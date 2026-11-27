Black Friday has rolled around again, and if you were hoping 2026 would finally be the year Netflix knocked a few dollars off its plans, we have bad news. Netflix is once again not discounting its subscriptions for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That stings a little more than usual this year, given that prices went up across the board in the US back in March.

As we do every year, though, we’ve gone hunting for the other ways you can save on Netflix-related goodies, whether that’s official merch, physical releases of Netflix Originals, or books tied to your favorite shows.

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Note: we don’t earn affiliate revenue from any of the links below. These are simply the deals we think are worth your time.

Netflix (Once Again) Isn’t Offering Discounted Subscriptions

Netflix has never taken part in Black Friday for its streaming plans, and 2026 is no different. There’s no promo code, there are some free trials but they’ve been reintroduced earlier in the year, and no cut-price first month beyond usual offers. If a website is promising you 50% off a Netflix subscription with a code, it isn’t real.

That means you’ll be paying the same prices that have been in place in the United States since the March 2026 price increase:

Standard with ads – $8.99 per month

– $8.99 per month Standard – $19.99 per month

– $19.99 per month Premium – $26.99 per month

The only real workaround remains getting Netflix bundled in with something else. In the US, T-Mobile includes the ad tier on a number of its plans, Verizon sells a combined Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) perk for $13 per month, and Xfinity’s StreamSaver bundles Netflix with Peacock and HBO Max from $22 per month.

There is one genuine way to shave a little off your bill this year, though. Costco members in the US can pick up a $100 Netflix eGift card for $90, with a limit of two per membership. The full $100 gets added to your Netflix account as credit, so it works out as 10% off however many months that covers.

In the UK, Sky’s Black Friday sale has Sky Stream with Sky Cinema and Netflix (the Standard with ads plan) bundled in from £22 per month on a 24-month contract.

For comparison, here’s what Netflix’s rivals are doing this Black Friday in the US:

Disney+ and Hulu bundle (with ads) – $4.99 per month for 12 months

– $4.99 per month for 12 months HBO Max Basic with Ads – $5.49 per month for 12 months (normally $10.99)

– $5.49 per month for 12 months (normally $10.99) Apple TV – $6.99 per month for six months (normally $14.99)

– $6.99 per month for six months (normally $14.99) Paramount+ – $2.99 per month for two months on either plan

– $2.99 per month for two months on either plan Peacock – Select plan for $2.99 per month for three months, or $29.99 for the first year

Most of these offers are for new or returning subscribers and are due to wrap up around Cyber Monday (November 30).

Netflix Shop – 30% Off Sitewide

Works globally

The official Netflix Shop is running its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale again, although it’s a touch less generous than last year. You’ll get 30% off sitewide with the code BFCM at checkout. That’s down from the 35% (Netflix still insists its the “biggest sale of the year”) on offer in 2025 and back in line with the 30% we saw in 2023.

The upside is that the sale window is much longer this time. It kicked off on November 16 and runs through to 11:59 PM PST on December 1, so there’s no need to wait around for a separate Cyber Monday code.

A few things to know before you fill your basket:

The code isn’t applied automatically. You have to enter it at checkout, and it can’t be added after you’ve ordered.

It doesn’t work on gift cards, items already in the sale section, or certain exclusive products.

The store carries merch lines for the likes of Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, Squid Game, Wednesday, Bridgerton, One Piece, and plenty more.

Netflix Movies in the Criterion Collection – 50% Off

US only

This is the pick of the bunch this year. The Criterion Collection’s twice-yearly half-price sale is live at both Barnes & Noble (through December 6) and Amazon (through December 7), and for the first time it includes two of Netflix’s biggest recent movies, both of which only arrived on disc in the last few weeks:

KPop Demon Hunters – the 4K UHD edition, released November 3, is down to $24.98 from $49.95

– the 4K UHD edition, released November 3, is down to $24.98 from $49.95 Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein – released October 27 and also included in the sale

The rest of Netflix’s Criterion back catalog should be included too. That covers Roma, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Okja, Rolling Thunder Revue, Dick Johnson Is Dead, The Power of the Dog, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Mudbound, and Nouvelle Vague.

KPop Demon Hunters Merch

US

Unsurprisingly, Netflix’s biggest movie ever is all over the Black Friday sales. A few of the better ones we’ve spotted:

Funko – Up to 70% off its KPop Demon Hunters range until 11:59 PM PT on November 29, with some Pops (including Rumi) down to $4.50 from $14.99.

– Up to 70% off its KPop Demon Hunters range until 11:59 PM PT on November 29, with some Pops (including Rumi) down to $4.50 from $14.99. LEGO Derpy Tiger & Sussie Bird – $41.99 at Kohl’s, down from $69.99 (40% off).

– $41.99 at Kohl’s, down from $69.99 (40% off). Mattel HUNTR/X Zoey Singing Doll – $24.74 at Kohl’s, down from $32.99.

– $24.74 at Kohl’s, down from $32.99. Funko Pop Jinu – $8.65 at Amazon, down from $14.99.

– $8.65 at Amazon, down from $14.99. Target – The oversized plush hooded sweatshirt is $15, down from $25.

Vinyl collectors should also know that a limited edition of the soundtrack (10,000 copies on “Derpy Sussie splatter” vinyl) is out today for Record Store Day Black Friday. It’s not a discount, and you’ll only find it at independent record stores.

LEGO Sets

US and UK

LEGO’s own Black Friday event runs from November 27 to 30, and a couple of Netflix-related sets are marked down:

Stranger Things BrickHeadz (Eleven, Max, Demogorgon and Holly) – $27.99 / £24.49, down from $39.99 / £34.99

– $27.99 / £24.49, down from $39.99 / £34.99 One Piece: The Going Merry Pirate Ship – $111.99 / £95.99, down from $139.99 / £119.99

Stranger Things Books

US and some international regions

With the show now wrapped up, there are more Stranger Things books on shelves than ever, including the complete scripts for all five seasons, the official novels, and a long list of graphic novels. Amazon has a number of them tagged as Black Friday deals as part of its sale, which runs through November 30. [CHECK specific titles and discounts / ADD LINK to full book list]

Other Netflix Adjacent Deals We Found

Warner Bros Shop – 30% off sitewide with code BFCM until December 1. Home to merch for shows that stream on Netflix, like Seinfeld.

– 30% off sitewide with code BFCM until December 1. Home to merch for shows that stream on Netflix, like Seinfeld. NBCUniversal Shop – 30% off sitewide with code SAVE30 until December 1.

– 30% off sitewide with code SAVE30 until December 1. BoxLunch and Hot Topic – BoxLunch has 30% off sitewide plus doorbusters at up to 60% off, while Hot Topic is running 30% to 50% off. Both stock plenty of licensed Netflix apparel.

– BoxLunch has 30% off sitewide plus doorbusters at up to 60% off, while Hot Topic is running 30% to 50% off. Both stock plenty of licensed Netflix apparel. Barnes & Noble – 50% off select hardcovers and buy one, get one 50% off on vinyl (today only).

– 50% off select hardcovers and buy one, get one 50% off on vinyl (today only). Netflix House – No Black Friday promotion that we could find for Philadelphia or Dallas.

– No Black Friday promotion that we could find for Philadelphia or Dallas. Stranger Things: The First Shadow – We’ve seen some third-party ticket sellers suggest they’re giving cheaper tickets for The First Shadow in London and New York (this is the last year the play is on before it gets retired) but haven’t found those deals to be meaningful.

Have you spotted any other Netflix-related Black Friday deals? Let us know in the comments.