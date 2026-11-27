Bridgerton Season 5 drops on Netflix in 2027, chronicling the romance between Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). Set two years after the loss of Francesca’s husband John, the season marks the first queer female-led romance in the series. With filming now officially wrapped and the season in post-production, here’s our massive post on everything we know about the upcoming season.

With the conclusions of Netflix sensations Squid Game and Stranger Things, the baton has been passed onto Regency-era drama Bridgerton and Addams Family drama Wednesday to carry the torch as the most popular ongoing Netflix Originals. In the case of Bridgerton, there’s plenty of life in the series yet, with the series still to cover 4 of Julia Quinn’s beloved novels. That takes the ‘Bridgerton Universe’ well into the 2030s — and that’s before you factor in spinoffs. After plenty of teasing from the creative team, Netflix officially announced in October 2026 that a limited series about a young Violet Bridgerton and Viscount Edmund is in development, with Shonda Rhimes writing.

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Consider this your comprehensive guide to Bridgerton Season 5. We’ve gathered together all our knowledge on filming, cast, plot details, and first looks.

What is Bridgerton Season 5 about?

While Bridgerton Season 4 centred on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie, the ‘Lady in Silver’ (Yerin Ha), it also focused heavily on Francesca’s story. It set key foundations and covered large elements of Francesca’s main arc, as told in Julia Quinn’s novel When He Was Wicked. Initially, Francesca was happily married to John Stirling. However, midway through the season, John tragically passed away in his sleep, leaving her bereft. She found comfort and solace in John’s cousin Michaela, who has been gender-swapped from Michael in the books. By the season’s conclusion, Francesca and Michaela’s bond grew more intimate — and their relationship will blossom into romance as they lead Season 5.

Netflix’s own setup for the season is a simple one: two years on from John’s death, Francesca is weighing up a return to the marriage mart for purely practical reasons, only for Michaela to arrive back in London to look after the Kilmartin estate and throw those sensible plans into doubt. Shondaland.com, the production company behind Bridgerton, has also published its own description:

Bridgerton’s fifth season will be the first to star a queer female couple. The audience will follow Francesca and Michaela as they come to terms with a growing attraction between them while having to navigate the Regency world. Francesca is the most subdued of the Bridgerton children, so her romance with Michaela will also be about igniting a desire that matches what her mother and older siblings have told her. And we’ll see that manifested with a dark-skinned Black woman as the romantic lead.

Season 5 takes a two-year time jump (trimming the four-year gap from When He Was Wicked in half). In that time, the show could have covered Eloise’s story, giving Francesca time to grieve. Instead, the writers have decided to power through and continue with Francesca’s arc. In telling a queer story, Season 5 represents another significant breakthrough in queer representation. The aim is to showcase queer joy in a lead story that has a happy ending, and that meant gender-swapping a main character. This creative decision is one of the central talking points of the show, and viewers are divided — though showrunner Jess Brownell made clear in October 2026 that while fans are welcome to debate changes from the books, “there is no place for homophobia or racism or any form of bigotry in the Bridgerton world.”

The decision to gender-swap the character of Michael had the full backing of author Julia Quinn, although she was hesitant to give her blessing at first. “Anyone who has seen an interview with me from the past four years knows that I am deeply committed to the Bridgerton world becoming more diverse and inclusive as the stories move from book to screen,” Quinn wrote on Instagram. “But switching the gender of a major character is a huge change, and so when Jess Brownell first approached me with the idea of turning Michael into Michaela for the show, I needed more information before conferring my agreement.”

“It feels groundbreaking. Obviously, there are a lot of great shows that have depicted queer love. We’re not the first by any means,” Brownell teased to Netflix. “But to make an entire Bridgerton season about a sapphic relationship feels huge. If there’s anything really specific about this season, it is the yearning. It’s big-time yearning. It’s going to be a season about queer joy. It is not going to be a season about queer trauma. … We’re having so much fun!”

What have we learned since filming wrapped?

Netflix has started to open up a little more about the season now that cameras have stopped rolling, with a run of new interviews on Tudum through October and November 2026 alongside earlier teases from the showrunner. Here’s what stands out:

Michaela’s exit will be explained: The Season 4 finale saw Michaela leave Mayfair shortly after Francesca had asked her to stay. Brownell says holding back Michaela’s side of that story was deliberate, and that it’s being saved for Season 5 when the pair take centre stage.

