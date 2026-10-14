The Diplomat Season 4: Netflix Release Time, Cast, Trailer & What to Expect

The Diplomat season 4 arrives on Netflix imminently, Thursday, October 15th, 2026, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Ahead of Kate Wyler’s return, here’s everything we know about the new season, from the cast and trailers to where it filmed and what that explosive season 3 cliffhanger means for what comes next.

On our screens since April 2023, the political thriller remains one of the rare Netflix series to keep up a yearly release schedule, with season 2 arriving in October 2024 and season 3 in October 2025. Season 4 also lands as a freshly minted Emmy winner, with Allison Janney taking home the show’s first-ever Emmy in September.

When does The Diplomat Season 4 release on Netflix?

All eight episodes of The Diplomat season 4 will be released globally on Thursday, October 15th, 2026. As with most Netflix Originals, the episodes should go live at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST. Here’s when that is where you are:

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World Map Start Time for The Diplomat Season 4 Here's a world map with major timezones and countries marked with their equivalent times. List of Countries and Time Zones for The Diplomat Season 4

Netflix officially confirmed the October 15th release date on August 17th, alongside a first teaser and first-look images. That came just days after Keri Russell all but confirmed an October release herself, holding up a whiteboard reading “Let’s watch in October” during a Variety video interview with Matthew Rhys.

The new season is one of the headline releases in our guide to what’s coming to Netflix this week, and you can see everything else on the way in our full lists of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2026 and what’s coming to Netflix UK in October 2026.

When was The Diplomat Renewed for Season 4?

The Diplomat season 4 was confirmed well before season 3’s release. In fact, it was back in May 2025 that the series got a season 4 greenlight, when the streamer confirmed eight renewals as part of its annual Upfront announcements, where it pitches its upcoming slate to advertisers. Other renewals included My Life with the Walter Boys, Bridgerton, and Forever, among others.

Viewership has softened from season to season. As we covered in our top 10 report on the first week’s numbers, season 3’s opening week was down 14% on season 2 and 43% on season 1. That said, season 3 still spent three weeks in the global top 10s, and according to Netflix’s Engagement Reports, the series has racked up 783.8 million hours viewed globally between 2023 and mid-2026, equating to 126.4 million views.

Netflix has not yet announced whether the show will return for a fifth season. How season 4 performs over its first few weeks, alongside its continued awards success, will likely decide that.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2 and The Diplomat - Season 3 (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 3 Netflix titles: The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2, The Diplomat - Season 3. Combined total: 18,900,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2 and The Diplomat - Season 3 over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Diplomat - Season 1 8,500,000 1 The Diplomat - Season 2 5,600,000 2 The Diplomat - Season 3 4,800,000 3

The Diplomat at the 2026 Emmys

The Diplomat heads into its fourth season on the back of its best awards run yet. For season 3, the show picked up a string of nominations at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Keri Russell)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Rufus Sewell)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Allison Janney)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Bradley Whitford)

Writing for a Drama Series (“Amagansett” by Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn)

Casting for a Drama Series

On the night, Allison Janney pulled off one of the biggest upsets for Netflix, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series despite experts giving her less than a 2% chance of winning. It was the show’s first Emmy win and one of just 16 trophies Netflix took home this year, as we covered in our full breakdown of Netflix’s 2026 Emmy wins.

Is there a trailer for The Diplomat Season 4?

Yes, two of them. The first teaser dropped alongside the release date announcement in August, with Kate insisting she isn’t trying to get out of her marriage but back into it:

The morning after Janney’s Emmy win, Netflix followed up with the official trailer, key art, and a big batch of first-look photos. The trailer opens with Kate laying out the stakes: a Russian sub carrying an apocalypse weapon ran aground, and someone stole it. That someone is her own husband and the President, and Kate tells them as much, warning that the pair of them together are dangerous.

The official poster features the core four, Hal, Grace, Kate, and Todd, locked in a stare-down in front of a classical painting.

