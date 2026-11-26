Netflix’s celebration of Ultraman’s 60th anniversary just got bigger. Alongside the two classic Showa-era Ultraman movies we told you about earlier this week, Netflix will also be the streaming home of The Origin of Ultraman, a feature-length documentary from Tsuburaya Productions featuring Guillermo del Toro, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Hideo Kojima and Hideaki Anno. It arrives on Netflix, in most regions including the US, on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Earlier this week, we reported that Ultraman the Movie (1967) and Ultraman: An Akio Jissoji Film (1979) are heading to Netflix on December 2nd, marking the first time the original Showa-era films have been on the service. Now we know they’ll have company on release day, and if you’ve just watched Hayata and the Science Patrol take on Gomora for the first time, this documentary is the natural follow-up.

What is The Origin of Ultraman about?

Produced to mark the franchise’s 60th anniversary, The Origin of Ultraman sets out to answer a deceptively simple question: what is Ultraman? It does so through the eyes of filmmakers, designers and the people who made the 1966 tokusatsu series happen. According to MANTANWEB, the documentary digs into the show’s unusual worldview, in which the kaiju are given just as much care and backstory as the hero fighting them, as well as the enduring appeal of the designs of both Ultraman and his monstrous foes.

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It also, per SciFi Japan, celebrates the vision and craftsmanship of Eiji Tsuburaya and his original production team, and traces how the hero went on to win over audiences around the world. There’s plenty for archive lovers too. As Anime News Network reported, the film includes behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the first Ultraman series, including archival footage of Eiji Tsuburaya himself directing the crew. The project was conceived and planned by Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters, and Netflix’s own The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House), with Yutaka Nakamura and Kazuki Yoshida directing. The film was produced by SlowHand Corporation for Tsuburaya Productions and runs for 104 minutes.

Who appears in The Origin of Ultraman?

It’s a seriously impressive lineup of talking heads. On the filmmaking side, you’ve got Guillermo del Toro, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Hideaki Anno, Shinji Higuchi and Nicolas Winding Refn, plus Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima, who will be familiar names to Netflix subscribers as the directors of the Netflix animated feature Ultraman: Rising.

Joining them are Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima, sci-fi author Pat Cadigan, and Kairi Narita, the eldest son of Tohl Narita, the artist responsible for the look of Ultraman and many of his kaiju. Members of the original cast also appear, including Susumu Kurobe (Hayata), Hiroko Sakurai and Sandayū Dokumamushi, alongside crew members from the 1966 series and critics and scholars, including Hidenori Okada of Japan’s National Film Archive. The centerpiece of the documentary is a conversation between Kore-eda and del Toro, with the two directors sharing their love of the series and the episodes that stuck with them. To mark the film’s Japanese release, del Toro even recorded a video message for audiences, ending it with a personal shout-out to Kore-eda.

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Where has The Origin of Ultraman already been released?

The documentary first opened in Japanese cinemas on July 3rd, 2026. It then did the festival rounds, screening at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal and at Japan House Los Angeles, where Kore-eda, Tindle and Aoshima were on hand to discuss the film. Early reviews suggest it’s less of a chronological history lesson and more of a love letter to the franchise’s legacy.

Will you be checking out The Origin of Ultraman when it lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.