The Season 4 finale saw Michaela leave Mayfair shortly after Francesca had asked her to stay. Brownell says holding back Michaela’s side of that story was deliberate, and that it’s being saved for Season 5 when the pair take centre stage. Francesca’s fertility storyline isn’t going anywhere: One of the biggest questions from book readers was whether the gender-swap meant dropping Francesca’s struggle to conceive. In Tudum’s November 2026 update, Brownell confirmed that the arc continues: “Questions about how to conceive are a major part of queer women’s stories. A fertility story lends itself really well to a sapphic love story. It’s absolutely going to be a part of Francesca and Michaela’s story.”

One of the biggest questions from book readers was whether the gender-swap meant dropping Francesca’s struggle to conceive. In Tudum’s November 2026 update, Brownell confirmed that the arc continues: “Questions about how to conceive are a major part of queer women’s stories. A fertility story lends itself really well to a sapphic love story. It’s absolutely going to be a part of Francesca and Michaela’s story.” Benedict has a part to play: In the same October interview, Brownell described Benedict as “a great potential ally for Francesca going into Season 5.” Luke Thompson has likewise said that while the season belongs to Francesca and Michaela, Benedict hasn’t gone anywhere.

In the same October interview, Brownell described Benedict as “a great potential ally for Francesca going into Season 5.” Luke Thompson has likewise said that while the season belongs to Francesca and Michaela, Benedict hasn’t gone anywhere. Two very different ways of grieving: In a new sit-down with the two leads, Dodd says she wants Francesca to believe she deserves love again, while Baduza describes Michaela as someone who bolts when emotions run high and struggles to show vulnerability. As for the pull between the two? “Like magnets, they’re just drawn to each other,” says Baduza.

In a new sit-down with the two leads, Dodd says she wants Francesca to believe she deserves love again, while Baduza describes Michaela as someone who bolts when emotions run high and struggles to show vulnerability. As for the pull between the two? “Like magnets, they’re just drawn to each other,” says Baduza. A royal family subplot is teased: Speaking on the Suite 305 with Lele Pons podcast in July 2026, Brownell teased an expansion on the royal side of the series: “We may or may not in season five be introducing part of the royal family… There is someone in the royal family who’s going to be more featured.”

Speaking on the Suite 305 with Lele Pons podcast in July 2026, Brownell teased an expansion on the royal side of the series: “We may or may not in season five be introducing part of the royal family… There is someone in the royal family who’s going to be more featured.” Costumes will tell a new side of Michaela: Dodd and Baduza also teased that Season 5’s wardrobe will reflect Michaela’s emotional journey, noting that viewers will see her in a different light through “a lot of ball gowns that she has to wear this season.”

Dodd and Baduza also teased that Season 5’s wardrobe will reflect Michaela’s emotional journey, noting that viewers will see her in a different light through “a lot of ball gowns that she has to wear this season.” The soundtrack is getting a queer makeover: The show’s famous orchestral pop covers aren’t going anywhere, but Brownell has been looking at songs by out, queer artists to soundtrack the romance. The leads have been pitching their own picks too, with Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”, Hozier’s “Francesca”, Olivia Dean, and Sasha Keable among the suggestions — while Dodd singled out the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” as “Francesca’s song.”

The show’s famous orchestral pop covers aren’t going anywhere, but Brownell has been looking at songs by out, queer artists to soundtrack the romance. The leads have been pitching their own picks too, with Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”, Hozier’s “Francesca”, Olivia Dean, and Sasha Keable among the suggestions — while Dodd singled out the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” as “Francesca’s song.” Scotland remains a question mark: The Scottish Highlands are a major part of When He Was Wicked, and Dodd has said she hopes the show’s version of the story gets there, but Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether it features.

Who is in the cast?

Many of the core cast of Bridgerton are returning for Season 5, but fans should expect some stars to take on less substantial roles. This includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), who previously revealed that her character would not be as present in Season 5, admitting in August interviews that stepping back is “bittersweet.”

