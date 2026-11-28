After a tragedy strikes a small town in the Basque Country, a family must face how to move on after the sudden death of their child. Is the new Spanish movie starring Money Heist‘s Belén Cuesta worth a watch?

After a short run in Spanish theaters, the new movie by acclaimed writer/director Mariano Barroso is recounting a tragedy that struck Basque town Ortuella in the early 1980s. A gas leak in the local school caused the total destruction of the building, killing some 50 children and 3 adults. The novel by Donostia writer Fernando Aramburu – adapted into this movie – does not expand on the aftermath of the catastrophe, but instead follows one of the grieving families: mother Mariaje (Belén Cuesta), father José Miguel (Pep Ambròs), and Mariaje’s father Nicasio (Karra Elejalde), who lost Nuco, aged 9.

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Watch the trailer

The movie does not wallow in stasis, following somber, gripping scenes of the funeral of the victims; but it slowly exposes the very different ways the family will deal with grief. Nicasio seemingly refuses to accept the loss of his grandson, and spends his days visiting the cemetery, his late wife’s tomb and pretending to talk to him. While Mariaje resumes her job in the hair salon of her best friend Garbiñe (Raquel Ferri), José Miguel has his own way of moving on, as his factory job crumbles: trying to make another child with Mariaje. That will present its own set of issues, as secrets related to the conception of the late Nuco will surface and center the main dilemma of Mariaje, summarized like this at one point in the movie: “What am I, if not a mother?”

The Child is an emotional movie, but one that is not going for showy performances, blistering confrontations or deep sadness. Instead, Mariano Barroso chooses soft camera movements and gestures, like an eye twitch, to underline the unbearable melancholy and grief affecting its two main characters (Mariaje and Nicasio). Soon, it builds to a meditation on how to grieve lives taken far too soon, and how to make room for it in a daily life filled with mourning – Nuco’s bedroom is still intact. Cuesta’s performance infuses a quiet presence into Mariaje’s character, with a sense of both dignity and awkwardness that will carry the entire movie. Even if there is no “money shot” or memorable sequence throughout the movie, Barroso’s care to present his characters in arrested development and their yearning to overcome it constitute the core strength of The Child.

MVP

Karra Elejalde as Nicasio

The veteran actor does wonders as a grieving grandfather. His world-weary ways originate from the loss of his wife a few years before, and his performance is very touching and nuanced as his character acts on a useful delusion to find more life and spirit in tragedy.

Verdict

This strong, low-key book adaptation deals with its themes with care and grounded fervor. Far from high-concept ideas or franchise spins, this represents the best of the fall European offerings from Netflix.