Netflix’s official logline for the season reads: “Kate and Hal try to rescue their marriage as a shocking attack shatters the British-American alliance and opens the door for a dangerous adversary.”

And here’s the full synopsis:

In Season Four of The Diplomat, two marriages threaten to eat each other alive. One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon hurtles the United States toward war. Kate and Todd, at best an uneasy pair, unite to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power abroad and at home.

Inside The Diplomat Season 4 New York Premiere

Netflix kicked off release week with a special screening of season 4 in New York on Monday, October 12th. More than 500 people packed out The Paris Theater for the screening, which was followed by a Q&A moderated by Jessica Shaw and a reception for the cast and crew at Quality Bistro.

On the panel were Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, and Nana Mensah, alongside creator, showrunner, and writer Debora Cahn and executive producer Janice Williams. Fellow cast members Abigail Marlowe, Rosaline Elbay, Graham Miller, and Carol Mazhuvancheril were also in attendance.

Fittingly for a show built on its diplomatic realism, the guest list featured some real-life diplomats, including Ambassador Jane Hartley, the former US Ambassador to the UK, Ambassador Wendy Sherman, and Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis. Janel Moloney, a fellow alum of Cahn’s The West Wing, and William Jackson Harper were also among the guests.

Need a Refresher? Watch Netflix’s Official Season 3 Recap

If it’s been a year since you last checked in with Kate and Hal, Netflix has released an official recap of season 3 to get you up to speed on the Poseidon conspiracy before the new episodes drop:

Prefer to read it? Our spoiler-filled recap of where season 3 left everyone is in the “What to Expect” section below.

Who’s in the cast for The Diplomat Season 4

Netflix has confirmed the following cast members are back for season 4:

Keri Russell as Ambassador Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Vice President Hal Wyler

Allison Janney as President Grace Penn

Bradley Whitford as First Gentleman Todd Penn

Nana Mensah as White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah

David Gyasi as Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

Aidan Turner as Callum Ellis

Neil Pearson as Fitzwilliam

Netflix’s official guest star billing for the season also lists:

Celia Imrie

Miguel Sandoval

Rosaline Elbay

The biggest change is on the call sheet itself, with Netflix promoting three stars to series regulars. Ahead of season 3’s release, it was announced that Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney had been upped to series regulars for season 4, with Nana Mensah later joining them. Janney and Whitford’s promotions continue their reunion from The West Wing, where both worked with The Diplomat creator Debora Cahn.

“Working with Allison and Brad, watching them together again, and the off the charts foursome that is them with Keri and Rufus … it’s an insane bag of candy,” said Cahn. “Our expectations were high, and it blew right past them.”

Aidan Turner’s Callum Ellis, the spy who briefly caught Kate’s eye in season 3, is also back, appearing opposite Russell in first-look images from episode 403.

Interestingly, Celia Imrie is credited as a guest star despite Margaret Roylin’s death in season 3, so we’ll have to wait and see how she figures into the new episodes. Michael McKean, whose President Rayburn also died last season, isn’t among the credited cast, and Pearl Mackie and Penny Downie don’t appear in Netflix’s billing either.

Where did The Diplomat Season 4 film?

Filming on season 4, which went by the working title Thunderstruck, ran from November 3rd, 2025, to June 5th, 2026.

The production returned to its staple bases in London and New York, and we got our first glimpse of Keri Russell filming in London back in April. One major sequence saw Kate and Todd Penn step out on London’s Jermyn Street, surrounded by close protection officers, barricaded fans, and paparazzi.

For the first time, the series also headed to Italy. As reported by Florence Daily News, the production shot in Tuscany between May and June 2026, transforming Lucca’s historic center into an open-air set before moving on to Florence. Given Billie Appiah is spotted in the new images wearing a G7 Italia credential, expect a summit to play a big part in the season.