On October 1, 2026, she went a step further with PureWow, describing her Season 5 appearance as “more of a cameo role this time.” That tracks with her packed Netflix slate, which includes Tales of the Unexpected and Only Murders in the Building Season 6 alongside fellow Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. Meanwhile, Ashley confirmed to Elle UK in September 2026 that both she and Jonathan Bailey are returning as Kate and Anthony.

We’ve listed all of the cast members we expect to return in Season 5 below:

Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton)

(Francesca Bridgerton) Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling)

(Michaela Stirling) Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton)

(Violet Bridgerton) Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton)

(Benedict Bridgerton) Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson)

(Lord Marcus Anderson) Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)

(Lady Danbury) Yerin Ha (Sophie Bridgerton)

(Sophie Bridgerton) Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton)

(Anthony Bridgerton) Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton)

(Kate Bridgerton) Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton) [Cameo / reduced role]

(Penelope Bridgerton) [Cameo / reduced role] Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)

(Colin Bridgerton) Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton)

(Eloise Bridgerton) Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton)

(Hyacinth Bridgerton) Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton)

(Gregory Bridgerton) Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

(Queen Charlotte) Hugh Sachs (Brimsley)

(Brimsley) Polly Walker (Portia Featherington)

(Portia Featherington) Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich)

(Will Mondrich) Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich)

(Alice Mondrich) Chris Fulton (Sir Phillip Crane) [Reported by Variety India in November 2026; unconfirmed by Netflix]

(Sir Phillip Crane) [Reported by Variety India in November 2026; unconfirmed by Netflix] Julie Andrews (Voice of Lady Whistledown) [Reported; status unconfirmed following Season 4’s twist]

As for notable exits and question marks, Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling) departs the main cast following John’s death in Season 4 (barring any potential flashbacks), while Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne) and Regé-Jean Page (Simon) remain absent. Netflix also hasn’t confirmed whether Season 4 newcomers from the Penwood/Gun household — Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li), and Isabella Wei (Posy Li, whom Eloise befriended in the finale) — will be back.

Who’s joining the cast for Season 5?

Tega Alexander (The Sandman, MobLand) as Christopher Anderson — The son of Lord Anderson, he is described as a Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money.

(The Sandman, MobLand) as Christopher Anderson — The son of Lord Anderson, he is described as a Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money. Jacqueline Boatswain (Carnival Row) as Helen Stirling — The bold and spirited mother of Michaela Stirling, who forcefully (but lovingly) pushes her daughter through London’s high society.

(Carnival Row) as Helen Stirling — The bold and spirited mother of Michaela Stirling, who forcefully (but lovingly) pushes her daughter through London’s high society. Gemma Knight Jones (MobLand) as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth — An old friend and confidante of Michaela Stirling, she helps guide her through the ton.

(MobLand) as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth — An old friend and confidante of Michaela Stirling, she helps guide her through the ton. Anwar Aroussi (Close Personal Friends, The Reformation of Sister Edith) as Lord Swallow — We confirmed in April 2026 that the British actor had joined the Season 5 cast, though exact details on how his character fits into the plot remain under wraps.

The additional cast below are unconfirmed by Netflix. With filming now complete and no further announcements made during the shoot, it looks as though all the major new additions were revealed early on, so expect these to be smaller roles:

Natasha Joseph (Sex Education, One Day) as Lady Gant

(Sex Education, One Day) as Lady Gant Elena Saurel (We Might Regret This, Industry) as Miss Ortiz

(We Might Regret This, Industry) as Miss Ortiz Declan O’Connor (All Creatures Great and Small, Slow Horses) as Lord Pavia

(All Creatures Great and Small, Slow Horses) as Lord Pavia Tre Jordan Holmes (Dune: Prophecy) as Lord Woods

Which directors are working on Season 5?

For its fifth season, Bridgerton brought back three directors familiar with the franchise, working alongside showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell and fellow executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen.

Tom Verica — One of the most seasoned Bridgerton directors, he has helmed key episodes from across the series and also directed every episode of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. He’s also on board as an executive producer for the newly announced Violet and Edmund spinoff.

— One of the most seasoned Bridgerton directors, he has helmed key episodes from across the series and also directed every episode of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. He’s also on board as an executive producer for the newly announced Violet and Edmund spinoff. Gia-Rayne Harris — She shadowed Tom Verica on Bridgerton Season 3 before joining the directorial team in the show’s fourth season, notably working on Season 4, Episode 5, Yes or No.

