Original and Netflix-exclusive movies that premiere on the service in 2026, including titles coming in December. What doesn’t: Documentaries and stand-up specials, plus live events like sports and concerts.

Documentaries and stand-up specials, plus live events like sports and concerts. Minimum reviews: A movie needs at least 20 Tomatometer reviews to be ranked. That stops a 100% score from a handful of critics jumping to the top.

A movie needs at least 20 Tomatometer reviews to be ranked. That stops a 100% score from a handful of critics jumping to the top. Ties: Where two movies share a score, the one with more reviews ranks higher.

Scores are taken from Rotten Tomatoes as of November 26th, 2026, and will move as more reviews come in. We’ll update this list once the final December releases land and we’ll also have our own best of the year rankings in due course.

The Top 5 Netflix Movies of 2026

1. Possible Love – 97%

Director: Lee Chang-dong · Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong · Netflix release: November 6th · Reviews: 127 · Popcornmeter: 82%

Netflix landed one of the biggest coups of the festival season by backing Lee Chang-dong’s first film since Burning in 2018. Possible Love premiered at Venice in September and has barely dropped a review since.

The Korean drama follows two married couples from very different worlds: a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband. Their paths cross when one sets out to film the other. Lee takes inspiration from the final chapter of Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Dekalog, and the result is a slow-burn, 164-minute study of class, envy and connection.

It also reunites Lee with Jeon Do-yeon nearly two decades after Secret Sunshine won her Best Actress at Cannes. If you only watch one Netflix movie from this list, make it this one.

2. I Am Frankelda – 95%

Directors: Arturo Ambriz, Roy Ambriz · Netflix release: June 12th · Reviews: 44 · Popcornmeter: 75%

The highest-rated animated Netflix movie of the year is a hand-crafted stop-motion feature from Mexico. I Am Frankelda follows Francisca Imelda, a fantasy writer in late-1800s Mexico, who’s pulled into the world of the terrors she created.

Critics have praised its dark, musical tone and its sheer invention, with Rotten Tomatoes’ consensus calling it the arrival of an exciting new voice in animation. It’s spooky enough to keep adults hooked while still working as a family watch for older kids.

3. Ray Gunn – 93%

Director: Brad Bird · Voice cast: Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson · Netflix release: December 18th (in select theaters December 4th) · Reviews: 55

Brad Bird has been trying to make Ray Gunn for more than 30 years, and it finally arrives on Netflix just before Christmas via Skydance Animation. Rockwell voices Raymond Gunn, a private eye in Metropia, a vast city imagined as the future looked from 1939. He’s pulled into a case involving aliens, murder and multimedia star Venus Nova (Johansson).

The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October. Some critics feel it doesn’t hit the heights of The Incredibles or Ratatouille, but its Tomatometer has stayed in the 90s. Our own review called it mesmerizing, if a little safe.

4. Don’t Say Good Luck – 93%

Director: Julia Hart · Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz · Netflix release: August 14th · Reviews: 45 · Popcornmeter: 79%

The year’s surprise tearjerker comes from Adam Sandler’s corner of Netflix. Sunny Sandler plays Sophie, a high schooler who lands the lead in her school’s production of Waitress just as her mother Elizabeth (Lynskey) gets devastating news about her cancer.

It debuted at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and has only slipped slightly since. Critics singled out Lynskey’s performance and Hart’s grounded take on theater-kid life. It’s a cancer movie that’s more about living than dying, and it’s far funnier than you’d expect.

5. Heartstopper Forever – 93%

Director: Wash Westmoreland · Writer: Alice Oseman · Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke · Netflix release: July 17th · Reviews: 44 · Popcornmeter: 85%

Instead of a fourth season, Heartstopper wrapped up with a feature-length finale, and critics were largely won over. Picking up from season 3, Nick prepares to move away for university while he and Charlie work out what comes next.

Some reviews note the movie spends less time with the wider friend group than the show did. Fans, though, got the warm, emotional send-off they wanted, and it’s one of the few movies on this list that audiences liked almost as much as critics did.

Every Fresh Netflix Movie of 2026, Ranked

Only 22 of Netflix’s 2026 movies have a Fresh score (60% or higher) from at least 20 critics, so here’s the full list rather than a top 25. Four of the top 14 haven’t even hit Netflix yet.

The late arrivals make a big difference. La Bola Negra from Los Javis won the People’s Choice Award at TIFF and has the most reviews of anything on the list. Fincher’s Tarantino-scripted Cliff Booth sequel opened in IMAX theaters on November 25th ahead of its Netflix debut. In Waves, the animated Cannes pickup voiced by Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu, has been one of the year’s most acclaimed tearjerkers on the festival circuit.

Just missing out is Heartland, Shana Feste’s Jessica Chastain country noir, which sits at a Rotten 56%.

High Scorers With Too Few Reviews to Rank

These movies have great scores but fewer than 20 reviews, so they sit outside the main ranking. Color Book in particular is worth seeking out: David Fortune’s black-and-white father-son drama is one of the year’s most overlooked Netflix releases.

A few December movies, including Cameron Diaz’s Bad Day on December 11th, don’t have reviews yet. We’ll add any that go Fresh.