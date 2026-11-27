Joel Coen’s gothic drama film Jack of Spades was picked up by Netflix earlier this month and is set for a theatrical release in Autumn 2027, ahead of the award season and its streaming debut. Starring in Jack of Spades are Patsy Ferran, Josh O’Connor, Damian Lewis, Lesley Manville, and Frances McDormand. Here’s everything we know so far about Jack of Spades on Netflix.

Jack of Spades is an upcoming Netflix Original period gothic-drama film directed by Joel Coen, who wrote it alongside his longtime collaborator and brother, Ethan Coen, as well as Eleanor Catton and Connor McPherson. While both brothers have directed solo projects in recent years, the film marks a rare dynamic where Joel takes sole directing duties while Ethan remains on board as a co-writer.

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Joel is also a producer on the film, alongside Robert Graf and Frances McDormand, and Steven Rales for Indian Paintbrush. Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin are producers through Blueprint Pictures. Donald MacKinnon is the executive producer.

On November 2, 2026, it was confirmed that Netflix had acquired the rights to Jack of Spades. This is the second time Netflix has worked with Joel Coen, who previously wrote, directed, and produced the 2018 comedy The Ballad of Buster Scruggs alongside his brother.

What is the plot of Jack of Spades?

All we know about the plot is a simple logline provided by Netflix:

A sinister gothic mystery filled with intrigue and betrayal set in the atmospheric Scottish Highlands.

Who are the cast members of Jack of Spades?

Josh O’Connor (Wake Up Dead Man), Patsy Ferran (Living), Frances McDormand ( Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), and Damian Lewis (Band of Brothers) are the film’s leads.

Other cast members listed so far are: Ian Barritt (Life of Mars), Kris Hitchen (Sorry We Missed You), Finbar Lynch (Child 44), Aaron MacGregor (Kensuke’s Kingdom), and John McManus (Miss Saigon).

What is the production status of Jack of Spades?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Jack of Spades reportedly took place between June 2025 and November 2025, in various locations across Scotland, including Paisley, Edinburgh, Culross, and Glasgow.

When is Jack of Spades coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to confirm an official release date or window for the film. However, it has confirmed that Jack of Spades will receive a theatrical release in Autumn 2027.

This likely means we’ll see Jack of Spades on Netflix sometime after, so expect a late 2027 release.

Release dates/windows are subject to change, so for now we await further details from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Jack of Spades on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!