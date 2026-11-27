After adapting Black Mirror classics USS Callister and San Junipero into graphic novels, writer Neil Gibson has brought the saga’s dark and disturbing White Bear into comic form — and here’s how he did it.

Asking someone what their favourite Black Mirror episode is remains one of the most difficult questions in television. When we look at rankings on IMDb, 2014’s White Christmas takes the top spot with a staggering 9.1/10. In second is Hang the DJ, and third place is Black Museum. However, IMDb ratings don’t tell the whole story. Just ask Neil Gibson of Twisted Comics, who is the writer of the official licensed Black Mirror graphic novels. In choosing which episodes to bring to comic form, Gibson did extensive research to find out the episodes that were the most beloved. “I was scientific about it,” he previously told us. “I compiled data from over 20 websites that ranked the best episodes of Black Mirror. I then used box plots to see the spread from different reviewers.”

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That research landed him on USS Callister, the dark Star Trek-inspired episode from Season 4. It was the first episode he brought to the comics medium, and was an instant success. After that, he tackled San Junipero, the beloved sci-fi-wrapped love story. Next up is White Bear, one of the earlier instalments in the franchise — and undeniably amongst the most disturbing entries in the series.

“We still have the data left over,” Gibson explains, “and [White Bear] was one of the episodes that I liked a lot. It spoke a lot to me because it was one of my favourite episodes. It’s also one of the most beloved, so that’s perfect.”

In case you need a reminder, White Bear follows a woman named Victoria Skillane who wakes up in her home with amnesia — and a strange white symbol on her TV screen. Frightened, she leaves her home to find herself in a world where silent onlookers with phones film her and masked hunters chase her, intent on killing her. The episode also has one of Black Mirror‘s biggest and most famous twists, but we’re not spoiling anything here.

“It reminded me of the film The Game,” he added, “which is one of my favourite films by David Fincher, with Michael Douglas in it, and what I liked about that film was I had no idea what was going on. It’s question after question after question, and then it all made sense. Kind of the opposite of Lost, right? There’s a justifiable reason for everything. And I thought, brilliant. There was a great quote by Jimmy McGovern. He said, I’d rather be confused for 10 minutes than bored for 10 seconds.”

White Bear aired 13 years ago. In the age of technology, that might as well be forever. The iPhone 5S was the most popular smartphone, and Grand Theft Auto V was about to be released. In revisiting and working on a classic Black Mirror project all of these years later, some themes have changed in meaning, and others have proven prophetic.

“That’s a very good question, because a lot of Black Mirror centres on the use of technology, but I don’t think phones have fundamentally changed that much in this time,” he says. “Not something like, for example, Nosedive, which then went on to actually become true in China, or some other technology.”

“I don’t think the social landscape has changed, nor the technological landscape so much to affect this particular story,” he says. “I do think it’s going to be a timeless story, because it’s in different time periods. Classic periods people remember with nostalgia, as well as being on the cusp of us actually having this right now. And even if we don’t have that technology, just the idea of it, the possibility of it, people remember it. I think it’ll be a great classic sci-fi story for many years.”

The Black Mirror graphic novels are unique in the sense that they’re adapting television; not vice versa. Both mediums are visual, but comics naturally unlock the ability to play around with panels, which is something he utilised heavily and creatively. “I do something different with the panels that I haven’t done before,” he reveals. “When she wakes up with the haze in her head, all the gutters have these Zs. When she turns off the TV, it stops the first time, but whenever she gets a trigger memory or something, when a flash happens, the borders look like Zs going around, and all the colouring changes when a flashback happens.”

The Black Mirror comics especially lend themselves to maximising the potential of the medium. Outside of White Bear, the USS Callister adaptation is chock-full of easter eggs that many readers fail to notice. “One of the things we did was — and no one notices it — we actually used the same font that was used in the original Star Trek comic book from the 60s.”

In each of the three Black Mirror comics, Gibson has sought out three different artists, each with strengths in different styles. For White Bear, he chose Piotr Kowalski, an artist known for his work on Bloodborne, The Witcher, The Dark Tower, and more. “I thought his style would particularly suit White Bear because he does everything hand-drawn. It’s very scratchy, so you can have that layer of texture, where everything’s a bit run down.”

One thing Gibson needs to point out to those backing the project, is that while these comics are officially licensed, they’re still indie creations. It takes time to put the graphic novel into print and to, ultimately, put it in people’s hands. “It’s a balance between managing expectations,” he explains. “Even though the art’s finished, it’s going to still take six to seven months to get it in your hands. And people just don’t like hearing that.” Patience is a virtue, after all.

Lastly, as unbelievable as it may sound, Gibson is yet to hear from Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. So on that front, if anyone catches Brooker out and about, we implore you to put the graphic novels on his radar.

The Black Mirror: White Bear graphic novel ships in January 2027. If you’re convinced and you want to pick up a copy, Twisted Comics is running a big ‘Black Mirror on Black Friday’ sale at the moment, which you can check out here.