Long before the kidnapping of Freddy Heineken dominated the headlines, the Netherlands was gripped by another high-profile abduction. In November 1982, Toos van der Valk, the wife of hotel magnate Gerrit van der Valk, was kidnapped and held for 20 days. Following the success of The Perfect Lie, Netflix trades fictional crime for a fascinating chapter in Dutch history. With Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping (Toos: De Van der Valk ontvoering), the streamer delivers a refreshingly understated thriller that never resorts to cheap thrills.

The six-part limited series comes from writers Maaik Krijgsman and Carl Joos and directors Inti Calfat and Dirk Verheye, with Submarine producing. Netflix picked its release date carefully, too: the show arrived on November 26, 2026, exactly 44 years to the day after Toos was taken.

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It’s 1982, and business is booming for the Van der Valk family. Together with her husband Gerrit (Frank Lammers), Toos (Lies Visschedijk) has built an impressive hotel empire. The couple has seven children, and the family appears inseparable. Their seemingly idyllic existence comes to an abrupt end when Italian criminals abduct Toos. The kidnappers had originally set their sights on her husband, but things don’t go according to plan.

What follows are three agonizing weeks in which the family goes to extraordinary lengths to bring Toos home safely. While she is held captive in appalling conditions in Brussels, the newspapers go into overdrive, and the police grapple with a case for which there is barely an established protocol. Detective Cor Mulder (Juda Goslinga) takes up residence at Hotel Nuland under the guise of “Cousin Cor.” Meanwhile, the once close-knit family threatens to buckle under the mounting pressure.

A Break from Ferry Bouman

Frank Lammers appears on Netflix so frequently that you half expect him to have his own reserved parking space. His portrayal of Ferry Bouman in Undercover, and later in the spin-off movie Ferry and Ferry: The Series, has become so iconic that it can be difficult to separate the actor from his criminal alter ego. In Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping, however, he manages to leave Ferry firmly behind.

Lammers brings a remarkable sense of restraint to Gerrit, making his desperation and helplessness all the more palpable. It’s easily one of his finest performances in recent years. Equally impressive is Lies Visschedijk, who captures Toos’s fear, resilience, and sheer determination to survive. Juda Goslinga is also in fine form as the enigmatic “Cousin Cor.”

Back to 1982

From the cars and costumes to the carefully recreated interiors, the series convincingly brings the early eighties to life. It takes its time establishing the characters and exploring their relationships. While the pacing initially feels somewhat sluggish, it ultimately complements the painstaking nature of a police investigation conducted without the technological tools we take for granted today.

Less Spectacle, Greater Impact

Although the outcome will come as no surprise to many Dutch viewers, Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping remains remarkably gripping. The series understands that the true impact of a crime story often lies not in the violence itself, but in the human emotions behind it.

Netflix Netherlands Is on a Roll

It also confirms that Netflix’s Dutch division is on quite the hot streak. Back in September, we called The Perfect Lie possibly the best non-English Netflix show of 2026, and that series went on to spend four consecutive weeks in Netflix’s global non-English Top 10. Just over two months later, Toos makes it two for two. With outstanding performances, authentic period detail, and a genuinely moving finale, this is yet another exceptionally strong production from the streamer’s 2026 Dutch slate.

Have you watched Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping on Netflix yet? Let us know in the comments below!