‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 Is Really About One Question, According to Its Creator

Break out the red wine and get the charcuterie board ready, because The Diplomat’s back.

Showrunner Debora Cahn’s wildly entertaining political drama is too rich in character and story not to relish. Season three turned up the heat on Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) and Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), ending on a dramatic cliffhanger and shifting power dynamics. Hal is now vice president to Grace Penn (Allison Janney). There’s also the matter of them acquiring – or stealing – a nuclear weapon from a sunk Russian submarine.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

The juicy but thoughtful drama from The Diplomat raises the question: What is season four really about? “I think it’s become much more about ‘Where’s your moral red line?’” Cahn says. “Every character is feeling that the lines are shifting and the assumptions of what they felt was acceptable in their own actions or in other people’s actions are shifting. And how far can you push your own line before it, for all intents and purposes, doesn’t exist anymore?”

Executive producer Janice Williams says that question has been building since season one, and that the show has never been interested in clear-cut heroes and villains. “I think overreach isn’t something that someone just decides one day: ‘This is the level of overreach we’re going to go to,’” she explains. “It happens in stages, not all at once. And each of those stages in itself doesn’t seem so bad. ‘Okay, we did that. Oh, okay, that’s all right.’ And then the next and the next, until suddenly the overreach is this massive leap that seems catastrophic.”

Hal and Kate are always challenging one another, seeing which lines they will or will not cross in both their marriage and work. They’re beautifully complicated. For mainstay director Alex Graves, their partnership only gets more frayed in season four. “Now he’s bonding with the president, and Kate sees both the president and Hal potentially bringing out the worst characteristics in each other,” Graves says. “She’s very worried about the diplomatic impact of that on policy and the world. And at the same time, she feels Hal is drifting away and loves him so much that she says, ‘Look, I’ll clean up after us.’ And Hal says, ‘I’ve got a real job now. I’m no longer your housewife. I’m vice president. You have to do the work, not me.’ Those dynamics were discussed and rehearsed with the actors who, as usual, showed up way above and beyond ready to be fantastic in the first rehearsal.”

No matter how fractured the Wylers are, they generally stick together through any thorny, life- or world-altering scenario. Their bond is maybe too strong to break, according to Russell. “They start in this really fractured place at the beginning of the season,” she says, “and they stay in the room and they say these really shitty things to each other and they work it out and they fight. They stay there and they’re in it. They’re like, ‘We’re sticking around.’ Someone else would walk out and slam the door and go, ‘Fuck off.’ They’re trying to stay in it.”

For all the fighting, Russell points out that Kate and Hal have always wanted the same thing, and season four is the first time one of them has a seat at the most powerful table there is. “They want to be in the room affecting change, the change that they want. They’re very altruistic. They want to help the world. And for the first time, Hal is truly in that room,” she says. “I think it all becomes very real and this is the biggest moment they’ve had in their careers. Kate goes out of her comfort zone to try to help nurture and support him in that moment. Even though there are things that might be uncomfortable for her, she’s going to try.”

Chaos will reign, though.

Hal consistently pushes Kate’s buttons more than the other way around. He is the wild card of the duo. As the stakes continue to rise in The Diplomat, season four will continue to focus on the moral push and pull between Hal and Kate.

“Hal’s potentially in the doghouse, but they’re still together,” Sewell says. “Maybe this is on a much larger worldwide scale, but it’s not the first time something like this has come up. And you do begin to see his perspective. Then something pretty extraordinary happens quite quickly, which just really changes everything around. And, as Debora is so very good at doing, you think you’ve settled into one form of chaos, and then another form of chaos barrels into you from the side.”

Sewell is also quick to defend Hal against anyone who wrote him off after that season three finale, when Hal and Grace’s plot to steal Russia’s doomsday weapon came to light. “As is always the case with this show, if you have made a judgment about someone being either nefarious or very good, if you keep watching, there will be more information and more context,” he says. “So everything ends up a little more gray, which is more like life.”

As for why Grace picked Hal as her number two, Sewell believes she saw someone who could operate where she needed him to. “He’s someone who can exist, as you have to, in a moral gray area when the decisions you have to make sometimes come down to ‘Which busload of innocence are we going to sacrifice in this instance?’” he says. “Someone else might have pushed her the other way, and that someone else would also have been replaced.”

The Wylers aren’t the only marriage being tested. Fresh off her surprise Emmy win for playing Grace, Janney says the president has never questioned her own instincts until now. “I think during the course of this season, she starts to think, ‘Am I doing it?’ She starts to doubt herself but doesn’t want to show it,” she says. “So to not show it, she doubles down and makes decisions that are scaring everybody else and making them doubt that she’s OK.”

That puts a strain on things at home with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford), now a series regular alongside Janney. “Todd increasingly feels like he doesn’t have a way into her and doesn’t know how to reach her — that she’s become, I guess, less nuanced,” Janney says. “It’s sort of heartbreaking to watch what happens with them and what happens with her.”

Whitford, though, thinks that’s exactly what sets the show apart. “It’s very rare to have a show about really complicated marriages that isn’t cynical,” he says. “For all the messes and all the frustrations in the marital relationships in this show, it’s really optimistic about marriage without being sentimental about it.”

Nana Mensah, who plays White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah, believes that focus on marriage is the real answer to what season four is about. “I think Deb went deeper on marriage in this season than she has in other seasons because, in other seasons, there was a lot of muscular plot to get through to land at this,” she says. “I think she really just took time this season to give us some meaty, chewy scenes for the couples, Grace and Todd Penn, Kate and Hal Wyler, and even to a certain extent for Eidra and Stuart, as they navigate their relationships and articulate the lunacy of marriage.”

On that last pairing, Ali Ahn says the CIA station chief is finally starting to let her guard down with Stuart (Ato Essandoh). “Her job makes it so that she really can’t get that close to people,” Ahn says. “But the fact that Stuart just refuses to go away and because he just keeps insisting that she trust him, a softening is happening, whether she likes it or not.”

All of it builds to a G7 summit, which Williams calls “a guiding light” for the writers’ room, and to another finale that left the cast reeling. Essandoh says he spent the drive home from the final table read texting Cahn in disbelief, and he has a warning for anyone planning to have the show on in the background. “You can’t watch this show while you’re washing the dishes or vacuuming,” he says.

Note: The quotes above were provided by Netflix.

All eight episodes of The Diplomat season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. For the cast list, filming locations, trailers, and more, check out our full guide to The Diplomat season 4. Already finished the season? Find out who Jodie Whittaker plays in The Diplomat, and catch up on all our coverage on our The Diplomat hub.