— She shadowed Tom Verica on Bridgerton Season 3 before joining the directorial team in the show’s fourth season, notably working on Season 4, Episode 5, Yes or No. Jaffar Mahmood — Worked on two episodes in Season 4: Time Transfixed and An Offer from a Gentleman.

What is the current status of Bridgerton Season 5?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Bridgerton Season 5 officially started filming under the working codename “New Cross” on March 24, 2026 in the United Kingdom and, after almost seven months of shooting, has now wrapped and moved into post-production.

We’d previously reported that production was targeting a wrap on or around October 19th, 2026, and that turned out to be right on the money. On October 20th, Luke Thompson told This Morning: “We just completed that now and it has gone well.” A Netflix representative told us at the time that the season hadn’t fully wrapped, but cast and crew were posting about their final day on set by October 21st, and photos from a wrap party were doing the rounds on social media by October 24th. Netflix then made it official with a low-key update to its Tudum site, and followed that up on November 19th with a refreshed Season 5 hub headlined “Bridgerton Season 5 Has Completed Filming.”

Netflix has not yet set a release date, although it is confirmed to premiere in 2027. Season 4 took around seven months to arrive on Netflix after wrapping, and if the same turnaround applies here, we’re looking at a late Spring 2027 release. That lines up with what we’ve been predicting since April, and would mean the shortest wait between seasons in the show’s history. Given that it’s been a success for the past couple of seasons, we can almost certainly expect a split season of some description.

In a since-deleted Instagram post in August 2026, Bridgerton novelist and executive producer on the series, Julia Quinn, visited the set at its primary base in Shepperton Studios in London. “Back home after an AMAZING two-day visit to the Bridgerton set. As usual, I’m sworn to secrecy and can share no photos, but what I CAN say is this: The costumes are extra gorgeous,” she wrote. “I didn’t get to see all the actors, but I saw a lot of them and it’s always so nice to catch up. Most of the actors bring books to set, and they read a lot when they’re not on. The set is truly a warm and wonderful place to be—everyone really likes working there, which isn’t always the case in Hollywood. The season is going to be so beautiful and spectacular (okay, this is also based on having read all the scripts.)”

Where was Bridgerton Season 5 filmed?

Bridgerton Season 5 utilized pretty much all the familiar filming sites from previous seasons, using predominantly areas around Greenwich in London, notably Rangers House, the primary exterior location for the Bridgerton household. One of the last locations to be ticked off was in Richmond upon Thames, with cinematographer Alicia Robbins signing off from the area on October 16th, just days before the wrap.

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Behind-the-scenes first look at Bridgerton Season 5

Despite a shoot that ran for almost seven months, behind-the-scenes photos from filming were few and far between. However, back in April, we shared a first look at Claudia Jessie back on set as Eloise Bridgerton. The photos, courtesy of GoffPhotos and UNBOXPHD, depict many extras and stars from the show spotted leaving the set at the Goldsmiths’ Hall in Central London, a frequently used shooting location. In previous seasons, the location has been used for Queen Charlotte’s royal palace.

We’re still waiting on our first official episode stills from the season itself. Back when filming kicked off on March 24, 2026, Netflix did share a brief in-costume announcement teaser video showing Francesca and Michaela walking outdoors, but otherwise has only released out-of-costume promotional portraits of Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza — most recently debuting new shots from Netflix’s UK Upfronts alongside its November 2026 update on Tudum.

What’s next for Bridgerton after Season 5?

Season 5 is far from the end of the road. Two more Bridgerton projects have moved forward since we first published this preview:

Season 6 is being written: The show was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 together, and in October 2026 a member of the writing team revealed that the writers’ room is up and running, with the team re-reading To Sir Phillip, With Love as they map out Eloise’s season. Netflix hasn’t officially named Eloise as the Season 6 lead, nor confirmed whether Chris Fulton returns as Sir Phillip Crane. Our best guess for a release is late 2028 to early 2029.