Season 4 Episode Titles, Writers & Directors

Season 4 consists of eight hour-long episodes. In alphabetical order, the episode titles are:

Pagliacci

Phony Negroni

Redcoats

Special Envoy

The Dead

The Typo

Warships

Windsor

Debora Cahn wrote the teleplay for the premiere (from a story co-written by Anna Adele Hagen) and solely wrote episodes 2 and 8. Jessica Brickman penned episode 3, Peter R. Noah wrote episode 4, Eli G. Attie took on episode 5, Julianna Dudley Meagher wrote episode 6, and Anna Adele Hagen handled episode 7.

Behind the camera, executive producer Alex Graves directs the first two and last two episodes (1, 2, 7, and 8), with Liza Johnson directing episodes 3 and 4 and Tucker Gates directing episodes 5 and 6. Marcelo Zarvos returns as composer and Jenny Gering as costume designer. We spoke to Gering about styling the power suits of season 3.

What to Expect from The Diplomat Season 4

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Let’s recap where Season 3 left us.

As the crisis between the UK and the United States reaches its peak at Chequers, it seems temporarily resolved when drone images suggest the Russian submarine is carrying Poseidon, which will be contained. This prompts Kate to propose a diplomatic solution: bury the weapon at sea. Trowbridge agrees, and Kate privately reconciles with Hal. However, that peace is short-lived when Callum quietly reveals the truth: radiation from the submarine is decreasing, indicating that Poseidon has been taken. When Todd suggests that Grace and Hal’s alliance is based on strategy rather than intimacy, Kate finally realizes: the United States stole Poseidon and used her credibility to cover up the lie. The season closes with Hal calling the President to warn her that Kate knows.

Two Marriages Strapped to One Roller Coaster

If season 3 was about Kate and Hal splitting apart, season 4 is about two couples tangled together. Cahn told Netflix the season is built around the foursome of Kate, Hal, Grace, and Todd, describing them as “two couples strapped together in one car on a crumbling roller coaster.”

She added, “Each of them has a professional, public role that’s upending their ability to function as a married person. And there’s a change-partners thing that happens, where the growing bond between Grace and Hal creates a not-so-functional alliance between Kate and Todd.”

Kate Wyler: The Keeper of a Dangerous Truth

Kate ended season 3 reconciled with Hal personally, but politically isolated. She now understands the full extent of the deception by Hal and President Grace Penn, and that her credibility was exploited to sell a lie to the world. She can’t reveal the truth without risking global destabilization, nor can she support the lie without losing her integrity.

Russell has promised that the “unraveling will be fun,” and despite everything, she has said the show is “really rooting for marriage.” Expect another stretch of tension between Kate and Hal, but if this series has shown us anything, it’s that no matter how far they drift apart, they always find their way back into each other’s orbit.

Hal & Grace: A Political Alliance More Dangerous Than Any Affair

Hal Wyler and President Grace Penn have formed a calculated alliance built on strategy, not desire. Together, they orchestrated a covert military operation and manipulated the narrative to safeguard American interests. Cahn has said that for Kate, this is “a much, much, much bigger betrayal” than a romantic one. “When two people are pushing the gas at the same time and nobody’s got their foot on the brake — it’s scary.”

Per the synopsis, their conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon now “hurtles the United States toward war.”

Todd Penn: Kate’s Unlikely Ally

We predicted Todd Penn could be the most underestimated character going into season 4, and Netflix has confirmed it. Kate and Todd, “at best an uneasy pair,” team up to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power abroad and at home. First-look images show the pair sharing a surprisingly warm dinner, and they’re also behind that heavily guarded public outing filmed on Jermyn Street.

International Fallout: The US-UK Peace Shatters

The synopsis teases that “one catastrophic moment” shatters the fragile peace Kate brokered between the US and UK. Rory Kinnear’s Trowbridge is back, and the trailer suggests the Prime Minister is angry enough to risk armed conflict. If the British or the Russians learn that America stole Poseidon, both could treat it as an act of war.

Elsewhere, the new images show Eidra and Stuart sharing a genuinely intimate moment, so that storyline is clearly still cooking, while Billie Appiah has to find her footing in the Penn administration after secretly working to oust Grace as VP in season 3.

Will you be watching The Diplomat season 4 when it lands on Netflix tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.