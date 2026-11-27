La Bola Negra is an authentic epic. The nonlinear drama, which includes three storylines spanning from modern day to the Spanish Civil War, is a nearly three-hour story about art, fascism, and love. The story called for a sprawling intimacy, so that’s what cinematographer Gris Jordana brought to it.

All shot on glorious 35mm, the film features Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close and takes its inspiration from a work Federico García Lorca never finished.

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Directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (also known as Los Javis), along with Jordana, make every emotion and environment tangible, with the film capturing a realism even at its most expressionistic.

“We tried it to be a very audiovisual film,” Jordana told What’s On Netflix. “You can experience that the best, of course, in a theater. I have to say the first time I saw the 35-millimeter projection after, I don’t know, almost 15 years without seeing any other one, the first moment was like, ‘Wow,’ because it’s very flickery and not as sharp as we are used to anymore. So, the first five minutes were like, ‘Oh, wow.’ And then we dive into it and we were very happy to see it that way.”

In a story about memory and stories within stories, flickering fits. La Bola Negra will still maintain its power on streaming, sure, but seeing such a vision projected on film in a theater is such a rarity these days. It’s an experience not to be missed. Netflix seems to agree: no title in the streamer’s history has had a longer theatrical runway.

Prior to La Bola Negra, Jordana and Los Javis had experience that prepared them for mounting such a large production on film.

“We shot La Mesías, the previous TV series that we did with Los Javis in 16 millimeters,” Jordana added. “That was 23 weeks of shooting. So, at the end of it, it felt like I’ve shot seven films. It’s seven episodes, so seven films.”

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But La Bola Negra marks the Academy Award contender’s first feature shot on film in 35 years.

“I studied film,” she said. “When I was studying, digital cameras were not developed enough in Spain. They arrived later than in the States, of course. So we did all four years in film and the first works, they were in film, and then film disappeared from my life until La Mesías and until La Bola Negra.”

There’s more mystery when it comes to film. How will it return from the lab? It’s always a question, but the answer always delighted Jordana.

“I’ve been fighting with the format when shooting digital for 20 years, trying it to be softer and to use vintage lenses,” she concluded. “With the film, it’s like you go back to the beginning where you just need to find a good light direction, and just believe in that direction and that first feeling of the good light direction, and then you don’t need to fight the format. The format gives you all the time. It’s such a pleasure.”

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The film arrives with serious awards momentum. Los Javis shared Best Director at Cannes, Toronto audiences handed it the People’s Choice Award, and Spain has made it its Oscar entry for Best International Feature, with the shortlist due December 15.

La Bola Negra is currently playing in limited release and available to stream on December 2nd. Our full interview with Gris Jordana is coming soon.