The show was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 together, and in October 2026 a member of the writing team revealed that the writers’ room is up and running, with the team re-reading To Sir Phillip, With Love as they map out Eloise’s season. Netflix hasn’t officially named Eloise as the Season 6 lead, nor confirmed whether Chris Fulton returns as Sir Phillip Crane. Our best guess for a release is late 2028 to early 2029. The Violet and Edmund spinoff is official: Announced on October 8th, 2026, the as-yet-untitled limited series will chronicle the early life of a young Lady Violet and her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. Shonda Rhimes is co-writing and showrunning alongside Queen Charlotte‘s Nicholas Nardini, in what will be her first series as a writer since that 2023 prequel. Netflix hasn’t announced any casting, though Arséma Thomas has indicated she’ll be back as the young Lady Danbury. We’re keeping track of everything in our full guide to the Violet and Edmund spinoff.

Frequently Asked Questions about Bridgerton Season 5

For a series as big as Bridgerton, whenever there’s a new season on the horizon, fans have myriad questions. Below we’ve compiled the most significant questions fans have pondered, and provided answers based on what the cast and crew have said, or based on our own intel.

Has Bridgerton Season 5 finished filming?

Yes. Filming ran from March 24, 2026 until the week of October 19th, 2026, and Netflix has since confirmed that the season has completed production. It’s now in post-production ahead of its 2027 release.

Is Lady Danbury in the new season?

Yes. Despite rumors that Adjoa Andoh’s fan-favorite Lady Danbury could be leaving the series after standing down as Queen Charlotte’s lady-in-waiting to travel the world, showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that Lady Danbury’s story is not yet over, noting to The Wrap that she is a “big part of Season 5, when she does eventually come back.”

Are Benedict and Sophie in Season 5?

Yes. Luke Thompson has confirmed he filmed scenes for Season 5, and showrunner Jess Brownell has singled out Benedict as a likely ally for Francesca in the new episodes. Yerin Ha is also expected back as Sophie, although, as with previous lead couples, expect them to step back into supporting roles.

Who is the new Lady Whistledown?

We’ll have to wait longer for this mystery to unravel.

After Penelope retired the pseudonym of Lady Whistledown in the Season 4 finale, the final moments teased that a new member of the ton has picked up the title. Brownell previously teased that this new writer brings “a different moral code, different ethos” and that “the hunt for this new LW shakes up all of society” in Season 5. The twist is wholly original to the show, and fans are wondering who it could be (we’ve run through the leading suspects here). If one thing is for certain, Lady Whistledown’s identity won’t be revealed in Season 5. “I’ll say it won’t be revealed in season 5,” Brownell told EW. “I can say that we’ve already finished writing season 5, so beyond that, I can’t say for sure, but we will play with the mystery for a little while.”

Is Julie Andrews returning to voice Lady Whistledown?

Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed how the narration will be handled following Season 4’s cliffhanger, which saw a new figure take over the column. In September 2026, Andrews won her fourth Emmy for voicing the character in Season 4 and noted she was stepping back from on-screen acting while continuing voiceover work, and Variety India subsequently listed her among the returning Season 5 cast in November 2026 — though fans will have to wait to see whether she continues as the voice behind the new Whistledown.

Will Francesca’s infertility storyline still happen in Season 5?

Yes. Despite the character of Michael being gender-swapped to Michaela, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed in November 2026 that Francesca’s fears around conceiving — a key part of both Season 4 and When He Was Wicked — will continue to be explored as part of her sapphic love story.

Will Eloise begin exchanging letters with Sir Phillip Crane in Season 5?

Most likely. While Eloise’s romance comes next in the books, the series has decided to chronicle Francesca’s story beforehand. However, the same way Season 4 covered a large chunk of Francesca’s storyline, we also expect the upcoming season to develop Eloise’s story — beginning her correspondence with Sir Phillip Crane as a background subplot. Although Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed his involvement, Variety India listed Chris Fulton among the returning cast for Season 5 in November 2026. The show has already been renewed for Season 6, and with the writers now at work on Eloise’s season, all signs point to her story being next.

How much of a time jump does Season 5 take?

Bridgerton Season 5 picks up two years after the death of Francesca’s husband, John Stirling, allowing enough time for her immediate grief to pass.

How many episodes are in Bridgerton Season 5?

The new season consists of 8 episodes, matching every other season of the show.

Are you excited for Bridgerton Season 5? Give us all your thoughts and theories in the comments below!